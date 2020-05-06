Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Robert Santiago, 31, to Olivia Domogalla, 26. Daniel Click, 21, to Jordan Nordhues, 24. Chance Watson, 31, to Alexis Henke, 30. Dennis Gothier, 27, to Raquel De La Cruz, 28. Donald Gerdes, 34, to Jolene Ellenberger, 38.

Madison County District Court

Domestic Cases Filed

Filing for divorce: Angela Caubarrus v. Jere Caubarrus. Jessica Curtis v. Kody Curtis. Michael Zabka v. Karen Zabka. Ana Romero v. Jose Pineiro.

Criminal case judgments

Hector Medina, 30, Stanton, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, 24 months of probation, 90 days with credit for 62 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived.

Amjad Almusa, 27, Norfolk, two counts of third-degree assault, 1 year in jail.

Melissa Walter, 36, Neligh, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 55 days served to be served before the end of probation, costs.

Audra Heuson, Madison, 35, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in jail with credit for 25 days served.

Veing Bouaphakeo, Madison, 70, theft by receiving stolen property, false reporting, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 58 days served.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

Laura Everett, 35, Antelope County Jail, charged with delivery of methamphetamine.

Jonnathon Follette, 28, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 13, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault, tampering with a witness.

Laura Everett, 35, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Johnson, 33, 1220 W. Park Ave., charged with burglary, possession of methamphetamine.

Criminal case judgments

Loren Horstmann, 21, Neligh, possession of open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Athena Martin, 18, 105 Broadmoor Drive, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Civil case judgments

Midland Credit Management v. Odilia Ybarra, 409 N. 27th St., plaintiff awarded $2,748.23, costs.

Cavalry SPV I v. Cherie Williams, 121 N. 25th St, No. 26, plaintiff awarded $1,231.22, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Chelsea Carman, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,602, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Gilberto Gomez, Nelly Gomez, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,428, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v, Joaquin Jaras, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $2,341.34, interest, costs, fees.

LVNV Funding v. Hayden Scott, 310 N. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $719.37, costs.

CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Edward Gordon, 803 N. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,280.27, costs.

CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Michael Thress, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,412.66, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Courtney Mosley, 606 W. Spruce Ave., plaintiff awarded $750, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Myrian and Steven Jackson, 204 N. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $912.81, interest, costs, fees.

Midland Credit Management v. Amber Johnson, 406 S. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $5,605.68, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Dylan and Brittni Pospisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,410.35, interest, costs, fees.

Midland Credit Management v. Joyce Miller, 2205 Vernon Ave., plaintiff awarded $14,082.26, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Chequila Cunningham, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 3, plaintiff awarded $798.10, interest, costs, fees.

Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Katie Hines, 2805 Dover Drive, plaintiff awarded $187.48, interest, costs, fees.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Luke Sukup, 806 S. 16th St., No. 13, plaintiff awarded $195.20, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Mara Hysell, Madison, plaintiff awarded $990.48, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Shannon Lamb, 611 S. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $531.14, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Julie Starman, 501 E. Klug Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,204.97, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Felix Espinosa Garcia, 706 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $252.89, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Melissa Martinez, 900 W. Prospect Ave., No. 15, plaintiff awarded $2,081.40, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Kalem Nehls, Justina Nehls, Madison, plaintiff awarded $176.04, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Miles Kerber, 207 Adams Ave., $75, costs. Kimberly Williams, Meadow Grove, no valid registration, $150, costs. Amy Lloyd, Columbus, $25, costs. Lazaro Diaz Berrio, 911 S. 15th St., $200, costs.

Chreyl Bulckens, 904 S, 16th St., $75, costs. Jennifer Hines, Neligh, $125, costs. Hector Moreno, 305 Beverly Road, $200, costs. Justin Ertzner, Battle Creek, $75, costs.

Patrick Hartman, Lincoln, $200, costs. Travis Belina, Madison, $75, costs. Jessy Dirks, Elgin, $150, costs.

Other citations

Jadyn Prince, 815 S. Fifth St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Lawrence McGrath, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Douglas Sunderman, 83386 556th Ave., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Shannon Kurpgeweit, Madison, load content regulation violation, $100, costs.

Manuel Garcia, 407 S. Third St., unsafe backing, $25, costs. Alyssa Johnson, Omaha, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kimberly Williams, Meadow Grove, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dennis Rodby, Wakefield, failure to yield, $25, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

Whtiehead a worthy winner

Whtiehead a worthy winner

Each year, I patiently await the April announcement of the newest Pulitzer Prize for Fiction recipient, but this year, due to the far-reaching havoc of the pandemic, I had to wait until May 4th to hear which book and author won the prize.

Bankruptcies for May 6, 2020

Bankruptcies for May 6, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Running, reading and cooking

While it is sad that senior year and spring activities are being taken away from us, the only thing we can do is make the most of what we have. Even though I wish I was able to run the 400 meter dash just a few more times, I have been enjoying my time with my family. I am grateful to have th…

Have you learned anything new?

Welcome back to another episode of “Are You Getting Bored During Quarantine?” I am your host Kailey Marks and I will be walking you through some of the new things I’ve learned or just some skills I have practiced during quarantine.

Walking, golf and more to keep busy

Although the coronavirus has altered our normal lifestyles, it has opened up a lot of time to learn new things. Initially, filling up the days was pretty challenging, but now I’ve discovered some new ways to help the time pass. One activity that I’ve found to really enjoy is going for long w…