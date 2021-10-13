Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Addam Beck, 43, to Rebecca Felgate, 44. Kyle Sohl, 36, to Krystal Busch, 36. Ryker Sidak, 21, to River Reynaga, 28.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Nicole Hurtig v. Andrew Hurtig. Stacey Aldag v. Terry Aldag. Shauna Landanger v. Dustin Landanger.
Madison County Court
Criminal Case Judgments
David J. Sehi, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shawna K. Sulley, possession of marijuana, failure to yield right of way, $325, costs.
Saul Ibarra Trevino, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Levi D. Engebretson, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Jessica A. Centeno, driving under the influence — second offense, driving during revocation, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, 240 hours’ community service, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Logan J. Suckstorf, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
John M. Lewis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Landon M. Batenhorst, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), 7 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Johnny J. Max, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ramiro Lemus, failure to return library material, costs.
Tamara J. McGinnis, animal at large, no rabies vaccination, no pet license, $25, costs.
Edgar F. Salas, harboring a cross dog or cat, no pet license, $255, costs.
Mariah E. Zessin, harboring a cross dog or cat, $500, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kain Brandt, robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony.
Patrick C. Cole, robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony.
Civil Case Judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Diana Provencio Pantoja, Madison, plaintiff awarded $136.55, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jesus Duarte, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $464.18, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Domonic Harris, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $450.44, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Caitlin Marvin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $162.66, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Bryan M. Rasmussen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $889, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Lane Werner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $643, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Dane Kruger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,187.47, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Leslie Peterson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,731.41, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Rose A. Rickard, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,023.47, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brent Thoms, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,684.10, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Joshua R. Schultz, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,500.13, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Theon Merchant, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,340, costs.
DMC Inc. v. Dana Webb, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,414.17, fees, costs.
DMC Inc. v. John Matthies and Destiny Detlefsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,421.63, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Joshua Newman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,043.75, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Estefan B. Chavez, Lincoln, plaintiff awarded $733.23, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sandra Hysell, Madison, plaintiff awarded $286.65, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Eric A. Juhlin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,181.13, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Alberto Rodriguez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,931.62, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Levi Baldwin Jr., Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,066.12, costs.
Wakefield & Associates v. Enrique Leon, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $453.14, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Lester Drake, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,511.45, interest, fees, costs.
J.W. Realty v. Mike Brozac, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,200, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Mariah M. Thompson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $198.25, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Julia Harley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $358.69, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Teri Eurek, Madison, plaintiff awarded $189.34, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Kelli A. Williams, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $3,692.52, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jacob Hutson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $76.03, costs.
Speeding violations
Caden D. Neben, $75, costs. Jonathan H. Wedekind, $25, costs. Joel C. Pick, $25, costs. Lindsey R. Smith, $75, costs. Paula M. Petzel, $25, costs. Darrin P. Deichmann, $25, costs. Roy E. Grey, $75, costs. Justin B. Neidig, $75, costs. Chase W. Kastning, $125, costs. Zachery L. Garnett, $75, costs. Ragmar Delgado Montes, $125, costs. Suzanne K. Galyen, $75, costs. Abigail J. Westerman, $25, costs. Tegan O. McLean, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs. Nathan C. Peterson, $125, costs. Kobe C. Brouillette, $25, costs. Jesus Montes III, $75, costs. Crystal M. Hayes, $25, costs. Ariel M. Falcon, child restraint violation — four counts, $175, costs.
Other citations
Edwin O. Landaverde, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kayla A. Milosich, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Duane A. Feddern, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Bradley S. Gutska, no valid registration, no proof of insurance — two counts, $275, costs. Douglas G. Freudenburg, stop sign or yield sign violation, $75, costs. Bobby S. Lovenburg, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Makayla C. Herlick, no valid registration, $25, costs. Eulalia Gonzalez Domingo, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $50, costs. Sergio A. Figueroa, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Yenelic Gonzalez Martinez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Tanga L. Koehler, following too closely, $50, costs.
Brandon D. Grevson, following too closely, $50, costs. Garrett S. Watters, following too closely, $50, costs. Leighann M. Miller, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Willard M. Johnson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Cameron J. Borgmann, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Tanner J. Devoogd, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Erika Ramirez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Terri I. Groteluschen, improper lane change, $25, costs. Bette S. Korth, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Mercedes J. Barg, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Shawn G. Hutchinson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Darlene J. Morales, improper lane change, $25, costs.
* * *
