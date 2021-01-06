Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Robert Blaser, 64, to Vivian Fox, 68. Chad Roberts, 46, to Kathryn Hixson, 44. Cody Loughrey, 26, to Katrina Eatherton, 26. Nathaniel Kruse, 27, to Julieth Bautista Becerra, 25. James McGraw, 42, to Angela Chaves Caro, 33.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Carrie Speidel v. Jeffrey Speidel.
Criminal case judgments
Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 32, 200 Benjamin Ave., driving under the influence – third offense, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 88 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Clayton J. Wuestwald, 50, Winnetoon, theft, 38 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 days served, 30 months’ probation, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Francisco E. Lavadi, charged with theft, conspiracy to commit a Class IV felony.
Criminal case judgments
Theron W. Bowers, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Justis J. Calkins, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $399, costs.
Anthony J. Deichmann, failure to return library materials, $39.90, costs.
Matthew F. Silvers, third-degree assault, 6 months in jail with credit for 76 days served, costs.
Jace A. Miller, minor in possession of alcohol, $300, costs.
Rosellen Nosal, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Nancy Sardinas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $605.11, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tina M. Gronenthal, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $104, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Lisa Wortmann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $717.83, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Ryan Fester, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $527, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Cathy Espinoza, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,490.68, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Samantha Barnes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $361, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Samuel Kallhoff, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,073. 21, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kellie Rawson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,907, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Aneya M. Correa Mora, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $832.02, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Irma L. Montenegro, Madison, plaintiff awarded $195.19, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joaquin Arias, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,909.07, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Barbara Hespe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $228, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Troy L. Pearson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $224, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Heath L. Hysell, Madison, plaintiff awarded $149.94, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. James Clinch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $455, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Alberto Torres, $25, costs. Shane Sleister, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Baudelio J. Trevino Jr., expired in-transit decal, $75, costs. Evin Allbright, $75, costs. Robert M. Johnson, $25, costs.
Logan G. Hellerich, $25, costs. Paige A. Taylor, $25, costs. Enrique Diaz, $25, costs. Chane D. Larsen, $75, costs. Jorge Torres, $75, costs.
Juan Martin Ramos, $75, costs. Kelly S. Breiner, $75, costs.
Other citations
Pamela L. Burns, no valid registration, $25, costs. Adrienne R. Hunt, no registration in vehicle. Tomas Jimenez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Marco A. Monge, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. David L. Matson, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Austen M. Hader, excessive noise, $25, costs. Robert L. Vogel, improper lane change, $25, costs. Rebekah T. McCaffrey, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.