Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Eric Haller, 32, to Iris Lopez Aparicio, 36. Robert Taylor Jr., 40, to Crystal Weible, 43.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Rachelle Bollig v. Peter Bollig. Sonia Castillo v. Rene Lino. Jared Jessen v. Darla Jessen. Sara Luhr v. Jeffrey Luhr.
Madison County Court
Criminal Case Judgments
Nicole Philpott, reckless driving, $500, costs.
David M. Kelley, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Aaron E. Wallace, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 39 days served, $3 restitution, costs.
Seth A. Tamayo, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, $500, 12 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Erik R. Sonnier, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Sherry L. Jacobs, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kathy Wik, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat — two counts, $350, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Dennis J. Wilson, third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Dustin T. Wright, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil Case Judgments
LVNV Funding v. Amber Thomsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $680.84, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Charlotte Neitzke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $390, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brett Roberts, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,580.47, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Manuel Farias, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $278.30, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Brandon Terry, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $640.23, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Johannah Bergerson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $634.32, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Julia K. Harley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $489.86, fees, costs.
Lori L. Uecker v. Doug Hartman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,800, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,066.55, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Aristeo Macias, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,964.14, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Christopher Hutson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,199.11, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amy L. Trowbridge, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $568.98, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Julia Harley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $877.64, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Danielle Ellis Luhr, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $239, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marinda McAllister, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $266.08, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Maria E. Cincuir, Madison, plaintiff awarded $223.56, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Michael L. Wiedenfeld Jr., $300, costs. Ian Matteo, $200, costs. Jill F. West, $25, costs. Michael J. Hennessey, $75, costs. Ruben D. Villanueva, $75, costs. Luis M. Carrillo-Cirilo, $25, costs. Zaiden J. Settje, $25, costs. Dalton W. Berkebile, $25, costs. Jacob G. Labenz, $25, costs. Charity L. Boswell, $25, costs. Kendall P. Ulrich, $200, costs. Todd C. Cech, $25, costs. Blanca R. Tate, $25, costs. Katelyn R. Bartels, $25, costs. Tanner L. Grizzle, $25, costs. Natassha Figueroa, $125, costs. Trinidad C. Lopez, $25, costs. Chaz J. Cullum, $200, costs. Dennis E. Shaw, $125, costs. Eric A. Ramaekers, $75, costs. Robert S. Walton, $75, costs. Joaquin I. Arias, $75, costs. Timothy M. Udell, $75, costs. Cooper E. Jaeke, $75, costs. Jessica M. Schieffer, $75, costs.
Other citations
Luis N. Perez Segura, no fuel permit, no valid registration, $125, costs. Pete D. Lundahl, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Silvia Lopez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Reynaldo Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Eric M. Van Driel, stop sign or yield sign violation, $75, costs. Leandro L. Valdes Suarez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jacob M. Wright, window tint violation, $25, costs. George E. Fox, commercial driver’s license violation, $50, costs. Revel T. Koehler, child restraint violation, $25, costs. Tony J. Bettin, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Evan B. Niemeier, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Dennis A. Boche, no valid registration, $25, costs. Reyna Acosta, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Alec E. Price, careless driving, $101, costs. Francisco Arredondo, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Colleen M. Hill, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jorge N. Rodriguez Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Wyatt J. Verzani, following too closely, $50, costs. Cisco S. Rhinehart, no valid registration, $25, costs. Reyno Hattingh, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Corwin M. Latchie, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.