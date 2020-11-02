MADISON — A zoning violation led to a court of appeals case and may still go further.
Two questions lay at the center of the dispute: Did a Madison woman run a restaurant from her home? And should the prosecutor have been dismissed from the case?
In the end, the Nebraska Court of Appeals upheld the decision of lower courts to fine Margie Briscoe $250 for a zoning use violation in a decision filed Oct. 21. But the court also noted fault on the part of the city attorney, who prosecuted the case.
Briscoe was cited for running a restaurant, called Honey Badgers, from her residence, which was zoned as a single-family residence.
“There have been a number of people in Madison who have complained,” said Madison City Attorney Michael Brogan. “We don’t want to put her out of business ... she just needs to follow the same laws as everyone else.”
But Briscoe said she wasn’t operating a restaurant, but a charitable kitchen. People weren’t charged for food and paid only by donation.
“It was something that I did to help people,” she said.
The case went to trial in May 2019. Before the trial, Briscoe moved to disqualify Brogan, the prosecutor, because his wife, Stephanie, was a witness.
Brogan argued that he was prosecuting the case at the direction of the city and that his wife had been his paralegal for more than a decade in his private practice.
The county court denied Briscoe’s motion, as Brogan would not have to testify himself.
During the trial, witness testimony revealed that Honey Badgers had a Facebook page and a menu (without prices).
Brogan’s wife, in addition to her friend Betty Lopez, was called to testify. They recounted how they went to Honey Badgers and ordered from the menu. When they asked how much they owed, Briscoe told them the food would cost $32. Lopez paid for the meal by check.
Afterward, Lopez provided the city attorney a copy of the check.
Stephanie Brogan said it was her idea to go to Honey Badgers, but that her husband was aware of it. She said she was also aware of a prior case against Briscoe in which the city was unable to prove a retail sale had taken place.
Briscoe brought three friends to testify. They stated that Briscoe had given away food for free to people who couldn’t afford it and that there was no set price for the food. They said Briscoe accepts donations for the food.
Briscoe herself testified that she didn’t charge for food but just suggested an amount for donation. She said Lopez had already written a check for $32 before they discussed the cost.
Briscoe said she didn’t make any profit from Honey Badgers, as the money she earned went to buying products and any profits went to charity. Briscoe said she operated a charitable kitchen, not a restaurant.
The county court denied a motion for acquittal from Briscoe and found her guilty. She was sentenced to a $250 fine and court costs.
Briscoe appealed to the district court in July 2019. In December, the district court heard arguments for the appeal.
Briscoe argued that a restaurant, under city ordinance, must sell both food and beverages, and that there was only record of her selling food. She also argued that the city could not prove retail sale because retail requires a profit motive.
Finally, Briscoe argued that the prosecutor should have been disqualified as he was married to a witness.
The city replied that Honey Badgers’ menu listed beverages for sale and that by its plain meaning, retail sale did occur.
The city said Brogan had no personal stake or interest in the case, even though he was married to a witness, and should not have been disqualified.
After hearing the arguments, the district court upheld the county court’s decision.
Then Briscoe took her case to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. She said her reason for taking the case further was because Brogan was allowed to prosecute a case in which his wife was a witness.
“I just found it really unethical,” she said. “It would never have gone this far had that not happened.”
In the end, the court of appeals decided to uphold the decision of the lower courts.
“I guess it is what it is,” Briscoe said of the court’s decision. “I do have an opportunity to take it to the Nebraska Supreme Court, and I’m weighing that right now.”
Brogan said he was surprised the case went so far.
“It was a very small crime,” he said. “Certainly not the crime of the century.”
While the court of appeals determined Brogan didn’t have a personal interest in the case, it was troubled by the case.
“We are troubled by the prosecutor’s refusal to recuse himself and the county court’s failure to sustain Briscoe’s motion to disqualify given their knowledge that the prosecutor’s wife would be a witness at trial,” the court wrote.
Ethically speaking, Brogan should have been recused once his wife helped prove the city’s case against Briscoe, the court wrote.
Brogan said he would handle the situation differently if it happened again.
“They were probably right in retrospect,” he said.
Still, the court of appeals found that the Brogans had no personal interest in the outcome of the case, and that Briscoe did not suffer any prejudice from their involvement.