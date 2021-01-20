Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Demetrio Dominguez, 24, to Ashley Myers, 19. Jaime Teuffer, 57, to Maria del Carmen, 55. Cameron Goldman, 27, to Jessica Hazelton, 31.
District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Jeffrey Furst v. Catherine Furst.
Criminal case judgments
Maria E. Romero-Barba, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Abimael Ortiz-Pagan, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nicole R. Porter, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Joel Calderon, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Dino A. Alai, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Martin Turquiz Salvador, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jason T. Bollig, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Nicandro Hernandez, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Eddy J. Santos, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Tristan J. Simoni, driving under the influence — second offense (.15 grams or more), false reporting, $1,000, 60 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months.
Regina L. Milbrodt, following too closely, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs.
Orin O. Saul, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Paul J. Nunez, reckless driving, $500, $3,889.81 in restitution, costs.
Porfirio Perez, driving under the influence, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days.
Emilio Del Monte-Mata, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Savanalee S. Simonsen, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days.
Seth W. Langenberg, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days.
Baudelio Trevino Jr., no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Natalie N. Walton, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Damian Robles, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Schuyler Wragge, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Kathleen Sandoval, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kevin L. Bolling, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lisa K. Hernandez, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $50, costs.
Tiffany D. Robinson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Anna N. Schaeufele, minor in possession, 30 days in jail, costs.
Sean L. Board, theft, $500, costs.
Angel A. Rodriguez, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Colby D. Hopkins, zero tolerance violation, $100, 30 days’ impounding, costs.
Carl E. Becker, false reporting, 15 days in jail with credit for entire sentence served.
Brian A. Seier, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Dagoberto Miranda, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Civil case judgments
Dinkel Implement Co. v. Travis Pint, Creighton, plaintiff awarded $2,901.25, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Larry D. Carley Jr., $125, costs. Evelyn G. Muegge, $125, costs. Damian J. Smith, $25, costs. Christian Garelum, $200, costs. Natalie M. Rocha-Mendez, $75, costs. Antonio A. Francisco, $25, costs. Kaitlyn E. Duncan, $25, costs. Jacob W. Bierman, $25, costs. Ann E. Carstens, $25, costs. Renee L. Forman, $25, costs.
James M. Tritten, $125, costs. Johnny D. Young, $150, costs. Bryan Santiago Rivera, $25, costs. Pamela D. Ashburn, $75, costs. Kenneth R. Hoffman, $125, costs. Alayna K. Vail, $20, costs. Hunter T. Sonthana, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Nathan J. Arens, $25, costs. Kelsey E. Tiedtke, $75, costs. Tristan E. Smith, $25, costs.
Reed A. Johnson, $25, costs. Luis Villanueva Estrada, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Brandon W. Jones, $75, costs. David Serrano Ramirez, $300, costs. Georgette J. Kistner, $75, costs. Brandon W. Boyd, $125, costs.
Other citations
Branston D. Gieselman, fictitious plates, $50, costs. Matthew R. Jung, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessie J. Ahlmann, brake violation, $50, costs. Luke R. Shearer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cheyenne J. Hutson, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Linda K. Papstein, improper turn, $25, costs. Hector J. Gomez, traffic control signal violation, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Melody R. Huffman, negligent driving, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. De’ondria M. Richardson, no valid registration, $27, costs.
Sonia G. Centeno, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Austin J. Weinrich, excess windshield violation, $25, costs. Derrick L. Boger, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Nemorio Jinete Gallardo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jason L. Koehler, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Richard W. Krepela, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Torey L. Benson, careless driving, no seatbelt, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Cohen G. Schoenfeldt, following too closely, $50, costs. Summer D. Minshall, no valid registration, $25, costs. Zayde Tauil, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Hannah B. Brotsky, negligent driving, $75, costs. Hunter T. Sonthana, negligent driving, $75, costs. Mickey E. Dill, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Lance D. Morrow, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Carlos Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
