Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Kyle Risor, 22, to Emily Lenox, 22. Jose Ayala Lopez, 34, to Holga Cruz Alonzo, 40.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Mark A. Arias, 21, 405 S. Eighth St., first-degree assault — two counts, 20 to 30 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 194 days served, costs.
Shawn A. Sulley Sr., 44, 806 W. Phillip Ave., delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, 5½ to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 67 days served, costs.
Dominic A. Juarez, 20, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 24, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 26 days served, costs.
Melannie R. Ortiz-Penalbert, 28, Madison, attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 4 days served, 2 days to be served immediately, 180 days’ electronic monitoring, costs.
Diane Pospisil, 58, 603 N. Fourth St., attempted possession of methamphetamine, 6 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Jeremy P. Gone, 47, 106 W. Spruce St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 66 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,000, costs.
Laura R. Krier, 25, 1812 Channel Road, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 66 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Jerry L. Buckles, 44, Ericson, driving under the influence — third offense, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Mick T. Hausmann, 52, 709 S. Second St., possession of methamphetamine, third-degree assault, 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Jose A. Lance, 22, Columbus, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Denise K. Cottrill, 40, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 8, delivery of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine, intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, 30 days to be served immediately, costs.
Robert E. Holladay, 35, 200 S. 10th St., possession of methamphetamine, attempted driving under suspension, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 19 days served, costs.
Mark A. Lovett, 43, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 8, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Melissa M. Acers, leaving the scene of an accident, $100, costs.
March Ray, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Erick Hernandez, driving during revocation, $250, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Troy Pearson Jr., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Austin L. Mach, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Linda K. Carnes, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tiara N. Thramer, rubbish on highways, $100, costs.
Hunter L. Ryan, minor in possession, reckless driving, $750, costs.
Kenneth E. Clausen, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Jackie D. Yates, reckless driving, $250, costs.
Jett D. Stuhr, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Cody G. Nuesch, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Shawn M. Klinetobe, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Megan L. McConnell, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Kimberleigh H. Moore, theft by shoplifting, $500, costs.
Leslie M. Larios-Ramos, false reporting, $150, costs.
Rogelio Guel Jr., possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Riley M. McFadden, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Mattheus J. Brits, willful reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jessyka A. Schoen, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, $200, costs.
Joe L. Nash Jr., theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Kevin J. Beard Jr., minor in possession, no operator’s license, $575, costs.
Korbyn Freeman, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Selena M. Rodriguez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jonathan D. Fountain, protection order violation, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Rosalio Dominguez Jimenez, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Kathy Wik, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat — two counts, $301, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Timothy Pickett, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999).
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Matthew D. Shelsta, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $124.79, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jere Caubarrus, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,716.68, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Virginia Aviles Salinas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $413.56, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Ricardo Moreno De La Paz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $707.59, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Robert Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $379.79, interest, fees, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Lucio Cuevas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $692.48, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Gregory Roberg, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $3,492.42, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Timothy J. Segura, $125, costs. Scott J. Kallhoff, $25, costs. Yadiel Rodriguez Rios, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Jessica J. Anderson, $25, costs. Brandy J. Wiebelhaus, $25, costs. Isaiah R. Sack, $25, costs. Tristan T. Clausen, $75, costs. Sergio V. Atencio, $75, costs. Juan M. Rojas Jr., $25, costs. Wakisa Mtika, $75, costs. Heather N. Pommier, $25, costs. Trista L. Slonecker, $25, costs. Guadalupe Higuera Santiago, $25, costs. Michelle S. Bedoya, $125, costs. Alexandria S. Vavra, $75, costs. Genna M. Frenzen, $125, costs. James R. Johnson, $125, costs. Donavan R. Murphy, $125, costs. Evan S. Urwiler, $75, costs. Eduardo C. Cruz, $75, costs. Rudy E. Florian, $25, costs. Theresa A. Foley, $25, costs. Nathaniel N. Fonseca, $25, costs. Trista L. Slonecker, $25, costs. Megan L. Dufek, $125, costs. Aaron R. Braun, $75, costs. Sergio J. Jimenez-Flores, $125, costs. Kati L. Sudon-Novotny, $75, costs.
Other citations
Johnnie L. Huff, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Kaden M. Knoell, failure to stay in lane, $25, costs. Jorge A. Carvajal Cabrera, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Andrea D. Gonzalez, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Sheena R. Beiermann, careless driving, $100, costs. Martha Camarillo, no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs. Levi W. Vanfleet, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Lavonne R. Harrom, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Andrea D. Gonzalez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Shane M. McLaughlin, driving a prohibited off road vehicle, $75, costs. Arturo Sanchez, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Norma M. Christiansen, following too closely, $50, costs. Cassandra M. Salter, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Dawn M. Hoppe, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Johnnie L. Huff, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Rylie E. Volk, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Michael J. Reyes, following too closely, $50, costs. Abby M. Brunckhorst, following too closely, $50, costs. Dominga De La Cruz, improper turn, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Rachel A. Carpenter, following too closely, no valid operator’s license, $125, costs. Parker S. Klein, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.