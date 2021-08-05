Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Courtney Andersen v. Bray Andersen. Martina Behnke v. Mikhail Behnke. Robert Baker Jr. v. Christina Baker. Katherine Lassila-Newell v. Scott Newell. Carrie O’Banion v. Terry O’Banion. Dana Croghan v. Heath Croghan. Andrea Burbach v. Charles Burbach. Maria Hernandez v. Jose Hernandez Perez.
Criminal case judgments
Thomas H. Goettsch-Cutsinger, 36, 800 W. Prospect Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 225 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 21 days served, costs.
Monte C. Sorrells, 35, Omaha, possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Dustin D. Balsley, 40, Schuyler, attempted possession of methamphetamine, false reporting, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 39 days served, costs.
Eric Blomquist, 42, 411 W. Michigan Ave., assault by strangulation, 36 months’ SSAS probation, costs.
Justus B. Peltier, 25, Battle Creek, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), attempted armed robbery, 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Handel Chiong, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Anthony L. Flores, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Glenn E. Sims, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Curtis W. Sitzmann, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ryadale D. Murray, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Mon’terell D. Debose, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Jordan T. McIntosh, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 30 days in jail, costs.
Quintin J. Cowling, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jared M. Heifner, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, $200, costs.
Elena Flores, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Amber Sloan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,647.51, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Ricki Todd, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $7,516.10, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Patrick Feary, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kathy Maughan, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $233.79, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Rosina K. Tilden, $25, costs. Juan M. Artigas Jr., $25, costs. Karlena L. Buchan, $25, costs. Jeremy J. Hoskinson, $25, costs. Joyce E. Magallan, $200, costs. Kelly L. Desive, $25, costs. Craig D. Ehrenberg, $25, costs. Monte C. Sorrells, no valid registration, $100, costs. Ashton M. Premer, $75, costs. Betsy D. Mata, $25, costs. Tomy N. Rodriguez-Anariva, $25, costs. Hector J. Faz IV, $125, costs. Mariya R. Sickler, $25, costs. Steven D. Rowlee, $75, costs. Kirk L. Goetsch, $200, costs. Alexis R. Schroeder, $75, costs. Angel O. Aguilar-Rodriguez, $75, costs. Cole A. Childers, $200, costs. Eldena A. Smith, $25, costs. Juan P. Calderon, $75, costs. Glenn A. Heinen, $75, costs. Christopher G. Wallace, $75, costs. Scott D. Hampton, $75, costs.
Other citations
Aaron D. Griffin-Wills, no valid registration, non-resident violation, $50, costs. Ivan Capetillo, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Dylan C. Olson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Hannah N. Flower, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Denise A. Mass, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Josue E. Barahona, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Kimberly J. Henrickson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.