Marriage Licenses
Larry Freudenburg, 70, to Ruth Timm, 72. Kenneth Rozmiarek, 58, to Carolyn Byrnes, 55. Nicholas O’Bryan, 30, to Alyson Wilke, 29. Jacob Pauly, 26, to Brittany Albin, 26. Merriah Campos, 28, to Aubrie Brandner, 29. Taylor Kraft, 30, to Madison Mueller, 24.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Patricia Houska v. Gary Houska.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Jason Koepke, 44, Stamford, theft by deception ($5,000-plus), 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Kimberly A. Williams, 40, Meadow Grove, possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Shaun B. Jenkins, 38, 1003 N. Sixth St., No. 14, attempted terroristic threats, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 155 days served, costs.
Brittany Brandt, 20, Lincoln, attempted possession of buprenorphine, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Jason H. Jensen, 42, 2219 Sunset Ave., protection order violation, $1,000, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Royce Leeds, 35, Burwell, third-degree assault, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Daidrea Donelson, 48, Newman Grove, theft by shoplifting ($1,500-$4,999), 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, costs.
Martrail Edwards, 21, Lincoln, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine — two counts, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 39 days served, costs.
Adam N. Henn, 40, 409 S. Eighth St., attempted possession of methamphetamine, intentional child abuse, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 93 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Zachariah A. Andrews, 27, 205 S. Hickory St., theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 18 months’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, $1,027.08 restitution, costs.
Curtis Wright, 39, 1201 S. 13th St., No. 203, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 87 days served, costs.
Christopher Milton, 24, 701 Maple Ave., No. 12, revocation of probation for third-degree domestic assault, 102 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 48 days served, costs.
Jacob Rakowsky, 34, Battle Creek, attempted terroristic threats, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 50 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Osvaldo Hernandez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Raychell D. Martian, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cain A. Johnson, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jedd C. Broberg, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Robby J. Robinson, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, $600, costs.
Issac H. Hysell, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Anthony J. Jones, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Andrew L. Kruger, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Edin M. Martinez Garcia, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Brianna Blanco, third-degree assault, 18 months’ probation, 80 hours’ community service, costs.
Oscar F. Morales, leaving the scene of an accident, 30 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Luke R. Drozd, third-degree assault, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Jason E. Mercer, failure to appear — two counts, failure to return library materials, $280 restitution, costs.
Rory W. Wayne, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Andrew K. Wilson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Travis J. McClain, operating a minibike on a state highway, $150, costs.
Gary Falter, criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), $300, costs.
Haley J. Juracek, minor in possession, $500, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Joseph P. Graae, animal cruelty by neglect, no pet license, no proof of rabies vaccination, $530, costs.
Bryan A. Ochoa, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Alex M. Matson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tyler D. Haas, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
John Decamp, driving under the influence of drugs — second offense, $500, 30 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Gerardo F. Espinoza, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
James R. Banks, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Michelle L. Study, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jonathan W. Walter, possession of marijuana, no valid registration, $325, costs.
Kevin W. Bohler, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brianna R. Maughan, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Oscar Morales, driving during revocation, 60 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Elliot B. Anderson, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Todd M. Snedeker, negligent child abuse, $1,000, costs.
Derik D. Watts, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Tristan N. Bordeaux, driving under the influence, $500, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Carmen Buoy, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Howard J. Parson Jr., driving under suspension, 5 days in jail, costs.
Terry L. Bynog, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Ryan L. Jacobi, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ma D. Contreras, animal at large, no pet license, $20, costs.
Amy J. Evans, crossbreed violation, $50, costs.
Alejandro Aguilera Salcedo, failure to obtain rabies vaccination, crossbreed violation, costs.
Katrin Limonta Arias, animal at large, crossbreed violation, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jimmy D. Dinovo, burglary.
Amjad T. Almusa, assault on an officer.
Scott A. McDonald, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
First National Bank of Omaha v. David L. Bash, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,934.15, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kelli Williams, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $718, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Anna Swanstrom, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $221.70, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jessica Slobodny, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,081.34, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Richard Rodriguez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,004.50, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Anita Flores Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $271.68, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Rosa Samano, Madison, plaintiff awarded $922, interest, fees, costs.
Discover Bank v. Angela Wolken, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,872.42, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cheris M. Reed, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $946.92, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Collin D. Pohl, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,506.87, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Ryadale D. Murray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,072.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Eric Martin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $160, interest, fees, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Randall Backhaus, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,330.98, costs.
Discover Bank v. Brett R. Roberts, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,137.89, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Caroleena Lowe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,199.89, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gary Krugman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $738.42, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Heather R. Johnson, $25, costs. Meliza Maura Castillo, $75, costs. Courtney M. Kilberg, $25, costs. Ricardo D. Gutierrez, $25, costs. Joshua W. Head, $25, costs. Cody R. Grimm, stop sign violation, $100, costs. Scott L. Lambrecht, $25, costs. Rhylee R. Johnson, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Michael Wilson, $25, costs. Alexander F. Sanchez, $20, costs. Lucio Cuevas, $75, costs. Devon M. Elston, $25, costs.
Other citations
Cisco Rhinehart, no operator’s license, $75, costs. David Velasquez Aponte, no valid registration, $25, costs. Elaina D. Dietz, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Scott A. Bishop, overweight on axle, load contents requirement violation, $1,050, costs. Kevin P. Goetsch, overweight on axle, overweight capacity plates, $75, costs. Douglas G. Freudenburg, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Michael A. Gilliam, careless driving, $100, costs. Ian M. Ciurej, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Ryder H. Book, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Raychell D. Martian, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Charlotte Q. Trangia, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Francisco J. Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brittney L. Nelson, following too closely, $51, costs. James M. Wellman, failure to yield right of way, $50, costs. Colton M. Dittman, no operator’s license, stop sign violation, $100, costs. Bryan A. Ochoa, failure to yield right of way, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
* * *
