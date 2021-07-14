Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Taylor Vogt, 25, to Tami Dostal, 25.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Jose Jimenez v. Irma Cartela.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Jekel M. Douglas, 26, 607 Blaine St., No. 4, third-degree domestic assault, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 81 days served, costs.
Robert E. Brown, 60, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 2, five counts of intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, 15 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 300 days, costs.
Parker M. Anderson, 20, Lindsay, two counts of intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Thaaos J. Sandoval, 27, 509 W. Phillip Ave., No. 1, revocation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, 18-month probation period extended 6 months for revocation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Raymond A. Estrada, 32, 909 S. Second St., possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, $300, 18 months’ SSAS probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 17 days served, license revoked for 90 days, costs.
Maria C. Jimenez, 44, 413 Lincoln Ave., criminal impersonation, driving under suspension, $100, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Henry Nabors, 53, Norfolk, terroristic threats, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 78 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Marcus R. Gubbels, 33, 1121 Meadow Ridge Road, third-degree assault, 60 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Sheila J. Reyna, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, costs.
Kevin J. Bailey, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Cody W. Ellwanger, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Joseph R. Martian, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jonathan C. Jensen, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Gwendolyn Vinson, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Brandon M. Terry, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Isaiah J. Ames, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $150, costs.
Amber R. Bruguier, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Destiny T. Tumbs, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $200, $15 restitution, costs.
Sheila F. O’Meara, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), 7 days in jail, costs.
Jenny Spencer, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 90 days in jail, 30 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Ariana R. Wolfgram, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Henry J. Nabors, disturbing the peace, 30 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Zaria Spahr, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dylan A. Dykes, driving under the influence, driving during revocation, $500, 3 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, 10 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Connor H. Plummer, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, $400, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Gage W. Klug, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Sirena R. Schroeder, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, $150, costs.
Grant Hoferer, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Alec M. Bechtolt, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Marvel Jones, theft by deception ($5,000 or more).
Clifford D. Wheatley, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999).
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Janel Burival, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $750, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Julie S. Armbruster, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $619.15, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Crystal Wieneke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $490.67, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kendra Barnts, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,356.83, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Zeb Spaulding, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,028.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maribel Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $133.41, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joshua J. Spiering, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $118.45, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Jason Jensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $813.77, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. James W. Rhodes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $898.65, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Timothy Fernau, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $230, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Christian Lopez, $75, costs. Amy D. Jordan, $75, costs. Robert L. McBride, $25, costs. Cayden J. Brandner-Stanton, $125, costs. Ifeanyichukwu Onuoha, $125, costs. Michael E. Peterson, $200, costs. Mindy L. Hendrickson, $75, costs. Srinadha Uddarajli, $25, costs. Gregory D. Parkins, $75, costs. Allison E. Thompson, $25, costs. Ian A. McKissick, $25, costs. Jordan S. Jackson, no valid registration, $100, costs. Devin R. Huisman, $125, costs. Angel D. Castro, $75, costs.
Other citations
David Nelms, braking violation, $50, costs. Jennifer L. Herrick, fictitious plates, $50, costs. Robert H. Barry, commercial motor vehicle shipping papers violation, no registration in vehicle, $125, costs. Marty J. Matteo, overweight on axle, $25, costs. Darold Alstadt, careless driving, $100, costs. Edward W. Van Landingham, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Jose R. Leon-Topete, following too closely, $50, costs. Elizabeth T. Villa-Senor, improper lane change, $25, costs. Devin N. Zollars, no motorcycle helmet, $50, costs. Kaden M. Knoell, no headlights, $25, costs.
William F. Willers, UTV violation, $250, costs. Alexis D. Garzoria, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield right of way, child restraint violation, $125, costs. Tracy L. Langan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Shawn G. Hutchison, negligent driving, $75, costs. Veronica Adame-Vega, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jovani F. Jaquez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Angela K. Bacon, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Donald J. Pfeifer, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
