Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Michael Thayer, 43, to Jodi Goodwater, 44.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Nicholas J. Aschoff v. Samantha A. Aschoff. Jessica S. Boyles v. Jade R. Boyles. Sarah F. Hake v. Nathan R. Hake. Amanda B. Saunders v. Antjuan D. Saunders.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bond over to district court

Kyle C. Kirstine, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Denise K. Cottrill, charged with possession of a controlled substance, intentional child abuse, delivering or possessing an exceptionally hazardous drug.

Jared Wagner, charged with fourth-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more or refusal to test), criminal impersonation, driving under revocation from driving under the influence.

Kevin Boettger, charged with two counts of delivery or possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug.

Jordan T. McIntosh, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Amber Redwing, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Criminal case judgments

Humphrey L. Walter, willful reckless driving, $400, license revoked for 30 days, costs.

Daren D. Drews, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

William J. Hammock, driving under suspension, 10 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Shon M. King, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Jordan T. McIntosh, shoplifting, 7 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.

Isaiah J. Wallowingbull, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.

Leonard Kingsley, second-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more or refusal to test), 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 5 years, costs.

Travis R. Fisher, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Erick Castillo, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 45 days in jail, restitution, costs.

Matthew L, Jurgensen, second-offense driving under the influence, $500, 18 months’ probation, 240 hours’ community service, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

Jasmine Brandt, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Caitlin R. Pelster, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 6 months’ probation, costs, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Taylor Rakowsky, careless driving, $100, costs.

Brandon J. Roberts, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Dennis L. Lampman, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Judson A. Dupree, third-degree assault, 9 months in jail, costs.

Zachary C. Wells, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

City ordinance violations

Leonore R. Bussey, three counts of storage of unlicensed vehicles, $170, costs.

Katie A. Hines, failure to return library materials, costs.

Travis W. Ironthunder, illegal discharge of fireworks, $50, costs.

Civil case judgments

Capital One Bank v. Alan R. Newman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,099.11, costs.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Jessica Schantz, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded, $164, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Robert A. Christensen, $125, costs. Dylan R. Voss, $75, costs. Gregory K. Labenz, $75, costs. Hayden A. Johnston, $125, costs. Spencer M. Smith, $25, costs. Tyler J. Maas, $25, costs. Saige N. Nelson, $25, costs. William L. Benson, $25, costs. Ana D. Ramirez Degazca, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Alex M. Haase, $25, costs.

Cody J. Fisher, $75, costs. Darron M. Arlt, $25, costs. Michael J. Poorthunder, $25, costs. Ismel Barcelo-Espinosa, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Jan K. Medina Westerband, $125, costs. Mary Z. Preister, $75, costs. Reed C. Schaefer, $75, costs. Michelle L. Carlson, $25, costs. Adam E. Wubben, $25, costs. Treyvon A. Jennings, $25, costs. Daniel M. White, $25, costs. Roland B. Doten, $25, costs.

Other citations

William J. Mansfield, failure to yield, $25, costs. Marcia E. Bliss, improper lane change, $25, costs. Michelle A. Stammer, failure to yield, $25, costs. Tyson J. Vodehnal, $75, costs. Adalberto Gerabel Landa, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Chloe S. Lowe, negligent driving, $75, costs. Lori L. Dingel, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Abigail L. Robinson, improper lane change, $25, costs. Evalyn M. Denny, no operator’s license, unsafe backing, $100, costs.

Valerie R. Bear, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Christopher G. Gullicksen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. George E. McGill, no brake lights or turn signals, $25, costs. Benjamin W. Mollhoff, CMV coupling device, $50, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

