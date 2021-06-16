Court list for June 16, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Matthew Lewis, 22, to Kaylyn Dubbs, 23. Clayton Spray, 21, to Adison Cassity, 21. Shane Thompson, 45, to Carrie Wilbeck, 43. Zachary Painter, 24, to Evelyn Kelly, 26.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce

Carrie Oltmer v. William Oltmer. Tammy Thompson v. William Thompson Sr. Larry McIntosh v. Glenda McIntosh. Has Tae v. Yii Myint. Dana Thompson v. Judy Thompson.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Cody R. Ausdemore, 31, Norfolk, attempted failure to appear when on bail, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Bryson R. Bovee, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Judson A. Dupree, third-degree assault, 180 days in jail, costs.

Tricia A. Zobrist, criminal mischief, $50, costs.

Hunter D. Schock, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Cyle P. French, assault by mutual consent, 6 months’ probation, costs.

Jose A. Rodriguez Jr., driving under the influence, $500, 12 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Michael J. Simmons III, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Timothy P. Shaw, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Randy C. Craft, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

David K. Freudenburg, disturbing the peace, $200, 6 months’ probation, costs.

Lawrence E. McGrath, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Seth K. Brooks, third-degree assault, 75 days in jail, 15 months’ probation, costs.

Tremain M. Monroe, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

City ordinance violations

Elijah L. Brower, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.

Civil case judgments

Credit Management Services v. Paige Krohn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $338, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Kristy S. Rampone, $25, costs. Dalilah Pfeifer, $125, costs. Si Day, $125, costs. Maria Piceno-Desoto, $75, costs. Christopher A. Storm, $75, costs. Yvonee D. Gross, $25, costs. Jeremiah D. Cantrell, $25, costs. Jared L. Ertzner-Kitto, $125, costs. Angelica Y. Arreguin, $25, costs. Michael T. Parry, $75, costs. Jayden D. Hile, $125, costs. Tracey J. Hintz, $25, costs. Patricia R. Strom, $25, costs. Thomas N. Foster, $25, costs. Jasmine E. Sanchez, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Zaria S. Spahr, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Branden M. Haselhorst, $125, costs. George V. Gauer, $75, costs.

Other citations

Alan D. Blank, no valid registration, $25, costs. Reyna Villareal, no operator’s license, $75, costs. David C. Bykerk, no motorcycle operator’s license, $75, costs. Tuff Belingachee, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Brain D. Odey, stop sign violation, seat belt violation, $100, costs. William C. Ericksen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Maydeli Rodriguez-Marrero, no valid registration, $25, costs. Christian T. Curran, negligent driving, $75, costs. Tiburcio Torres-Garza, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Raul Ramirez-Garcia, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessica E. Elsberry, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

Court list for June 16, 2021

Court list for June 16, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for June 9, 2021

Court list for June 9, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for June 2, 2021

Court list for June 2, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for May 26, 2021

Court list for May 26, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for May 19, 2021

Court list for May 19, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for May 12, 2021

Court list for May 12, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for May 5, 2021

Court list for May 5, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for April 28, 2021

Court list for April 28, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Court list for April 21, 2021

Court list for April 21, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 