Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Brandon Schoen, 33, to Mailena Millard, 39.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Amaury Martinez Machado v. Yamirta Crespo Garcia. Isidro Jimenez v. Esmeralda Vargus Zarza. Lara Volquardsen v. Micah Volquardsen. Leodan Padrino Perez v. Patricia De’Leon Ordanez.
Criminal case judgments
Benjamin D. Granger, 28, Houston, Texas, third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Treavor Twohig, 46, Madison, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, negligent child abuse, 2½ to 4½ years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Dana K. Webb, 34, 910 W. Park Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 81 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Brett J. Wortmann, 38, 406 Elm Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Rosa A. Lopez Plata, 48, Columbus, criminal impersonation ($1,500-$5,000), $1,000, costs.
Jeff A. Bear, 43, 508 S. Second St., probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 112 days served, costs.
Nicholas G. Regnier, 35, Creston, driving without ignition interlock device, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Angela L. White, issuing unauthorized checks, 9 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Kendall B. Wiseman, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Abigail Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Roy Grey, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Giovani Adame, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Bernard Kneifl, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Leon D. Christiansen, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Edwin S. Salazar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Steve J. Simonson, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Rayne L. Henderson, theft of property, $250, costs.
Kerissa Sonnichsen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Eirene E. Waite, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $325, costs.
Aldo J. Garcia, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, 15 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
James A. Ivy, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Quintin J. Cowling, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tyson L. Tilden, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Matthew E. Hunter, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Joel G. Turner, driving under suspension, 20 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 20 days served, costs.
Rachel L. Frazier, driving under suspension, $85, costs.
City ordinance violations
Andrew Nelson, barking dog, $50, costs.
Wilson H. Hattery, harboring a cross dog or cat, $50, costs.
Daphne S. Schmit, harboring a cross dog or cat, animal at large, no pet license, $25, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Alyson M. Bowers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,274.78, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Randy R. Rutten, Madison, plaintiff awarded $5,770.13, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Summer Britt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $207.51, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Elisabeth A. Delancey, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,333.25, interest, fees, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Lenora A. Loose, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,961.72, costs.
Speeding violations
Arcadio Zayas Bercourt, $125, costs. Chelsea L. Carman, $100, costs. Benjamin B. Wilcox, $25, costs. Chase A. Paczosa, $25, costs. Ethan D. Koehler, $125, costs. Mckenzie C. Jensen, $25, costs. Devin R. Huisman, $25, costs. Cadein G. Villwok, improper diesel smoke discharge, $127, costs. Anthony Leyva, no registration in vehicle, $150, costs. Dakota J. Massey, $25, costs. Wesley G. Grantham, $25, costs. Jonathan S. Sahagun, $75, costs. Kaden M. Nickels, $125, costs. Maxine T. Brachle, $25, costs. Tamara L. Doerr, $75, costs. Thaddeus J. Pospisil, $75, costs. Daniel R. Connot, $125, costs. Mia C. Eickhoff, $75, costs. Sidney M. Becker, $75, costs. Jada R. Brown, $125, costs. David Carbajal, $75, costs. Derrick L. Boger, $75, costs.
Other citations
Yojairo J. Galves De Leon, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Venancio Simaj Benito, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $175, costs. Shawn T. McGrady, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs. Virginia Aviles Salinas, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Barbara L. One Feather, failure to use seatbelt, $25, costs. Ireniusk Grinan Rodriguez, no valid registration, no operator’s license, window tint violation, speeding, $200, costs. Travis R. Keller, traffic control device violation, $25, costs. Creighton J. Silvain, no valid registration, $25, costs. Reyna Villareal, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose L. Dominguez, window tint violation, $25, costs.
Bryan Bartling, careless driving, $100, costs. Carlos I. Salazar Jr., no valid registration, $25, costs. Cassie Prather, no valid registration, $25, costs. Encarnacion Quixan Tomas, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Joseph E. Petet, no valid registration — two counts, $50, costs. Mary D. Kehren, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jacquelyn M. Munoz, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Adam J. Westerhold, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Crystal L. Schurman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. William C. Tilden, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Ignacio E. Cantero Garcia, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. James A. Rohrer, $125, costs. Margaret A. Reiser, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.