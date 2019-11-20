Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Ramon Castro Sotela, 60, to Arianne Lopez Zamora, 30. Rene Carrera Vela, 26, to Ana Patricia Martinez Andrade, 23. Joseph Lipichok, 55, to Lyn Elaine Webb, 65.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Stephanie Claussen v. James Claussen.
Criminal case judgments
Jay Arenholtz, 56, 1211 Belridge Road, third-degree domestic assault, 30 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, costs.
Shannon Vowell, 41, 805 Sherwood Road, attempted possession of a controlled substance, attempted tampering with evidence, violation of protection order, criminal mischief, nine months in jail, costs.
Tiffany Brandy, 23, Norfolk Rescue Mission, theft by deception, failure to appear, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 26 days to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Linda Hendrix, 49, 1104 N. Ninth St., delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, five years’ probation, two days in jail, 88 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Lesvia Gomez Juarez, 24, 704 Channel Road, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, 18 to 36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 18 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Cecille Laswell, 24, no address listed, burglary, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 180 days in jail with credit for 70 days served, costs.
Kenneth Lucas, Battle Creek, 19, child abuse — no injury, 90 days in jail with credit for 231 days served, 60 months’ probation, costs.
Guillermo Barrera, 35, Madison, driving under revocation, 270 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Lazaro Lopez, 43, no address listed, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 96 days served, costs.
Wendy Lockert, 43, 808 S. 16th St., No. 1, attempt of a Class IV felony, 31 days in jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
David Duncan, 41, Grand Island, possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation consecutive with any current sentences, 90 days in jail with credit for five days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Danielle Martinez, 27, 3207 S. 12th St., Lot 39, theft, seven days in jail, 12 months’ probation, 83 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, $2,497.09 restitution, costs.
Lloyd Gilpin, 36, Norfolk, strangulation, three years in Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 230 days served, 18 months' postrelease supervision, costs
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Amjad Tahir Almusa, 27, 1700 N. Victory Road, three counts of assault on a department of health and human services employee.
Gary Heppner, 36, 1304 Amberwood Drive, No. 3, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Maurice Taylor, 56, 904 Syracuse Ave., No. G, two counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Kylan Bennett, 18, 902 Syracuse Ave., robbery.
Criminal case judgments
Thaaos Sandoval, 24, 117 N. 25th St., No. 12, criminal mischief, 15 days in jail, costs.
Benjamin Bonderson, 21, Emerson, driving under the influence, 10 days in jail with credit for one day served, $500, license revoked for six months.
Stephanie Kortje, 25, 500 S. First St., attempted obstruction of a police officer, disturbing the peace, $400, costs.
Lukus Johnson, 18, 1308 Lodgeview Drive, third-degree assault — fight by mutual consent, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, 30 days in jail, license revoked for one year, costs.
Ashley Novotny, 32, Oakdale, leaving the scene of a property accident, $300, license impounded for three months, costs.
Kristina Schmidt, 35, Stanton, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tayen Meyer, 21, 1804 Sunset Drive, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Eduardo Cruz, 21, 102 Broadmoor Drive, $100, costs.
Travis Fleming, 34, 605 S. Boxelder St., criminal mischief, $500, $649.02 in restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Shane Johnson, 1306 W. Park Ave, plaintiff awarded $363.64, interest, fees, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Michaela Brozek, 500 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $1,211.28, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Annette Hansen, 111 N. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $6,132, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Nicholas Hetrick, 1314 Pasewalk Ave., No. 23, plaintiff awarded $2,638.25, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Marinda McAllister, Brandon McAllister, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $431.89, interest, fess, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kaitlyn Blackmon, 812 Wood St., plaintiff awarded $196.17, interest, fees, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Misti Gandert, 1400 W. Benjamin Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,792.95, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. James Volk, Battle Creek, $4,768.75, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Penny Parde, 222 N. 34th St., No. C, plaintiff awarded $2,765.02, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Barbara Hespe, 513 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $494.07, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Angelica Arreguin, 1007 W. Pasewalk Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,356.50, costs.
Midland Funding v. Rosa Perez, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 23, plaintiff awarded $1,875.31, costs.
Midland Funding v. Jeff Fisher, 812 Logan St., plaintiff awarded $814.12, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Lincoln Schindler, 1100 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $5,428.21, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Matthew Potthast, 1007 Georgia Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,104.75.
The Chicago Lumber Co. of Omaha v. Triple K Construction, 501 W. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $10,056.25, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Chris Fowler, 1709 McDonald Drive, plaintiff awarded $299.79, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Michael Johnson Jr., Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,875.77 fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Jorge Marimon, Madison, plaintiff awarded $918.80, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Braulio Cisneros, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $531.46, interest, fees, costs.
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Alejandro Mora, 209 S. Boxelder St., plaintiff awarded $3,171.16, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Mary Brugman, 1309 Impala Drive, No. E, plaintiff awarded $1,044,49, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Cynthia Furley, 1300 Eldorado Road, plaintiff awarded $4,525.08, costs.
Accounts Management v. Josef Perez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $944.04, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Stephanie Lurz, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,917.21, costs.
Small claims judgments
Adam Gubbels v. Chase Magwire, 1011 N. Seventh St., plaintiff awarded $1,300, interest, costs.
David Bloomfield v. Casey Hoskinson, James Hoskinson, CJ Masonry, 603 W. Park Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,500, interest, costs.
Cutterz Affordable Lawn Care, Amanda Sorensen, Ryan Sorensen v. Mark Wachholtz, 2001 Skyline Drive, plaintiff awarded $600, interest, costs.
Custom Sports v. Tammi Kramer, Pierce, dismissed.
Carhart Lumber Co. v. Sommerfeld & Sons Construction, 208 Trailridge Road, dismissed.
Pettitt Plumbing, Heating & AC Inc. v. Mariah Thomspson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $397.76, interest, costs.
City ordinance violation
Kayla De La O, 104 N. St., failure to return library materials, materials returned, costs.
Speeding violations
Hollie Christiansen, Hadar, $25, costs. Elma Nelson, Axtell, $125, costs. Robby Robinson, 906 Syracuse Ave., No. D, $375, costs. Blake Rotherham, 902 Blue Stem Circle, $25, costs. Scott Bruckner, Neligh, $125, costs.
Other citations
Joshua Beed, 112 W. Phillip Ave., No. B, following too closely, $25, costs. Ross Svoboda, 403 N. Pine St., following too closely, $50, costs. Gema Beltran, Wisner, improper turn, $25, costs. Seth Howe, Simpsonville, South Carolina, following too closely, $51, costs. Bredan Nielsen, 1207 Kansas St., violated traffic signal, $75, costs. Earl Gilsdorf, Bellevue, failure to yield, $25, costs. Marlin Smith, Pierce, no registration, $25, costs. Daymond Segura, parking violation, $25, costs. Raymond Olson, 1714 Valli Hi Road, CMV — brake general, $50, costs. Emily Nemel, 805 S. Willow St., improper turn, $25, costs. Pacey Nicklen, 507 Lincoln Ave., no proof of insurance, $25, costs. Blake Kai, driving CMV without CDL, $100, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.