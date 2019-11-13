Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Ryan Forth, 28, to Duanea Naomi Hanks, 23; Tyler Dickau, 28, to Ellie Geyer, 24; Jose De Jesus Caldera, 21, to Noemi Zavala, 20.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Rocio Acosta v. Adrian Acosta; Tiffany Sciarappa v. Paul Sciarappa; Brissa Faustino v. Michael Faustino Jr.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Cody Scott, 26, 509 Walnut St., charged with possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver.
Zachary Hansen, 19, 515 S. First St., charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Sydney Moniz, 27, 111 N. Ninth St., charged with failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine.
Roberto Luna-Nava, 32, Meadow Grove, charged with possession of methamphetamine (140 grams or more) with intent to deliver.
Brayden Wolff, 19, Stanton, charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, delivery of marijuana.
Dylon Sickels, 28, 1107 S. Fifth St., charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Criminal case judgments
Rebecca Bunik, 25, 404 W. Prairie Ave., disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Kwamel Ross, 30, 105 Goldstrike Ave., No. 5, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Edgar A. Bodie, 32, 901 Syracuse Ave., No. 6, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — first offense, two days in jail with credit for one day, $500, license revoked for one year, six months' probation, costs.
Kyler Jahnke, 21, 705 Wood St., resisting arrest, 90 days in jail with credit for six days, costs.
Michael Dusek, 42, 84459 N. Highway 35, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — first offense, two days in jail with credit for one day, $500, license revoked for one year, six months' probation, costs.
Timothy Byrd, 28, Paris, Texas, disturbing the peace, driving under the influence — first offense, seven days in jail with credit for one day, $500, license revoked for six months, costs.
Levi McGraw, 30, 1710 S. First St., criminal mischief (less than $200), three months in jail with credit for five days, costs.
Colby Napier, 33, 102 Willow Way, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jasmine Taylor, 27, 1306 Park Ave., leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, 30 days in jail with credit for four days, license revoked for six months, $100, costs.
Anthony Bruhn, 19, 1401 Amberwood Drive, No. 2, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Dillon Micheel, 21, Dunning, minor in possession, $400, costs.
Cody Scott, 25, 509 Walnut Ave., leaving the scene of an accident, $150, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Joshua Zoucha, 1101 N. Third St., plaintiff awarded $650.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Randy Bartak, Madison, plaintiff awarded $60.60, interest, fees, costs.
Unifund CCR v. Gary Heppner, 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 9, plaintiff awarded $1,199.12, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Shirley Johnson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $689.54, interest, fees, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Jessi Sherman, 1008 N. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $1289.94, costs.
Norfolk Rentals v. Richard and Courtney Soper, 500 S. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $3,656.70, interest, fees, costs.
City ordinance violations
Mariana Olivas, 24, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 25, failure to return library materials, $20 restitution, costs. Christopher Cournoyer, 42, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., No. 4, disorderly conduct, failure to appear, $150, costs. Kevin Marshall, 39, 1204 Isabelle Circle, No. 11, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $225, costs. Nicolas Ortiz-Garcia, 38, Des Moines, Iowa, no operator's licnese, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $275, costs. Judy Burnett, 71, 1309 W. Park Ave., failure to remove garbage, $500, costs.
Speeding violations
Grant Hurlbert, 307 Kimberly Way, $25, costs. Thomas Hintz, 83330 557th Ave., $25, costs. Erik Haro, Madison, $200, costs. Christian Kruger, Madison, $200, costs. Howard Moore, Dallas, Texas, $125, costs. Eduardo Cisneros, Columbus, $25, costs. Johnathan Gallegos Melchor, 911 S. 14th Place, $25, costs. Reid Ehrisman, 55422 835th Road, $200, costs. Angela Jayes, Wadsworth, Ohio, $25, costs. James Hambleton, Newman Grove, $125, costs. David Serrano Ramirez, 915 S. 14th St., $75, costs. Jorge Rocha Mendez, 501 Elm Ave., No. D, $75, costs. Caleb Kuhn 113 S. 16th St., $20, costs. Jalen Knighten, Chicago, $75, costs. Romina D'Amore, 1407 Lakewood Drive, No. E5, $75, costs. Ghisella Dvorak, 207 E. Phillip Ave., $25, costs.
Other citations
Kevin Talton, 1007 N. Sixth St., No. 8, careless driving, $100, costs. Jose Negrete, 55996 845th Road, driving a CMV without CDL, $100, costs. Rodney Grothe, 200 S. Chestnut St., No. D, no registration, $125, costs. David Sehi, Pierce, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Caleb Joseph Valadez, 1503 Glenmore, No. 307, no registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Wesley Taylor, 514 N. Fifth St., fictitious plates, no operator's license, no proof of insurance, $225, costs. Eric Jones, 814 S. 12th St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Sandra Schroeker, 202 Oakbrook Dr., no proof of insurance, $25, costs.
Michael Ruppert, Stanton, overweight single axle, $500, costs. Chanda Anderson, Pierce, no registration, $25, costs. Gary Tillotson, 800 Kelland Drive, CMV — brake General, $50, costs. Lynn Weinrich, Pierce, improper turn, $25, costs. Halie Petska, Cozad, failure to yield right of way, $75, costs. Claire Thompson, 804 N. Boxelder St., failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Travis Ferguson, Mesa, Arizona, following too closely, $50, costs. Jessica Clyde, 57317 Old Highway 8, No. 1, violated stop sign, $75, costs.
David Birdwell, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 522, violated stop sign, $75, costs. Guadalupe Barbosa Aganza, 217 Jefferson Ave., no operator's license, $75, costs. Alec Johnson, 2703 N. 25th St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Jesus Estrada-Perez 309 W. Norfolk Ave., no operator's license, $75, costs. Karina Barajas, 110 W. Park Ave., following too closely, $50, costs. Cammie Schlievert, 1320 Galeta Ave., No. B, no registration, $25, costs. Marjorie Weich, Hoskins, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Bonnell Penne, 2218 W. Norfolk Ave., following too closely, $50. Brandon Jones, 207 S. 17th St., following too closely, $50, costs. Thomas Hintz, 83330 557th Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.