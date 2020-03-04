Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Manuel Hernandez, 46, to Maribel Alvarado, 37. Merriah Campos, 26, to Aubrie Brandner, 27.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Hector Rivas v. Karina Cantu. Jeffrey Hitz v. Tiffany Hitz.
Criminal case judgments
Gary Heppner, 1308 Amberwood Drive, No. 8, 35, driving under the influence — third offense, 24 months’ probation, 30 days in jail to be served before the end of probation with credit for one day served, license revoked for 15 years.
Josef Perez, 29, Madison, attempted Class IV felony, 60 days in jail with credit for 41 days served.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Martin Cruz, 37, Madison, charged with driving during revocation.
Jesse White, 28, homeless, charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Clifford Corn, 37, Madison, charged with two counts of criminal impersonation.
Opal Lehmann, 35, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear.
Giovani Adame, 22, Madison, charged with assault by strangulation, child abuse.
Criminal case judgments
Daniel Vinson, 21, 922 S. Third St., third-degree assault, 45 days in jail, costs.
Troy Tegels Jr., 22, Omaha, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Martin Mejia-Garcia, 22, 800 S. 20th St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Jason Alder, 21, O’Neill, carrying a concealed weapon, $500, costs.
Ronald Garcia, 19, Madison, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Francis Garza, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $596.21, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sonya Graae, 704 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $481.51, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Cole Wiley, Lincoln, $359.04, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Danielle Mcintosh, 55478 837th Road, plaintiff awarded $411.25, costs.
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance v. Steven Schuller, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,524.45, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Robert Hayes and Carolyn Hayes Tate, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,846.97, interest, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Amanda Troxel, 1200 Grant Ave., failure to return library materials, costs.
Speeding violations
Matthew Sieck, Madison, $20, costs. Juan Price, 83706 555 Ave., $300, costs. Oscar Zarate, Madison, $75, costs. Elijah Hintz, Madison, $200, costs. Miguel Hernandez, 609 S. First St., No. 1, $25, costs.
Tura Tapia, Columbus, $25, costs. Rider Short, Neligh, $25, costs. Yoan Licot, Naples, Florida, $200, costs. Timothy King, Wahoo, $25, costs. Patti Gubbels, 1403 Charolais Dribe, $75, costs. Leonel Rodriguez, Schuyler, $75, costs.
Other citations
Kevin Carbajal, 707 S. First St., no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Destiny Hixson, 203 S. Ninth St., traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Yesenia Mejia Loxel De Ical, 1106 S. Ninth St., No. 2, failure to yield, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Gwendolyn Wright-Santiago, 1406 Lakewood Drive, No. D4, plates not clear and visible, $25, costs. Dixie Cruise, 412 W. Omaha Ave., failure to yield, $50, costs.
Jerome Baugher, Neligh, no valid registration, $25, costs. Michael Huffman, Madison, no valid registration, $25, costs. Opal Lehmann, 814 S. Fifth St., no valid registration, $50, costs. Sammie Lee Johnson, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Laura Duque Novoa, 611 S. Third St., failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Tamara Sandoval, Niobrara, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Raymond Estrada, 1113 S. First St., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Brittaney Ortega, 806 S. Sixth St., No. 4, two counts of no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jose Gonzalez, Columbus, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Edwin Neigel, Martin, South Dakota, traffic signal violation, $25, costs. Amanda Troxel, Omaha, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Yoanki Lopez-Fiz, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, no operator’s license, $75, costs. James Spencer, Stanton, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.