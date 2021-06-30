Court list for June 30, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Bryce Sydow, 21, to Savanna Clary, 20. Luke Blomenberg, 22, to Nicholle Harstad, 21. Robbie Frisch, 27, to Cassandra Engbrecht, 26.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Melissa Sisson v. Craig Sisson.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Marquis D. Granville, 23, 1214 Blue Stem Circle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, 6 to 9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 121 days served, costs.
Christopher Forney, 24, 1414 S. Third St., No. 10, third-degree assault, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, costs.
Gregory A. McFadden, 45, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 53 days served, costs.
Eric D. Wilson, 41, Lincoln, burglary, 3½ to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 105 days served, $3,275.83 restitution, costs.
Mekayla M. Keenan, 34, Omaha, terroristic threats, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree assault, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Treyvon A. Jennings, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Drew W. Carroll, open alcohol container, $75, costs.
Jacqueline Deras, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Abraham Quinones, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 30 days in jail, $163.12 restitution, costs.
Deanthony M. Rothwell, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Samantha Rodriguez, two counts of failure to appear, failure to pay animal impound fee, $225, costs.
Austin B. Freeman, reckless driving, $400, costs.
Justin H. Shores, first-degree criminal trespassing, 60 days in jail with credit for 38 days served, costs.
Jonathan Estrada-Montoya, domestic assault causing bodily injury, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Jeffrey J. Jensen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michael J. Tyndall, obstructing government operations, 45 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Ryadale D. Murray, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shawn G. Hutchison, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Arachelys M. Chavez-Correa, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mitchuim R. Wells, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Carlos Figueroa-Lara, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Shane M. Viergutz, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, 1 day in jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
City ordinance violations
Michael J. Hennessey, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Alayna K. Vail, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jeremie J. Jung, third-degree assault of a pregnant woman.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Scott Green, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $189.12, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kelly Beehn, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,761.28, interest, fees, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Jordan Willer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $17.67, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Haley A. McElwain, $75, costs. Donald R. King, $125, costs. Ethan J. Ross, $25, costs. Krista A. Young, $25, costs. Francisco X. Lopez, $25, costs. Michael J. Bloomquist, $75, costs. Kendra A. Christiansen, $25, costs. Megan E. Grover, $25, costs. Alexander J. Bute, $25, costs. Mackenzie C. Adle, $25, costs. Gene O. Keaton, $125, costs. Amber D. Larsen, $75, costs.
Other citations
Anthony M. Ward, no log book, $100, costs. James A. Smith, traffic control violation, $25, costs. Felix E. Soto-Valadez, no operator’s license, improper turn, failure to use turn signal, $125, costs. Logan J. Suckstorf, negligent driving, $75, costs. Veronica Maldonado-Rojas, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Emily C. Drevecky, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Cooper E. Jaeke, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Alan M. Vazquez-Marrufo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Lindsey K. Lauer, improper turn, $25, costs. Jordyn N. Doolittle, no operator’s license, $25, costs.
Larry L. Wecker, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Bettie M. Maixner, following too closely, $50, costs. Cydnee B. Hopkins, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Cole A. Jensen, following too closely, $50, costs. Tha L. Paw, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
