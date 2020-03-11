Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jordan Merchant, 26, to Lindsey Kratzsch, 27. Cesar Gutierrez, 25, to Madison Parker, 23. Luis Padilla Rosas, 25, to Yarithza Ureta Camacho, 27.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: S. Valdez Perez v. Fernandez Perez.
Criminal case judgments
Jerome Baugher, 31, Columbus, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, child abuse, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 83 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Joedy Brummels, 59, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Heesch, 45, Madison, charged with terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer.
Vieng Bouaphakeo, 70, Madison, charged with theft by receiving.
Anthony Fuerhoff, 37, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Amy Schaible, 36, 125 Jefferson Ave., charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Lisa Tower, 54, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence.
Tausha Whitman, 24, Madison, charged with criminal impersonation.
Andy Casperson, 31, no address listed, charged with burglary.
Martrail Edwards, 19, 204 S. 10th St., No. 2, charged with possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).
Dylon Sickels, 28, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence.
Criminal case judgments
Luz Jansen, 48, 1212 Elm Ave., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tabitha Coleman, 23, 115 W. Park Ave., carrying a concealed weapon, $100, costs.
Jeremy Black, 24, Jacksonville, Texas, third-degree assault, $300, costs.
Jacob Podany, 24, Wisner, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Carol Zessin, 23, 424 Lincoln Ave., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Bonell Penne, 43, 2218 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence, seven days in jail with credit for one days served, $500, license revoked for six months, costs.
Manuel Marcario-Pol, 35, Norfolk, criminal impersonation, 60 days in jail.
Rodney McCombs, 58, David City, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Justin Borgmann, 28, 606 Magnet St., reckless driving, $500, costs.
Destiny Detlefsen, 24, 109 E. Phillip Ave., attempted false information, $250, costs.
Martrail Edwards, 19, 204 S. 10th St., No. 2, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), failure to appear, $450, costs.
Nour Kouatli, 23, Stanton, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Alexander Kenny, 21, Bellevue, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Demetrio Dominquez, 23, Wayne, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, $550, costs.
Brandi Dahlkoetter, 40, 724 S. 18th St., No. 20, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Andrea Borgman, 308 W. Pasewalk Ave., plaintiff awarded, $561.89, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Denzial Brandy, 916 Woodhurst Drive, No. 24, plaintiff awarded $350, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Curtis Bryant, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $494.13, interest, costs, fees.
Capital One Bank v. Jarod Bromwich, 913 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $2,654.92, costs.
Credit Management Services v. April Yracheta, 1004 Village Green Drive, No. 3, plaintiff awarded $459.38, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jason Schade, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,551.36, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Traci Gamble, 512 S. Seventh St., plaintiff awarded $490, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Brian Throener, 1203 N. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $2,575.75, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Shawn Wilkinson, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,639.07, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Joshua Spiering, 1204 W. Park Ave., $1,585.86, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Roger Pojar, Lincoln, plaintiff awarded $492.65, interest, costs, fees.
Bank of America v. James Halpin, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $14,206.89, costs.
Credit Bureau Service v. Nicholas Weaver, 907 W. Walnut Ave., plaintiff awarded $164.85, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Carrie Wilson, 200 S. 13th St., plaintiff awarded $600, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Lawrence Walz, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,034.12, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Courtney Potter, Yankton, plaintiff awarded $2,876.12, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Bradley Wear, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,445.69, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Seth Felber, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $312.49, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Branden Ruge, 815 S. Fifth St., plaintiff awarded $418.36, interest, costs, fees.
General Collection V. Marjorie Cowans, Madison, plaintiff awarded $150, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Melissa Seevers, 103 N. 14th St., no valid registration, no proof of insurance, abandoned vehicle, $160, costs.
Bryan Peterson, Pilger, improper vehicle lighting, $25, costs.
Edgar Mora, 301 S. Ninth St., fictitious plates, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $300, costs.
Austin Belger, Randolph, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Brayden Wolff, 907 W. Benjamin Ave., no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Ramon Gonzalez, 1001 Village Green Drive, No. 8, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Dallas Rhinehart, 406 S. Sixth St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Paige Scott, Pilger, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Edward Davis, Plainview, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
John Rusk, Copperas Cove, Texas, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Michael Herlick, 311 Sherwood Lane, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Patricia Ortiz-Ambriz, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 25, failure to return library materials, $69.98 restitution, costs.
Javier Rodriguez, 607 S. First St., No. 1, failure to return library materials, $73.97 restitution, costs.
Billy Chappell, 1806 Parker Circle, No. C, disorderly conduct, failure to appear, $150, costs.
Karis Barlow, 30, 207 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 1, failure to return library materials, materials returned, costs.
Speeding violations
Elizabeth Pepper, Bonesteel, South Dakota, $125, costs. Odilon Sanchez, 107 Adams Ave., $25, costs. Kimberly Delacruz-Steinhauser, Stuart, $25, costs. Gabryel Dahlkoetter, 83713 559th Ave., $25, costs. Elieser Padron-Perez, Hialeah, Florida, $200, costs. Trenton Vanderhoe, 84787 Highway 81, $25, costs. John Huffine, Bluff City, Tennessee, $75, costs. Rachael Paulson, 301 S. Boxelder St., $25, costs. Roger Crouch, Columbus, $25, costs. Douglas Lara Rodriguez, 911 S. Fifth St., $75, costs. David McCaffrey, 83664 S. Highway 81, $75, costs. Marcus Baier, Laurel, $25, costs. Edier Cordova, 108 N Fourth St., $125, costs.
Other citations
Brandon Buol, 607 S. Third St., no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Robin Wright, 1406 Lakewood Drive, No. D4, no brake lights or turn signals, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs. Antonio Ventura Carcia, 1707 W. Norfolk Ave., careless driving, $100, costs. Victor Barrosa-Madrigal, Ohio City, Ohio, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Karis Barlow, 207 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 1 unlawful parking, $25, costs. Luis Martinez Diaz, Lincoln, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Miah Lawver, 1304 Impala Drive, No. E, misuse of learner’s permit, $150, costs. Kathrine Partee, 203 N. Second St., unlawful display of plates, no valid registration, $75, costs.
Javier Rodriguez, 426 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 200, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Bryan Peterson, Pilger, no valid registration, $25, costs. Robert McKeown, 405 E. Dittrick St., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Colby Nelson, 208 E. Maple Ave., $75, costs.
Anthony Flores, 828 S. Eighth St., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Dennis Alcides Osorto, Franktown, Colorado, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield, $100, costs. Keith Backer, West Point, overweight single axle, $75, costs. Eduardo Rodas Andres, Madison, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Hannah Moore, 1600 W. Norfolk Ave., traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Emily Falcon, 804 Logan St., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Eva Reese, Billings, Montana, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ma (Carmen) Fuerte Franco, 801 S. 14th St., no valid operator’s license, traffic signal violation, failure to yield, $250, costs.
Kyle Ridge, 403 W. Norfolk Ave., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Terra Drueke, O’Neill, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Luke Rollman, Humphrey, no valid registration, $25, costs. Trae Deeder, 2002 Madison Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs.
Patsy Gubbels, 908 S. First St., expired in-transit decals, $50, costs. Chris Kneifl, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 9, failure to yield, $25, costs. Michele Aschoff, Osmond, improper lane change, $25, costs. Juan Goody, Madison, no operator’s license, no registration, $100, costs. Nathan Smith, Tilden, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.