Court list for June 9, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Colton Kemp, 24, to Bailey Reuter, 22. Dawson Miller, 23, to Madeline Otten, 24. David Oberhauser, 44, to Taurayi Sawerengera, 40. Daniel Luken, 29, to Amanda Thackston, 26. Jorge Mendoza-Carranza, 48, to Lourdes Rodriguez-Lopez, 42. Jonah Heng, 22, to Kiana Bolling, 21. Koy Otto, 23, to Katrina Klabunde, 21. Erick Whitman, 34, to Kyra Gillespie, 36. Mitchell Johnson, 37, to Melissa Smidt, 38.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce

Krista Nykodym v. Matthew Nykodym. Kelly Perley v. Joshua Perley. Roxann Shipps v. Joel Shipps.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Russell R. Frost, third-degree assault, 90 days in jail, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 180 days in jail, costs.

Jordan M. Plugge, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Lori J. Sackville, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.

Nicholas L. Wiedeman, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.

Paul J. Nunez, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.

Johnny J. Max, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Gavin R. Flying Hawk, criminal mischief, $305, $205 restitution, costs.

Travis D. Keyes, procuring alcohol to a minor, driving under suspension, $600, costs.

Richard M. Fomby, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs.

Michael L. Schommer Jr., procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.

Zachery J. Allan, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.

Brian E. Reyna, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Adam J. Lund, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Sergio M. Jimenez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Mark J. Luhr, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.

Colby J. Ziehmer, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Omar Serrano-Ramirez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Marsean A. Edwards, disturbing the peace, 7 days in jail, costs.

City ordinance violations

Ulises Hernandez-Reyes, animal at large, $15, costs.

Victoria R. Valdez, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.

Rebecca M. George, no dog license, $25, costs.

Carlos A. Ramirez-Cardoza, unlawful possession of livestock, $50, costs.

Speeding violations

Ramon Villalobos, $25, costs. Dennis P. Ackman, $25, costs. Wilvy I. Lopez-Calderon, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Damian J. Hess, $25, costs. Clayton K. Erickson, $75, costs.

Gonzalo Eizmendi, $75, costs. Dayana Vergara-Lopez, $25, costs.

Other citations

Colton L. Schaecher, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Diego Gastelum, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Evan Orozco, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Luis Lemus, no valid registration, $25, costs. Josiah T. Wedekind, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kimberly A. Reinke, improper turn, $25, costs. Juan C. Sosa-Cruz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. William T. Lewis, following too closely, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs. Ashley L. Avery, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Leona Kasik, failure to yield right of way, $50, costs. Brendan M. Nielsen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mason G. Marik, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jessie M. Celestine, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jerry D. Smith, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

