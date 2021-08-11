Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Nicholas Lutjens, 26, to Paige Hilkemann, 24. Mark McKibbon, 23, to Haley Blecher, 21. Jace Scheffler, 25, to Mary Miller, 25. Justin Jurgensen, 24, to Jasmin Kepler, 26.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Veronica Zepeda v. Juan Zepeda. Sharlet Podoll v. Dustin Podoll. Jonathan Bittner v. Leah Bittner. Maria Carrillo v. Luis Carrillo.
Criminal case judgments
Guadalupe Tarin, 47, Lyman, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear when on bail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Correction, costs.
Bryan J. Edwards, 33, 2613 W. Madison Ave., possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear when on bail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
The D. Poe, leaving the scene of an accident, $100, $45 restitution, costs.
Shawn D. Cernick, driving under the influence, $500, 60 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Josaphat E. Alvarado, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Leone R. Bussey, fictitious plates, no operator’s license, $200, costs.
Diana L. Porras, driving under suspension, $500, costs.
William T. Moore, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, $150, costs.
Stephanie M. Brugman, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Miles M. Guyton Jr., criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), $250, 90 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, $2,985.54 restitution, costs.
Iban C. Martinez, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $1,000, costs.
Landon M. Batenhorst, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Benjamin T. Nuttelman, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Giovani Adame, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Tierra T. Young, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs.
Jeffrey J. Pendergast, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Rashid D. Perry, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Anthony R. Smith, failure to appear, crossbreed violation, $150, costs.
Tyler O. Robertson, third-degree assault, driving during revocation, 37 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Decemberlyn S. Kilcoin, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Pierre Rodeanson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Sirena R. Schroeder, no proof of insurance, no operator’s license, no valid registration, $275, costs.
Zachary J. Tabor, no proof of insurance, failure to yield right of way, no valid registration, $150, costs.
Carlos Melendez, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Cassandra J. Walter, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Robert A. Christensen, no proof of insurance, $300, costs.
Brayan Izaguirre-Aguilar, no proof of insurance, $150, costs.
Jordan L. Rossman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kasey L. Wingett, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Schyler N. Renner, failure to return library materials — two counts, $138.78, costs.
Matthew W. O’Neale, failure to return library materials, $136.15, costs.
Francisco Mendez-Cardenas, crossbreed violation, animal at large, $65, $74.50 restitution, costs.
Derek L. Schlote, crossbreed violation, no proof of rabies vaccination, no pet license, $60, costs.
Ramona R. Kaup, animal at large, $15, costs.
Ian J. Matteo, animal at large, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Lee J. Hill, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Navy Credit Federal Union v. Casey G. Campbell, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $15,449.09 costs.
Credit Management Services v. Nikki Wheeler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $815, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Dania Orta, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $234.68, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tammi Sanders, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $342.97, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Joel Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,958. 47, costs.
Speeding violations
Jenna L. Kumm, $25, costs. Paiton J. Hoefer, $75, costs. Colton W. Honeycutt, $25, costs. Theresa J. Preskey Roper, $25, costs. Sophia L. Pihlgren, $25, costs. Sahar Zahrouni, $75, costs. Treavor A. Watson, $125, costs. Damian J. Hess, $75, costs. Patrick M. Sheldon, $25, costs. Tammy K. Stender, $75, costs. Joshua Beckham, $75, costs. Brent A. Elsberry, $75, costs. Desiray S. Gronenthal, $100, costs. Gerardo G. Sanchez-Nava, $25, costs. Joshua L. McFarland, $125, costs. Patrick T. Gaffney, $75, costs.
Other citations
Joshua E. Wohlman, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Marie E. Kubo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Racquel M. Villa, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Lonny E. Timperley, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs. Adame I. Alarcon, traffic control signal violation, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Aaron J. Wichman, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, marking violation, $100, costs. Eric D. Koehlmoos, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs.
Wright Chamberlain, unlawful parking, $50, costs. William D. Curtis, negligent driving, $75, costs. William G. Draube, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Brandie F. Smith, negligent driving, $75, costs. Sarah M. Lorenzen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Garth D. Ferris, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Malu E. De La Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Manuel Latinos-Ramos, no valid operator’s license, traffic control device violation, $100, costs. Jeremiah T. Schmielau, failure to yield right of way, no proof of insurance, $125, $500 restitution, costs.
Ma G. Acuna-Carbajal, no headlights, $25, costs. Hector Pastor-Alvarez, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Tessa Childress, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Allyssa M. Gragg, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Landon M. Batenhorst, negligent driving, $75, costs. Elizabeth Villasenor, no operator’s license, negligent driving, $150, costs. Dezmond L. Jones, following too close, $50, costs. Shayna M. Henrickson, following too closely, $50, costs.
Jesse A. Jacobo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jarod L. Cruise, no valid registration, $25, costs. Katrina A. Klabunde, no valid registration, $25, costs. John P. Wieland, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Damien M. Erickson, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Nicholas J. Shields, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Alexander Palma-Marin, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Colton B. Obermeyer, careless driving, $100, costs. Lucas J. Kruse, improper turn, improper lane change, $50, costs.
