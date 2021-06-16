Court list for June 16, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Matthew Lewis, 22, to Kaylyn Dubbs, 23. Clayton Spray, 21, to Adison Cassity, 21. Shane Thompson, 45, to Carrie Wilbeck, 43. Zachary Painter, 24, to Evelyn Kelly, 26.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Carrie Oltmer v. William Oltmer. Tammy Thompson v. William Thompson Sr. Larry McIntosh v. Glenda McIntosh. Has Tae v. Yii Myint. Dana Thompson v. Judy Thompson.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Cody R. Ausdemore, 31, Norfolk, attempted failure to appear when on bail, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Bryson R. Bovee, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Judson A. Dupree, third-degree assault, 180 days in jail, costs.
Tricia A. Zobrist, criminal mischief, $50, costs.
Hunter D. Schock, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Cyle P. French, assault by mutual consent, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Jose A. Rodriguez Jr., driving under the influence, $500, 12 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Michael J. Simmons III, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Timothy P. Shaw, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Randy C. Craft, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
David K. Freudenburg, disturbing the peace, $200, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Lawrence E. McGrath, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Seth K. Brooks, third-degree assault, 75 days in jail, 15 months’ probation, costs.
Tremain M. Monroe, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Elijah L. Brower, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Paige Krohn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $338, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Kristy S. Rampone, $25, costs. Dalilah Pfeifer, $125, costs. Si Day, $125, costs. Maria Piceno-Desoto, $75, costs. Christopher A. Storm, $75, costs. Yvonee D. Gross, $25, costs. Jeremiah D. Cantrell, $25, costs. Jared L. Ertzner-Kitto, $125, costs. Angelica Y. Arreguin, $25, costs. Michael T. Parry, $75, costs. Jayden D. Hile, $125, costs. Tracey J. Hintz, $25, costs. Patricia R. Strom, $25, costs. Thomas N. Foster, $25, costs. Jasmine E. Sanchez, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Zaria S. Spahr, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Branden M. Haselhorst, $125, costs. George V. Gauer, $75, costs.
Other citations
Alan D. Blank, no valid registration, $25, costs. Reyna Villareal, no operator’s license, $75, costs. David C. Bykerk, no motorcycle operator’s license, $75, costs. Tuff Belingachee, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Brain D. Odey, stop sign violation, seat belt violation, $100, costs. William C. Ericksen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Maydeli Rodriguez-Marrero, no valid registration, $25, costs. Christian T. Curran, negligent driving, $75, costs. Tiburcio Torres-Garza, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Raul Ramirez-Garcia, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessica E. Elsberry, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
