Court list for June 9, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Colton Kemp, 24, to Bailey Reuter, 22. Dawson Miller, 23, to Madeline Otten, 24. David Oberhauser, 44, to Taurayi Sawerengera, 40. Daniel Luken, 29, to Amanda Thackston, 26. Jorge Mendoza-Carranza, 48, to Lourdes Rodriguez-Lopez, 42. Jonah Heng, 22, to Kiana Bolling, 21. Koy Otto, 23, to Katrina Klabunde, 21. Erick Whitman, 34, to Kyra Gillespie, 36. Mitchell Johnson, 37, to Melissa Smidt, 38.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Krista Nykodym v. Matthew Nykodym. Kelly Perley v. Joshua Perley. Roxann Shipps v. Joel Shipps.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Russell R. Frost, third-degree assault, 90 days in jail, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 180 days in jail, costs.
Jordan M. Plugge, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lori J. Sackville, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Nicholas L. Wiedeman, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Paul J. Nunez, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Johnny J. Max, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Gavin R. Flying Hawk, criminal mischief, $305, $205 restitution, costs.
Travis D. Keyes, procuring alcohol to a minor, driving under suspension, $600, costs.
Richard M. Fomby, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs.
Michael L. Schommer Jr., procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Zachery J. Allan, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Brian E. Reyna, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Adam J. Lund, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sergio M. Jimenez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mark J. Luhr, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Colby J. Ziehmer, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Omar Serrano-Ramirez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Marsean A. Edwards, disturbing the peace, 7 days in jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ulises Hernandez-Reyes, animal at large, $15, costs.
Victoria R. Valdez, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Rebecca M. George, no dog license, $25, costs.
Carlos A. Ramirez-Cardoza, unlawful possession of livestock, $50, costs.
Speeding violations
Ramon Villalobos, $25, costs. Dennis P. Ackman, $25, costs. Wilvy I. Lopez-Calderon, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Damian J. Hess, $25, costs. Clayton K. Erickson, $75, costs.
Gonzalo Eizmendi, $75, costs. Dayana Vergara-Lopez, $25, costs.
Other citations
Colton L. Schaecher, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Diego Gastelum, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Evan Orozco, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Luis Lemus, no valid registration, $25, costs. Josiah T. Wedekind, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kimberly A. Reinke, improper turn, $25, costs. Juan C. Sosa-Cruz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. William T. Lewis, following too closely, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs. Ashley L. Avery, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Leona Kasik, failure to yield right of way, $50, costs. Brendan M. Nielsen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mason G. Marik, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jessie M. Celestine, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jerry D. Smith, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
