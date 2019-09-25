Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Zachary David Roberg, 23, to Mikaela Rose Boyce, 23; Lester Alan Maertins, 43, to Stephanie Marie Mattern, 35; Adam Thomas Forsell, 31, to Brittany Ann Painter, 26; Alex Glen Harrington, 27, to Anna Mathilde Elizabeth Borman, 20.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Jarrod Pfeifer v. Amber Pfeifer; Ross Daniel v. Alexus Bellew Daniel.
Criminal case judgments
Yusniel Cala-Guiterrez, 34, Madison, shoplifting, 270 days in jail with credit for 60 days served, $6,600 in restitution, costs.
Amanda McCloskey, 23, Columbus, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 270 days in jail with credit for 50 days served, $1,404 in restitution, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Tyler Bredvick, 23, Plainview, charged with possession of clonazepam.
Lazaro Lopez, 43, 413 N. Sixth St., Apt. 4, charged with four counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Amanda Kuhn, 29, Creighton, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dennis Sheaks, 35, Omaha, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Tabitha Crawford, 34, Elgin, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dale Matron, 50, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 33, charged with attempted incest, child abuse.
Danny Harman, 15, 404½ S. Second St., charged with theft by receiving.
Criminal case judgments
Eric Haase Jr., 43, 101 Park Lane, third-degree assault — fight by mutual consent, $1,000 fine, costs.
Megan Olson, 20, Tekamah, unsafe backing, $25 fine, costs.
Guadalupe Tarin, 45, Aurora, Colorado, fail to have or carry fuel permit, reciprocity — no trip permit/portable, CMV — lights (inoperable), $160 fine, costs.
Brandon Gilliard, 30, 1006 N. Seventh St., No. 6, third-degree domestic assault, theft by unlawful taking, disturbing the peace, 60 days in jail with credit for one day served, costs.
Jaidyn Jones, 18, 1303 S. Pierce St., No. 302, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Jaidyn Jones, 18, 1303 S. Pierce St., No. 302, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Devin Delgado, 23, 2202 W. Madison Ave., driving under suspension, five days in jail, costs.
Stephen Cassidy, 26, Omaha, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500 fine, six months of probation, two days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for one year, costs.
Steve Jensen, 62, 1901½ S. First St., driving under the influence, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Jacqueline Lampkin, aka Jacqueline Cooley, 31, 1302 Koenigstein Ave., false reporting, $400 fine, costs.
Brandon Cederburg, 42, Norfolk, disturbing the peace, $200 fine, costs.
Michael Paris, 32, Plainview, disturbing the peace, $200 fine, costs.
Tiffany Robinson, 24, Plainview, disturbing the peace, $200 fine, costs.
Kelli Williams, 55, Pierce, improper/defective vehicle lighting, $25 fine, costs.
Alaim Arechavaleta Perez, 45, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 24, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, 120 days in jail with credit for three days served, costs.
Addison Tiemens, 18, 724 S. 18th St., No. 302, minor in possession, six months of probation, costs.
Juan Loya, 29, 810 S. 12th St., leaving the scene of an accident, $500 fine, costs.
Noah Sarnes, 19, 1312 Blaine St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Wendy Hortman, 35, Beatrice, attempted possession of clonazepam, six months in jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Ryan Sorensen, 34, 800 Volkman Drive, violate harassment protection order, $500 fine, costs.
Sean Tyler, 31, 1308 Galeta Ave., Apt. B, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400 fine, costs.
Shane Michael Workman, 21, Lincoln, driving under the influence, $500 fine, six months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Xacjare Rath, 30, 1009 W. Madison Ave., possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Amber Menendez, 25, 800 N. Eighth St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Salvador Uribe, 44, 706 Koenigstein Ave., No. 5, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Marcus Williams, 29, Hanover, Michigan, driving under the influence, $500 fine, 30 days in jail with credit for five days served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jamie Wade, Madison, plaintiff awarded $782.47, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Troy Range, 1013 N. Sixth St., Apt. 203, plaintiff awarded $202, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Curtis Bryant, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $9,638.60, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kay Eierman, 2006 S. Second St., Apt. A, plaintiff awarded $106.64, interest, fees, costs.
NDF Associates v. Raiza Acosta and Armando Perez, 1301 Impala Drive, Apt. A, plaintiff awarded $5,699.02, interest, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Cody and Kaitlyn Dirkschneider, 812 Wood St., plaintiff awarded $645, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Krystal Bancroft, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,382.96, costs.
TD Bank USA v. Andrew Risor, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,078.28, costs.
Peterson Ag Systems v. Tommy Johnson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $25,000, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Darrell and Molly Bradley, 1220 Sunnydell Lane, plaintiff awarded $514.73, interest, fees, costs.
Cornhusker International Trucks v. SBH Transportation, Valley, plaintiff awarded $3,108.08, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Sheovon Brixius, 605 S. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $836.57, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Jacquelyn North, 1011 N. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $1,723.79, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cathy Klug, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $534.57, interest, fees, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Juan Espinoza, 1007 W. Nebraska Ave., plaintiff awarded $3,033.96, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Manuel Orozco Gonzalez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $180, interest, fees, costs.
Small claims judgments
Leroy Renner, doing business as Renner's Cleaning Service, 1415 Queen City Blvd., v. Rick Kerkman, Madison, plaintiff awarded $268.75, interest, costs.
Colby Lind, 2302 Vernon Ave., v. Shelton Valentine, Lincoln, plaintiff awarded $1,180, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Rebecca Bunik, 404 W. Prairie Ave., failure to return library materials, costs.
Speeding violations
Porfirio Pineda, Sioux City, Iowa, $25 fine, costs; Luis Lopez, Madison, $25 fine, costs; Geovani Mendez Torrez, 115 Jefferson Ave., speeding, no operator's license, $150 fine, costs; Roilan Diaz Vargas, Sacramento, California, $25 fine, costs; Donneceia McFarland, speeding, fail to use seat belt, $50 fine, costs;
Bencao Ntela, 806 S. 16th St., Apt. 1, $75 fine, costs; Joselyn Lopez, Madison, $25 fine, costs; Garry Murren, 2201 Sheridan Drive, $75 fine, costs; Megan Bilstein, Atkinson, $25 fine, costs; Hunter West, McCool Junction, $25 fine, costs.
Other citations
Amy Hurlbert, 1213 Greenlawn Drive, negligent driving, $75 fine, costs; Estevan Sanchez, 906 S. 13th Place, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; DeVern Buhrman, 1400 Amberwood Drive, No. 9, improper lane change, $25 fine, costs; Kurtis Cash, Plainview, CMV — brake (general), $50 fine, costs; Michael Ehlers, Saint Paul, Minnesota, CMV — brake (general), $50 fine, costs;
Rodney Longe, 97 Broadmoor Drive, CMV — load securement, $100 fine, costs; Ryan Webbert, 807 S. Boxelder St., failure to yield, $25 fine, costs; Charles Aviles Carreno, 406 S. Fourth St., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Rashid Perry, 310 S. 10th St., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Andrez Espitia, Madison, no operator's license, unlicensed ATV, $125 fine, costs; Evan Moore, Battle Creek, no registration, illegal passing of a stopped school bus, $525 fine, costs;
Andrez Espitia, Madison, unlicensed ATV, $50 fine, costs; Miguel Faustino, 1107 Taylor Ave., violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Edward Gordon Jr., 803 N. First ST., following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Addison Tiemens, 213 S. 16th St., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Garrett Henery, 4403 Pierce Drive, unnecessary tire noise, $25 fine, costs; Mackenzie Bayne, Norfolk, failure to yield, $25 fine, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.