Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Derek Schlote, 30, to Morgan Hauser, 24. Adam Esparza, 33, to Christina Scott, 34. William Greenough, 40, to Rhyan Kotrous, 21. Matthew Silvers, 19, to Caroleena Lowe, 20.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Dawn Smith v. Michelle Cubbison.
Criminal case judgments
Orlan Jaraba Baza, 37, Battle Creek, child abuse, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, $2,000, costs.
Rachel Church, theft, criminal mischief, attempted failure to appear, 75 days in jail with credit for 98 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, $250 in restitution, costs.
Justin Lawson, 37, Madison, possession of a controlled substance, 6 months in jail with credit for 50 days served, costs.
Jesus Ramirez, 25, Madison, first-degree sexual assault, 8 to 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Brandon Reynolds, 31, no address listed, delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, 18 to 36 months in jail with credit for 88 days served, costs.
Daylynna Robertson, 49, Oakdale, abuse of a vulnerable adult, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Scott McDonald, 54, 1810 N. Airport Road, third-degree domestic assault, 90 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, $250 fine, costs.
Brayden Wolff, 19, Stanton, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 97 days served, costs.
Maurice Taylor, 56, 414 Hastings Ave., attempted Class II felony, 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 83 days served, costs.
Tori Wooters, 24, Madison, obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 44 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Jessica Schultz, 22, Madison, possession of a controlled substance, 2 years probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Javier Zavala Jr., 36, 318 W. Indiana Ave., issuing a bad check, 90 days in jail with credit for 137 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Ronald Tucker, 60, 105 W. Phillip Ave., charged with violation of sex offender registration act.
Kimberly McGrew, 36, Madison, charged with theft — third offense.
Jeremiah Nelson, 42, Yankton, charged with burglary.
Brady Potts, 21, Lincoln, charged with false information.
Katherine Welter, 32, 301 S. Eighth St., charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Jacob Krupicka, 27, Norfolk, charged with terroristic threats.
Tyson Tilden, 30, Madison, charged with third-degree domestic assault — second offense, first-degree false imprisonment, child abuse, burglary.
Criminal case judgments
Jessika Ruroede, 37, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 5, criminal mischief, $500, costs.
Cathy Espinoza, 33, 1003 N. Sixth St., No. 11, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Alexander Sanchez, 24, 903 S. 14th St., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
MacKenzie Adle, 21, 3207 S. 12th St., driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Chance Larsen, 24, Pierce, careless driving, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia, $500, costs.
Logan Wegner, 18, Stanton, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Joshua Heiderman, 30, 202 Jo Deb Drive, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 6 months, probation, costs.
Brendan Bachman, 18, 1006 S. First St., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michael Vargas Toledo, 25, 814 Andy’s North Shore Drive, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Ryan Fester, 28, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., shoplifting, $500, costs.
Lisa Arlt, 56, Madison, theft, $500, costs.
Jennifer Sanford, 23, 511 Verges Ave., No. 1B, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brayden Wolff, 19, 901 Birch St., criminal mischief, 3 days in jail, costs.
Estaban Delao, Jr., 20, 104 N. Pine St., minor in possession, $500, costs.
Civil case judgments
Gary Tillotson v. Kendra Ashker, 606 N. 13th St., plaintiff awarded $8,099.35, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Ryan Hauf, 1501 E. Sycamore Ave., plaintiff awarded $3,758.36, interest, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Christopher Thompson, 602 S. 14th St., plaintiff awarded $1,577.86, interest, costs.
Midland Funding v. Rachel Carpenter, 605 Georgia Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,003.64, interest.
Credit Bureau Services v. Adela Ibarra, 216 Jackson Ave., plaintiff awarded $4,475.28, interest, costs fees.
Small claims judgments
Wade and Malinda Kiichler, 608 E. Walnut Ave., v. Darci Carpenter, 814 S. 13th St., plaintiff awarded $916.78, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Karina Dieter, 1317 Impala Drive, No. B, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Sergio Martinez, Clearwater, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs.
Marlin Smith, 2304 N. Eastwood, No. 23, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jessica Rouillard, 1404 Lakewood St., No. C3, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Michael Garver, 56943 842 Road, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Sammie Lee Johnson, Denver, Colorado, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs.
Speeding violations
Joel Garcia, Newman Grove, no license on person, $100, costs. Claudia Reyna, 306 S. Willow St., $75, costs. Latonya Miller, Milledgeville, Georgia, $75, costs. Jackeline Martinez, Columbus, $25, costs.
Lewis Adoun, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Sara Schwartz, Saint Libory, $25, costs. Edgardo Parra, 2900 Old Highway 8, $125, costs. Luke Johnson, Underwood, Iowa, $25, costs.
Other citations
Joel Garcia, Newman Grove, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Alfredo Alvarado, Wilber, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose Perez-Serafin, 100 W. Maple Ave., spilling load, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Diana Vervynck, 211 W. Spruce Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs.
Royce Fairley, Chambers, following too close, $50, costs. Nathan Brandt, 1001 W. Madison Ave., No. 2, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Isaiah Francis, 605 S. 10th St., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Connor Brandt, Stanton, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Katie Hahlbeck, Ewing, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Francisco Mendez Jr., 208 S. Ninth St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Marco Gutierrez, Mount Pleasant, Texas, failure to yield, $25, costs. Max Doherty, 1707 N. 61st St., following too close, $25, costs.
