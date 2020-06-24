Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Mwitumwa Kanguya, 25, 910 Woodhurst Ave., No. 7, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 39 days served, to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Jeremy Jones, 30, Madison, attempted possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, 2 years in jail with credit for 37 days served, 9 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Cory Armstrong, 37, 204 Miller Ave., charged with attempted driving during revocation.
Lucas Maggart, 29, Stanton, charged with terroristic threats, two counts of third-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Mateo Pablo-Ajualip, 34, Madison, charged with incest, first-degree sexual assault.
Bryan Edwards, 31, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Juana Menchu-Guajaca, 35, Madison, charged with false information.
Enrique Garcia, 25, Madison, charged with false information.
Criminal case judgments
Larry Anderson, 925 S. 14th St., disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Baldomero Gallegos, Norfolk, obstructing a police officer, $500, costs.
Craig Strong, Moline, Illinois, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Kathrine Partee, 203 N. Second St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Maria Valle, 415 W. Monroe Ave., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Corey Word, 507 Elm Ave., No. 3, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Matthew Moffett, Stanton, driving DMV without CDL, overweight single axle, $125, costs.
Tyler Smith, 600 Queen City Blvd., protection order violation (domestic abuse), $150, costs.
Brandon Gilliard, 922 Woodhurst Ave., No. 36, driving under suspension, $200, 1 day in jail with credit for 1 day served.
Justin Waugh, Madison, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Roosevelt Woodall, 504½ S. Ninth St., driving under suspension, 12 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Mariss Heiderman, 202 Jo Deb Drive, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Dakota McGraw, 1114 W. Pasewalk Ave., careless driving, $100, costs.
Jessica Wright, 1101 S. Nebraska Ave., disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Heather Mielke, 115 N. 25th St., No. 6, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 111 days in jail with credit for 6 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Damian Busskohl, 2210 W. Madison Ave., obstructing a police officer, $300, costs.
Jeffrey Forman, Battle Creek, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Linda Bartholomew, 715 S. 11th St., driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Byron Stromberg, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 60 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Rachel Lambley, 506 Oak St., No. 5, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Julie Wise, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,139.39, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. David Birdwell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,354.90, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Kierra Shearer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $235, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennifer Christensen, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,148.36, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Frederick Reitz, Mollie Reitz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $895.85, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kirenia Pina, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded, $429.30, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jamie Mieure, Terry Mieure, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $366, costs, fees.
Small claims judgments
Beau Collison, Pierce, v. Casey Hoskinson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,400, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Randall Backhaus, 110½ Madison Ave., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Dallas Rhinehart, 916 Syracuse Ave., no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $150, costs.
Jordan Rossman, 215 N. Eighth St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Aaron Lee, 1100 Pierce St., failure to return library materials, restitution, costs.
Speeding violations
Gerardo Perez, Omaha, $200, costs. William Hines, Stanton, $75, costs. Miles Nelson, Battle Creek, $75, costs. Damian Robles, Norfolk, $200, costs. Colby Carter, Lawrence, Kansas, $25, costs. Kasey Swyear, Neligh, $25, costs.
Sharon Bennet, Norfolk, $25, costs. Marland Erbst, Stanton, $25, costs. Christian Klug, Norfolk, $75, costs. Gene Klug, Hoskins, $75, costs. Cameron Dickie, Norfolk, $75, costs.
Brett Kilcoin, Wisner, $175, costs. Donald Polodna, Norfolk, $75, costs. Manuel Reyes, Columbus, $75, costs. Carlos Perez, Columbus, $75, costs.
Roben Lorenzana, Norfolk, $75, costs. Omar Gonzalez, San Benito, Texas, no license, $200, costs. Naseef Azan, Norfolk, $25, costs. Jacob Passyka, Hoskins, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jassi Gates, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jessa Papay, Norfolk, no valid operator’s license (motorcycle), $75, costs. Joshua Hart, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs. McKenzie Curtis, Norfolk, improper turn, $25, costs. Hanna Borgmann, Norfolk, following too closely, $75, costs.
Sheila Cunningham, Pierce, no license, $100, costs. Adam Konrady, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $100, costs. Mayme Klein, Norfolk, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Camilla Reeves, Norfolk, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kimbro Estes, Picayune, Mississippi, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Heather Ryan, Norfolk, unlawful display of plates, traffic control signal violation, $150, costs. Kathryn Moore, Lincoln, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Matthew Schneider, O’Neill, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jamie Beehn, Madison, expired in-transit tabs, $25, costs.
Evan Unkel, Norfolk, failure to yield, $25, costs. Michael Maschka, Glenwood, Iowa, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Luke Hupp, Louisburg, Kansas, following too closely, $25, costs. Elieser Padron, Norfolk, traffic control signal, $75, costs.
* * *
