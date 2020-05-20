Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Raymond Carlson, 80, to Erika Frances, 72.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Gissette Rodriguez Savall v. Guy Savall. Catherine Tunink v. Rodney Tunink. Emileidy Zavala v. Jose Zavala. Christopher Klug v. Hope Klug. Nancy Reeves v. Albert Reeves.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Michael Johnson, 33, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of diazepam.
Hali Hendrickson, 20, Madison, charged with theft.
Jasmine Chavez, 26, 805 Chestnut St. charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver, possession of tramadol with intent to deliver, possession of codeine with intent to deliver.
Brett Roberts, 29, Madison, charged with assault by strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment.
Justin Kleindienst, 35, Madison, charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Brittany Edwards, 34, 1901 College View Drive, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Jaron Hoard, 32, Madison, charged with assault while being incarcerated.
Eric Knight, 43, 108 Morningside Drive, charged with child abuse, tampering with a witness.
Thomas Eischeid, 69, Madison, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol — third offense.
Christopher Bingham, 28, Norfolk, charged with third-degree assault.
Ronald Mandle, 58, Madison, charged with criminal impersonation.
Pamela Burns, 26, Madison, charged with possession of Ecstasy.
Criminal case judgments
Josef Perez, 39, Madison, two counts of driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Samuel Zazueta-Felix, 74, 1206 Prospect Ave., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $300, costs.
Hector Ortiz Vega, 37, Madison, attempted carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension, $800, costs.
Tausha Whitman, 24, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, 7 days in jail, costs.
Riley Hare, 24, 701 Spruce Ave., protection order violation, $300, 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days served.
Shania Zessin, 20, 418 Lincoln Ave., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Cheryl Lange, 54, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 342, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Kasey Wichman, 27, Rock Valley, Iowa, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Samuel Kallhoff, 33, Madison, driving with broken taillight, $25, costs.
Shannon Lear, 49, 83649 554th Ave., driving under the influence of alcohol (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, probation, costs.
Kenneth McGrath, 59, 1201 W. Phillip Ave., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $250, costs.
Wyatt Walker, 24, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 55, solicitation, $500, costs.
Jacob Negrete, 35, 1505 Glenmore Drive, No. 202, driving under the influence of alcohol (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, probation, costs.
Emma Fuhrman, 20, 508 S. 12th St., criminal attempt — assault in the third degree, $500, costs.
Cody Johnson, 30, 208 S. 10th Street, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days probation, costs.
Fawn Beetman, 36, 921 Woodhurst Ave., No. 12, refusal to submit to a chemical test, $500, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lindsay Johnson, 36, 601 S. Second St., resisting arrest, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served.
Martrail Edwards, 20, 204 S. 10th St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Civil case judgments
DNF Associates v. Rebeca Ramos, 1312 Blaine St., plaintiff awarded $2,877.64, costs, fees.
Battle Creek Farmers Cooperative v. James Swanson Jr., Homer, plaintiff awarded $6,304.91, interest, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Crystal Jackson, 1400 Amberwood Drive, No. 4, plaintiff awarded $1,485.14, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Denny Andrade, 308 N. 13th Place, plaintiff awarded $629.15, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Curtis Hart, 607 Spruce Ave., No. 2, plaintiff awarded $1,108, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Amber Roberts, 2012 Parker Circle, plaintiff awarded $305, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joshua Wright, 115 N 25th Street, No. 8, plaintiff awarded $880, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kimberly Yunker, 921 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $299.21, interest, costs, fees.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Jose Barreto, 1400 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $4,100.88, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Lisa Hernandez, 609 S. First St., No. 1, plaintiff awarded $427.68, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Luis Alarcon, Madison, plaintiff awarded $579.01, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Ricky Pearson, 303 S. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $641.43, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Damion Anderson, 1105 S. Fifth St., plaintiff awarded $338.10, interest, costs, fees.
Accounts Management v. Porfirio Perez-Nava, 207 N 10th St., plaintiff awarded $699.60, interest, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Derrick Holder, 104 W. Park Ave., No. 2., plaintiff awarded $694.77, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Karla Balmaceda, 722 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $285, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Danielle Luhr, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,642, interests, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Juan Espinoza, 1007 W. Nebraska Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,112.23, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Nathan McIntosh, 1201 S. Fifth St., plaintiff awarded $412.90, interest, costs, fees.
Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Nour Kouatli, Stanton, plaintiff awarded $10,003.22, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Marla Huskey, 210 Jackson Ave., plaintiff awarded $174.69, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Joel Putters, Stanton, $25, costs. Maryanne Hartzell, 1508 Eldorado Road, $75, costs. Judith Behnke, 504 E. Walnut Ave., $25, costs. Kearsten Warneke, 508 Opal Lane, $25, costs.
Kylea Wilke, 4500 Pierce Drive, $75, costs. Christopher Ritter, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., $200, costs. Travis Christiansen, Pierce, $25, costs. BreAnna Bruns, Wayne, $25, costs.
Other citations
Aalyiah Ferris, Niobrara, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Juan Price, 83706 555th Ave., following too closely, $50, costs. Susan Pagels, Beemer, failure to yield, $25, costs. Malu De La Cruz, Leigh, no proof of ownership, no valid registration, $75, costs.
Patrick Bolich, Wayne, passing zone violation, $25, costs. Donald Rodgers, Wausa, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jonathan Santos Sanchez, 802 S. 16th St., No. 1E, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jason Bowden, 521 Lincoln Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Corwin Latchie, 1404 Country Club Road, No. 13, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jordan Burival, 110 Hillside Drive, unsafe backing, $30, costs. Adryann Kouba, 210 S. 12th St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Parker Duffy, 1307 Impala Drive, No. F, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Mateka Owens, 227 Miller Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs.
Robert Nelson, 1013 S. Fourth St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Erendida Delatorre, 301 E. Braasch Ave., No. 3, three counts of unlawful parking, $100, costs. Sandie McDonald, Randolph, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Saul Garcia, 902 Logan St., negligent driving, driving a prohibited off-road vehicle, $150, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.