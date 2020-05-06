Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Robert Santiago, 31, to Olivia Domogalla, 26. Daniel Click, 21, to Jordan Nordhues, 24. Chance Watson, 31, to Alexis Henke, 30. Dennis Gothier, 27, to Raquel De La Cruz, 28. Donald Gerdes, 34, to Jolene Ellenberger, 38.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Angela Caubarrus v. Jere Caubarrus. Jessica Curtis v. Kody Curtis. Michael Zabka v. Karen Zabka. Ana Romero v. Jose Pineiro.
Criminal case judgments
Hector Medina, 30, Stanton, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, 24 months of probation, 90 days with credit for 62 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived.
Amjad Almusa, 27, Norfolk, two counts of third-degree assault, 1 year in jail.
Melissa Walter, 36, Neligh, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 55 days served to be served before the end of probation, costs.
Audra Heuson, Madison, 35, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in jail with credit for 25 days served.
Veing Bouaphakeo, Madison, 70, theft by receiving stolen property, false reporting, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 58 days served.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Laura Everett, 35, Antelope County Jail, charged with delivery of methamphetamine.
Jonnathon Follette, 28, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 13, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault, tampering with a witness.
Laura Everett, 35, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Johnson, 33, 1220 W. Park Ave., charged with burglary, possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Loren Horstmann, 21, Neligh, possession of open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Athena Martin, 18, 105 Broadmoor Drive, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Odilia Ybarra, 409 N. 27th St., plaintiff awarded $2,748.23, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Cherie Williams, 121 N. 25th St, No. 26, plaintiff awarded $1,231.22, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Chelsea Carman, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,602, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Gilberto Gomez, Nelly Gomez, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,428, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v, Joaquin Jaras, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $2,341.34, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Hayden Scott, 310 N. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $719.37, costs.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Edward Gordon, 803 N. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,280.27, costs.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Michael Thress, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,412.66, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Courtney Mosley, 606 W. Spruce Ave., plaintiff awarded $750, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Myrian and Steven Jackson, 204 N. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $912.81, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Amber Johnson, 406 S. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $5,605.68, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dylan and Brittni Pospisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,410.35, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Joyce Miller, 2205 Vernon Ave., plaintiff awarded $14,082.26, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Chequila Cunningham, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 3, plaintiff awarded $798.10, interest, costs, fees.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Katie Hines, 2805 Dover Drive, plaintiff awarded $187.48, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Luke Sukup, 806 S. 16th St., No. 13, plaintiff awarded $195.20, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Mara Hysell, Madison, plaintiff awarded $990.48, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Shannon Lamb, 611 S. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $531.14, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Julie Starman, 501 E. Klug Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,204.97, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Felix Espinosa Garcia, 706 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $252.89, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Melissa Martinez, 900 W. Prospect Ave., No. 15, plaintiff awarded $2,081.40, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kalem Nehls, Justina Nehls, Madison, plaintiff awarded $176.04, interest, costs, fees.
Speeding violations
Miles Kerber, 207 Adams Ave., $75, costs. Kimberly Williams, Meadow Grove, no valid registration, $150, costs. Amy Lloyd, Columbus, $25, costs. Lazaro Diaz Berrio, 911 S. 15th St., $200, costs.
Chreyl Bulckens, 904 S, 16th St., $75, costs. Jennifer Hines, Neligh, $125, costs. Hector Moreno, 305 Beverly Road, $200, costs. Justin Ertzner, Battle Creek, $75, costs.
Patrick Hartman, Lincoln, $200, costs. Travis Belina, Madison, $75, costs. Jessy Dirks, Elgin, $150, costs.
Other citations
Jadyn Prince, 815 S. Fifth St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Lawrence McGrath, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Douglas Sunderman, 83386 556th Ave., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Shannon Kurpgeweit, Madison, load content regulation violation, $100, costs.
Manuel Garcia, 407 S. Third St., unsafe backing, $25, costs. Alyssa Johnson, Omaha, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kimberly Williams, Meadow Grove, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dennis Rodby, Wakefield, failure to yield, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.