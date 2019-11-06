Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Kody Allen Kern, 27, to Jacqueline Ann Barritt, 29
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Michael J. Bloomquist, 52, 1210½ Elm Ave., two counts of possession of controlled substance, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 98 days served, costs.
Anthony Vigil, 57, 1307 Impala Drive, Apt. C, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more or refusal), third offense, 18 months in Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, 18 months of postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Kyle R. Frieze, 28, Columbus, burglary, attempted possession of controlled substance, 3 to 5 years in jail with credit for 42 days served, $1,385 in restitution, costs.
Tommy S. Parks, 50, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, driving under the influence, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, 24 months of probation, license revoked for 24 months, costs.
Armando Anon Astrain, 21, 2601 W. Madison Ave., false reporting, driving under suspension, $400, costs.
Rhonda E. Mora, 30, 301 W. Park Ave., attempted first-degree arson, 3 to 5 years in jail with credit for 204 days served, costs.
Rachele Wright, 33, 910 W. Park Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more or refusal), third offense, attempted possession of a controlled substance, 60 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, 24 months of probation, license revoked for 10 years, costs.
Tatyana M. Leroy, 27, no address listed, shoplifting, 120 days in jail with credit for two days served, costs.
Angel Monroe, 22, 607 W. Cedar Ave, Apt. 33, theft by deception, six months in jail, $100 restitution, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Matthew T. Spence, 39, 309 S. 12th St., charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance.
Kyler D. Jahnke, 21, no address listed, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Ryan N. Johnson, 26, Bennington, charged with shoplifting.
Xavier T. Bordeaux, 27, 916 Syracuse Ave., Apt. No. 8, charged with criminal mischief.
Maximilian O. Martin, 50, no address listed, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
John T. Bryant Sr., 40, Johnstown, charged with terroristic threats.
Jerome L. Baugher, 31, Neligh, charged with terroristic threats, unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Katelin A. Dover, 34, 2291 Skyline Drive, charged with burglary.
Charlee Annette Bauer, 40, no address listed, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Michael Fowler, 28, 1107 S. Fifth St., possession or use of drug paraphernalia, open container violation, $150, costs.
Forest R. Pool, 39, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3a, contributing to the delinquency of a child, 90 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, 18 months of probation, costs.
Jessica L. Curtis, aka Jessica L. Preusker, 38, 2506 W. Madison Ave., driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, 12 months of probation, costs.
Andy J. Casperson, 41, 1314 Galeta Ave., Apt. C, driving under suspension, 6 days in jail with credit for 6 days served., costs.
Civil case judgments
General Collection v. Dale Graae Jr., 704 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $615.82, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Faye L. Wood, 3404 Portia Place, plaintiff awarded $72.37, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Pohlen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $892.43, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Denise Hartley, 2304 N. Eastwood St., lot No. 30, plaintiff awarded $559.87, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Herman E. Koehler Jr., 700 S. First St., $4,125.97, costs.
Ace Furniture & TV v. Nitasha Rath, 922 Syracuse Ave., Apt. No. 10, plaintiff awarded $1,579.92, costs.
Midland Funding v. Sam Max, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $62.10, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Angela Kortje, 1200 N. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $ 689.04, costs.
General Service Bureau v. Julie Zlomke, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $2,505.33, fees, costs.
Discover Bank v. Patricia L. Cole, 2503 W. Madison Ave., plaintiff awarded $6,796.20, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria Medina, 1108 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,819.32, interest, fees, costs.
Security Credit Services v. Tiffany Coldsen, 1107 S. Fifth St., lot 44, plaintiff awarded $3,100.40, costs.
Porftolio Recovery Associates v. Trisha Wood, 313 W. Prairie Ave., plaintiff awarded $6,303.63, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Josefina Rodriguez, 607 S. First St., Apt. 1, plaintiff awarded $987.64.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Heather M. Jurgensen, 802 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $1,370.65, costs.
LNVN Funding v. Amanda Marshall, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,013.68, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. TDK Construction, 1413 N. 13th St., plaintiff awarded $13,399.26, interest, cost.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Brandi Sanderson, 2202 Bel Air Road, plaintiff awarded $892.58, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brittany O’Brien, 1009 Village Green Drive, Apt. 1, plaintiff awarded $516, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennifer Jenkins, 113 Goldstrike Drive, Apt. 1, $2,594.64, interest, fees, costs.
City ordinance violations
Robert Ainsworth, 36, 1208 N. 12th St., littering, $100, costs.
David R. Van Vliet, 61, 1414 S. Third St., No. 9, failure to return library materials, $50 restitution, costs.
Speeding violations
Jovani Jaquez, 100 W. Park Ave., $125, costs. Jesse Moore, O'Neill, $75, costs. Kelsey Shoemaker, Madison, $75, costs. Serge Laws, Ft. Morgan, Colorado, $75, costs. Duniesky Sardinas Marrero, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 513, $25, costs. Michael Wissman, Gun Barrel City, Texas, $125, costs. Brandon Nielson, 2400 Hardon Drive, Norfolk, $25, costs.
Other citations
John Schomaker, Bloomfield, CMV-brake (general), $50, costs. Jovany Sandoval, Minot, North Dakota, no operator's license, $75, costs. Michael Ellsworth, Omaha, CMV-lights inoperable, $25, costs. Martin Estrada Contreras, 512 Elm Ave., no operator's license, $75, costs. Midori Miller, 108 N. Fourth St., Apt. 342, no valid registration, $25, costs. Samuel Zazueta, 1206 W. Prospect Ave., $75, costs. Cale Walker, 909 Park Way, Norfolk, follow too closely, $50, costs. Kyra Farewell, Ewing, failure to yield (right of way), $25, costs. Marina Figueroa de Gonzalez, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.