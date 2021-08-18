Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Cody Ellwanger, 29, to Makayla Herlick, 27. Adam Rempfer, 21, to Katherine Perrigan, 22.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Carlos Medina Jr. v. Griselda Medina.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Traevon N. Osafo, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Luis Casanueva, careless driving, $100, costs.
Shelby L. Laird, possession of marijuana, open alcohol container, $350, costs.
Frederick H. Forslund, commercial motor vehicle license violation, brake violation, $150, costs.
Mike S. Gobel, commercial motor vehicle license violation, brake violation, $150, costs.
Matthew D. Marx, commercial motor vehicle license violation, brake violation, lights violation, $175, costs.
Todd A. Stier, assault by mutual consent, 10 days in jail, costs.
Hector A. Hernandez, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Mathew O. Hampton, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Colten D. Baker, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Angel D. Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jesse J. Luetkenhaus, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Carlos Xorxe Tzoc, driving under the influence, license violation, $750, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Elijah F. Mitchell, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Samantha R. Fuhrman, third-degree assault, $500, costs.
Jeffrey T. Olsufka, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Kayla L. Flege, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Rozella A. Erb, driving under the influence, careless driving, $550, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Latoya J. Van Duzer, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Victor M. Bowens, third-degree assault, 8 months’ probation, costs.
David B. Dela-Vega, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day sered, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Eirene E. Waite, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 90 days in jail with credit for 19 days served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jennifer L. Sanford, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brandon K. Kluender, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Safaa I. Mohammed, leaving the scene of accident, $250, costs.
Riley J. Hamilton, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 30 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Silverio Zetino-Jimon, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Julio Mora-Vasquez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Destanee D. Luetkenhaus, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 60 days in jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Thomas Hintz, failure to control noxious weeds, $100, costs.
Samantha R. Fuhrman, unlicensed vehicle storage, $60, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Stephanie M. Allen, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.
Carlos Jimenez, conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony.
Cassandra M. Stafford, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin L. Zohner, driving under the influence — fourth offense.
Martrail M. Edwards, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
ARL Credit Services v. William T. Moore, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $888.20, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Michelle L. Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $407.60, interest, fees, costs.
Carney Law v. Luke P. Podany, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,355.85, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Anastacia Vankirk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,145.49, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Aimee Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,121.29, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Anthony M. Nelson, $25, costs. Eric D. Waggoner, $75, costs. Shannon M. Maggio, $25, costs. Dominic A. Juarez, $75, costs. Caden L. Reikofski, $25, costs. Peggi K. McCue, $25, costs. Dawson D. Cavaness, $25, costs. Nicholas L. Weich, $25, costs. Jessica N. Lewis, $75, costs. Mindi S. Tabares, $75, costs. Colton L. Schaecher, $125, costs. Derek J. Friedrich, $25, costs. Hudson R. Kruse, $75, costs. Valaree A. Busse, $25, costs. Tayah M. Mueller, $25, costs. Adrian C. Barritt, $200, costs. Pablo Chavez, $75, costs. Joshua L. McFarland, $25, costs.
Other citations
Fabian I. Veliz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Robert G. Schmidt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Christian E. Mateo-Jaquin, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ilia Capdeport, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Brent P. Schwindt, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Virgil T. Lapoine, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Juan C. Miranda-Alvarado, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jovani F. Jaquez, no motorcycle license, $75, costs. Talya Shutt, no valid registration, $25, costs. Zachary Q. Pavel, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jorge N. Rodriguez-Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jonathan Ostolaza, careless driving, no operator’s license, $375, costs. Miguel A. Salcedo-Sosa, no operator’s license, $125, costs.
Rikki A. Knudsen, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose N. Pacheco-Munoz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Samantha R. Fuhrman, following too closely, $50, costs. Ali Hassan Abukar, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Esteban P. Toscano, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Moises Miranda-Dominguez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Natvarlal P. Patel, no valid registration, $25, costs. John J. Schmitz, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Zolana M. Costello, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Cathy J. Logan, improper turn, failure to yield right of way, no valid registration, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.