Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Kenton Van Kampen, 43, to Robin Olson, 47. Charles Cadwallader, 34, to Bethany Prettyman, 27.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Ana Romero v. Jose Pineiro. Joslynn Otero-Anderson v. Daniel Anders.
Criminal case judgments
Jerome Baugher, 31, Columbus, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, child abuse, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 83 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Rael Diaz Estrada Palma, 38, Madison, charged with assault while being incarcerated.
Criminal case judgments
Myron Kooi, 56, 302 E. Kaneb Road, open burning ban violation, $100, costs.
Miguel Sixtos, 26, 410 Indiana Ave., 8 days in jail with credit for 9 days served.
Cesar Garcia, 29, 301 Braasch Ave., No. 3, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $200, costs.
Civil case judgments
First National Bank of Omaha v. Ronald Hampton and Sheryl Hampton, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $23,232.18, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. James Gandert, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $2,058.83, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christy Worrell, Christopher Worrell, 506 S. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $500, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa and Steven Spale, plaintiff awarded $3,538.62, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Hannah Saul, 606 W. Spruce Ave., plaintiff awarded $750, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Heidi Webb, 708 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,480.42, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Rosaura Rodriguez, 221 Jefferson Ave., plaintiff awarded $4,393.73, interest, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Chequila Cunningham, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 3, plaintiff awarded $1,880.25, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Donald Bermal, 306 N. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $1,534.07, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andres Contreras, 800 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $355.76, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Cody Lucas, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $208.90, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Rudy Gomez, 704 Channel Road, plaintiff awarded $601.34, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ariel Warner, 305 Sherwood Road, plaintiff awarded $2,989.57, interest, costs.
Midland Funding v. Angelica Arreguin, 116 E. Phillip Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,541.10, costs.
Small claims
Donald and Jolene Wisnieski, 56022 Highway 275, v. Michael Ronnfeldt, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., and Jayde Bomar, 4500 N. 13th St., plaintiffs awarded $18,078.48, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Cesar Garcia, 301 E. Braasch Ave., No. 3, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
The Office Bar, 120 S. Fourth St., failure to file occupational tax return and pay occupational tax, $300, costs.
Speeding violations
Erika Frances, 1701 Riverside Blvd., No. 47, $20, costs. Nicholas McAtee, Howells, $75, costs. Jonathan Olson, 1309 Amberwood Drive, No. 12, $25, costs. Mark Baumann, Columbus, $25, costs.
Other citations
Tanner Whitton, Fairbury, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Gary Zimmer, Pierce, following too closely, $75, costs. Joshua Wood, Erie, Colorado, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Tyler Fuchs, 4407 S. First St., failure to yield, $25, costs. Alec Johnson, 2703 N. 25th St., $75, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.