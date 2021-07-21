Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Benjamin Kucera, 30, to McKenzie Stelling, 25. Seth Heggemeyer, 31, to Jessica Reiley, 25. Eric Hoferer, 44, to Lana Daniels, 40. Mason Siems, 22, to Karissa Evans, 21.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Mckensi Johnson v. Daniel Johnson. Cyra Williams v. Austin Sanne.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Joseph R. Williams, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession, $450, 60 days in jail, costs.
David M. Davis, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
James M. Bartee, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Marque L. Vanfleet, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tyler L. Brandt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Timothy J. Lewis, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, 60 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Jekel M. Douglas, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Nathan T. Brandt, contributing to the delinquency of a child, 70 days in jail, 24 months’ probation, 40 hours’ community service, costs.
City ordinance violations
Preston J. Valish, failure to return library materials.
Josue D. Larios-Ramos, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Kathy R. Wik, no pet licenses, no rabies vaccinations, animal at large, $150, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Tyler O. Robertson, first-degree arson.
Civil case judgments
Discover Bank v. Amanda J. Thackston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,534.10, costs.
Discover Bank v. Keith A. Wolken, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,869.67, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amber C. Menendez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,222, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Luke P. Podany, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $165, interest, fees, costs.
Bank of America v. Lisa M. Hobbs, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,272.81, costs.
Autovest v. Mandy L. Board, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,811.56, costs.
DNF Associates v. Jody Gullicksen, Madison, plaintiff awarded $899.59, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Lucas Bazyn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $795.37, interest, fees, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Irma Arango, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $497.04, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Josh Phillips, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $856.93, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Elena Flores, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $971.42, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Stryker S. Stanley, no valid registration, $150, costs. Guadalupe Higuera-Santiago, $25, costs. Hilda Perez, $200, costs. Karla A. Diaz, $25, costs. Reyes Ramirez-Nava, $125, costs. Jose A. Garcia, $300, costs. Erin L. Bird, $25, costs. Aaron M. Boone, $75, costs. Brett M. Roesener, $200, costs. Jayden L. Glenn, $75, costs. Caitlyn S. Steffens, $75, costs. Logan C. Evans, $75, costs.
Other citations
Gregory P. Iburg, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jay A. Johnson, turn signal violation, stop sign violation, seatbelt violation, $125, costs. Taylor Pass, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Mac P. Dzanja, negligent driving, $75, costs. Cesar I. Mares, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ramon Garcia-Hoyos, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. David A. North, improper lane change, $25, costs. Margaret A. Betz, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ruben Castro, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Abbigail M. Plisek, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brynn M. Headlee, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Amanda J. Larson, following too closely, $50, costs.
