Court list for June 23, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Antonio Gallardo-Mayo, 23, to Blanca Cerro-Blanco, 21. Adam Diediker, 43, to Andrea Hodges, 43. Le Ley, 32, to Ju Nu, 21. Aristeo Macias Jr., 33, to Katalina Williams, 22. Christopher Collins, 33, to Amanda Pospisil, 34. Colbain Austin, 26, to Toni Bossaller, 25.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Patricia Dixon v. Nathan Dixon.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Jamie D. Rodriguez, 28, Kearney, second-degree assault, 5 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 55 days served, costs.
Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 35, 1215 Fieldcrest Drive, attempted custody violation, 65 days in jail, 25 days to be served immediately, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Michael J. Riedel, 20, Randolph, delivery of LSD, possession of LSD, 3 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 96 days served, costs.
Kory S. Hansen, 25, Lynch, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 97 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Angel R. Sandoval, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Brayan Tapia-Guerrero, contributing to the delinquency of a child, 1 year in jail, costs.
Diego Perez-Zeitino, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Dacee K. Hall, driving under the influence, $500, 60 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Edenys Olivera-Diaz, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Colby J. Huff, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Roberto Zarraga-Vargas, driving under the influence, reckless driving $1,000, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Holden Ruhnke, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Curtis Wright, criminal mischief, 45 days in jail with credit for 20 days served, $449.44 restitution, costs.
Manuel Alonzo-Jimon, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Cecil R. Hoehne, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Ramiro Hernandez-Tziguin, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Enrique Diaz, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Camille C. Cuba, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Anibal Maradiaga-Alvarez, driving under the influence, false reporting, $500, 135 days in jail with credit for 83 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Alexander B. Widler, driving under the influence, $500, 30 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Dathan Frazier, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Vanessa C. Centeno, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Daniela Pineda, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jessica Arredondo, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jordan Lopez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Ethan T. Taylor, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Rebekah E. Yohman, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Rodrigo N. Castellano, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Destiny K. Hixson, failure to return library materials.
Jazmine M. Greenfield, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Garett M. Ladwig, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Natasha L. Quigley, no pet license, two counts of animal at large, $45, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Landon M. Batenhorst, theft ($1,500-$4,000), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving while license revoked from DUI.
Marvin G. Marty III, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Miles M. Guyton Jr., possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Mauricio Parra, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,069.36, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Scott McCord, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $200, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Perrin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $287.83, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kimberly Throener, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,890.46, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Katrina Hughes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $303.47, interest, fees, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Charlie Simons, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $8,808.09, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Billy Hamilton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,059.67, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Samantha Moncebaiz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $743.92, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Sammie Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $855.75, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Claudia Atkinson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,851.95, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Robert Ainsworth, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $10,423.84, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Steve McNally, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $242.40, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gary Drahota, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $505.44, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Deanna Maslonka, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $304.82, interest, fees, costs.
PYOD v. Kayla Hansen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,392.81, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christina K. Jaras Thackston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,012, interest, fees, costs.
Discover Bank v. Rob Reed, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $15,486.95, costs.
Discover Bank v. Denise R. Jones, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,740.34, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kayla J. Belmont, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,789, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Zachary Tabor, Orchard, plaintiff awarded $351.82, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Victor A. Medina, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $212.92, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samantha A. Aschoff, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $225.40, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kimberly J. Casimiro-Diaz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $514.51, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cody L. Dirkschneider, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $354.80, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Tanner L. Loberg, $25, costs. Christopher W. Eischeid, $125, costs. Robert J. Mucklow, $25, costs. Gavin R. Ferris, $25, costs. Jasmine P. Montes, $75, costs. Justin W. Schrad, $75, costs. Kimberly K. Benson, $75, costs. Andy Pacheco-Mora, $25, costs.
Other citations
Shaquille Moniz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Lorenzo Perez-Barrera, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ramior Xorxe-Garcia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Zachary J. Sudbeck, load securement violation, inoperable lights, $125, costs. Jesse J. Luetkenhaus, no valid registration, $25, costs. Elmer Tello, careless driving, no operator’s license, $175, costs. Larry D. Lambing, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Preston S. Holland, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Francisco J. Ramirez, following too closely, no valid operator’s license, $125, costs. Alejandro Valdes-Diaz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Justin L. White, negligent driving, $75, costs. Kay A. Thomsen-Hackett, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Johnie W. Mann, stop sign violation, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Ryan A. Dusel, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Leisa L. Wilson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.