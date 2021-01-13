Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Ryanne Simones, 30, to Maria Torres Avalos, 30.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Tristan Hartzell v. Maryanne Hartzell. Katie Uehling v. Jordan Uehling.
Criminal case judgments
Alissa R. Fink, 20, Pierce, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 85 days served, costs.
Jeff A. Bear, 42, 508 S. Second St., possession of a controlled substance, 18 months’ probation.
Jacob S. Wiese, 41, Madison County Jail, theft, attempt of a Class I felony, 5 to 7 years in the Madison County Jail with credit for 185 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Adryann D. Kouba, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Ross V. Lind, hunting violation, $150, costs.
Jacob R. Kittle, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Isaias Ocampo Ortiz, driving a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, no valid registration, no registration in vehicle, wheels violation, brake violation, $400, costs.
Shawna D. Gonzalez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Raymond J. Kopejtka, depositing material on road, $100, costs.
Tamara M. Witzel, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Joey S. Perot, disturbing the peace, 30 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
Gabriel D. Marfileno, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
James B. Werner, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs.
Cody R. Scott, driving under suspension, 30 days in jail.
Kathleen T. Ransen, failure to appear, $100, costs.
Jesse M. Prather, disturbing the peace, assault by mutual consent, $500, 60 days in jail, costs.
Bailey A. Reuter, no pet license, animal at large, $140, costs.
Elriana L. Jennings, no proof of insurance, $300, costs.
Bryan J. Peterson, exhibition driving, $25, costs.
Jennifer L. Sanford, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Anastacia Van Kirk, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Anthony J. Jones, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Edgar Zavala Jr., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Haleigh J. Sherman, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Brody L. Calkins, exhibition driving, $25, costs.
Erving E. Dehorta, theft, $200, costs.
Julian L. Tuttle, minor in possession of alcohol, $300, costs.
Christian D. Kruger, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Kade T. Stromberg, minor in possession of alcohol, $300, costs.
Toby D. Ives, minor in possession of alcohol, $300, costs.
Travis J. Stanley, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Yesenia Delgado, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Jacob A. Gall, minor in possession of alcohol, $300, costs.
Isaak M. Wiese, minor in possession of alcohol, $500, costs.
Laura K. Vonderohe, theft, 30 days in jail, costs.
Mason Greenough, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, $600, costs.
Caden M. Jenkins, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Kyle M. Boettcher, theft, $500, $348.31 in restitution, costs.
William J. Hammock, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Brandon C. Hunt, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Amber J. Sloan, criminal mischief, $100, costs.
Carlos Melendez, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 90 days in jail with credit for 4 days served, license revoked for 15 years.
Alexis F. Wright, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Matthew J. Divis, theft, 14 days in jail.
Alejandro Mora, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Thomas M. Lurz, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $150, costs.
Alexis F. Wright, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Nick Ashoff, plaintiff awarded $220, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Teegan Shelor, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,752.95, interest, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Duane Schlenz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $577.83, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Deborah Schaller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $303,33, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Norlen G. Loaces, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $798.78, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Adam Mittelstaedt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $292.35, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Randy Bartak, Madison, plaintiff awarded $123.55, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Hope A. Klug and Christopher Klug, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $265.31, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Sra Kollars, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,188.67, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Janel Burival, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,574.54, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Elena Flores, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $208, interest, fees, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Ashley R. Weaver, Grand Island, plaintiff awarded $9,150.16, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Justin Nantarojanapom, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $493.62, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Bradley A. Glaser, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,873.78, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Vivian Douglas, Winside, plaintiff awarded $1,470.53, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joshua J. Newman and Claudia M. Atkinson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,900.36, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Brock A. Murphy, $125, costs. Alexander Avila, $25, costs. David B. Freese, $25, costs. Macy J. Bakenhus, $25, costs. Devon J. Harlow, $200, costs.
Efren Meza Esquivel, $75, costs. Brody J. Vrooman, $25, costs. Benjamin H. Johnson, $75, costs. Cyrus A. Miller, $20, costs. Azhia R. White, $75, costs.
Jennifer K. Vavra, $25, costs. Melissa L. Mack, $25, costs. Edwin Castillo, $75, costs. Mindy R. Schroeder, $25, costs. Fauneil J. Olander, $75, costs.
Qwenton M. Duering-Mefford, $75, costs. Kyli L. Beckner, $75, costs. Jan B. Busch, $25, costs. Denny J. Andrade Sandoval, $75, costs. Collin H. Hledik, $75, costs.
James P. Olson, $75, costs. Pilar A. Vazquez, motor vehicle operator’s license violation, $100, costs. Scott R. Norris, $25, costs. Jason L. Sothan, $25, costs. Desiree M. Williams, $125, costs.
Erving Dehorta Hernandez, $75, costs. Jace J. Nelson, $75, costs. Karla Sorto Garcia, $75, costs. Randall W. Gillham, $75, costs. Jonathan R. Olson, $75, costs.
Myah L. Barrett, stop sign violation, $275, costs. Chelsie A. Weatherholt, $75, costs. Norma M. Christiasen, $75, costs. Jewel A. Villareal, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jerry Gomez, overweight on axle, $75, costs. Jacob R. Kittle, no valid registration, following too closely, $75, costs. Jerald R. Wildermuth, no valid registration, $25, costs. Quintin J. Cowling, no valid registration, $25, costs. Saydee K. Mittelstaedt, child restraint violation, $25, costs.
Jaden Evans, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Tamara M. Forman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Rick Klabenes, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Andrea E. Nunez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jairo Ortega Aguillar, no valid operator’s license $75, costs.
Roman Galvez-Gonzalez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Katlyn E. Villareal, careless driving, $100, costs. Eric F. Witte, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Maria Karakatsanis, no valid registration, $25, costs. Stevie N. Leuthold, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Patricio Opico Lara, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Hannah M. Moore, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Alicia E. Estrada, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Pedro A. Cruz Hernandez, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Yefry Y. Mateo Cortes, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Devin D. Delgado, negligent driving, $75, costs. Haley Nugent, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ronald N. Hampton, negligent driving, $75, costs. Esteban A. Solorio, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. McKenzie R. Curtis, no headlights, $25, costs.
Xing Chen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Josue M. Rosario, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Bryce B. Bond, no valid operator’s license, traffic control signal violation, $150, costs. Austin M. Brady, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Sarah Rinkol, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brody A. Konz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
