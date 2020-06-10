Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Dwayne Armitage, 59, to Suzanne Went, 57. Ronald Davis III, 24, to Gladis Lemus-Sierra, 24. Haeven Pedersen Jr., 53, to Nicole Williams, 27. Jared Cheney, 23, to Courtney Behmer, 24. Rodney Jonson Jr., 27, to AmyLeigh Jones, 26. Eric Nunnenkamp, 39, to Alex Jones, 28. Gregory Leesley, 64, to Bobbie McWilliams, 60. Za'veion Mathews, 20, to Brooklunee Flynn, 19. William Bermel, 22, Bailey Gronenthal, 23. Cody Waller, 28, to Melissa Anderson, 30. Blake Mayer, 23, to Sara Stapleman, 21. Dillon Schroeder, 28, to Evie Sintek, 25. Anthony Charron, 27, to Kandyce Kelley, 32. Barry Pitzer, 63, to Rita Bohm, 72. Bryon Uecker, 46, to Regina Unger, 54. Tory Belveal, 25, to Megan O'Driscoll, 23. Juan Pablo Calderson Saldaña, 34, to Diana Porras Rodriguez, 25. Wyatt Wallin, 30, to Taylor Caniglia, 26. Like Korth, 27, to Robyn Werner, 25. Jacoby Albrecht, 34, Emily Hattig, 27. James Hambleton, 21, to Taylor Sehi, 21.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Jana Hellbusch v. Jonathan Hellbusch. Rebecca Felgate v. Todd Felgate. Ambar Hernandez v. Lionell Camacho Mojica.
Criminal case judgments
Joseph Gutierrez, 24, Leigh, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, 60 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, with credit for 18 days served.
Dominique Bell, 28, Chicago, attempted Class IV felony, false reporting, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived with credit for 6 days served.
Justus Peltier, 23, Battle Creek, theft, 250 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 44 days served, $405.10 restitution, costs.
Christopher Brown, 25, Pierce, attempted possession of methadone with intent to deliver, 90 days in jail with credit for 17 days served. 36 months’ probation, costs.
Vanessa Rauch, 23, Pierce, attempted possession of methadone with intent to deliver, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Maximilian Martin, 51, Madison, possession of a controlled substance, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 42 days served.
Tyler Deitloff, 36, Plainview, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, 30 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Joshua D. Molczyk, 35, Meadow Grove, possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Jacob Pedroza, 27, Norfolk, strangulation — second offense, 4 to 7 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 114 days served, costs.
Andrew Casperson, 42, no address listed, burglary, 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Trenton Hackett, 31, Norfolk, delivery of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 7 to 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 203 days served, costs.
Richard Horst, 47, 606 W. Grove Ave., driving under the influence, 90 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, 36 months’ probation, $2,000 fine, costs.
Jaron Hoard, 32, Norfolk, strangulation, attempted assault on a confined person, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 104 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
James Spencer, 47, Norfolk, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 12 months' probation, costs.
Matthew Sieck, 28, Battle Creek, third-degree assault, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 68 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Matthew Turley, 35, 411 S. Eighth St., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Austin Freudenburg, 31, Madison, charged with attempted insurance fraud.
Sebastian Montenegro, 20, Madison, charged with delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of lysergic acid, delivery of cocaine.
Todd Stier, 49, Norfolk, charged with assault while incarcerated.
Rachael Menish, 23, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Devin Childs, 829 E. Sixth St., No. B3, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, child abuse, tampering with evidence.
Jeremy Jones, 29, Neligh, charged with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Danelle Linn, 40, Pierce, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Cody Ausdemore, 30, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jay Aldag, 37, Madison, charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Raymond Estrada, 31, 909 S. Second St., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jorge Rocha-Mendez, 25, 1008 Pierce St., charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Criminal case judgments
Rhonda Severson, 907 Syracuse Ave., No. B, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Colton Hassler, 902 S. First St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Abraham Quinones, Madison, third-degree assault (fight by mutual consent), 15 days in jail.
Pepper Marchant, 308 E. Fourth St., driving under the influence, 10 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Oscar Morales, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 9, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, 15 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Chris Kneifl, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 9, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Treyvon Jennings, 118 S. 13th St., two counts of driving under the influence, 21 days in jail with credit for 2 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Marcus Gubbels, 1121 Meadow Ridge, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Edwin Belina Jr., 1401 S. Third St., No. 6, driving under suspension, $100, costs,
Randon Roberts, Pierce, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Isiah Williams, Madison, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Desiree Williams, Emmet, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Travis Kubes, 207 S. Pine St., possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Arturo Molina, 106 N. 11th St., theft of services, $250, costs.
Jal Wal, no address listed, false information, shoplifting, 7 days in jail with credit for 8 days served.
Lefty Dillender, homeless, disturbing the peace, 9 days in jail with credit for 10 days served.
Manuel Avalos, 407 Hastings Ave., no valid license, $75, costs.
Marlin Clemons, 720 S. 11th St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Xacjare Rath, 1009 W. Madison Ave., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Wai Yan, Omaha, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $400, costs.
Israel Montoya, Stanton, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Jaron Hoard, 119 Crestwood Drive, third-degree domestic assault, 120 days in jail, costs.
Cody Nitz, Tilden, third-degree assault, 30 days in jail, $500 fine, costs.
Luis Serrano, 913 S. Fourth St., no proof of financial responsibility, $100, costs.
Lacy Bear, 1114 W. Pasewalk Ave., criminal mischief, $100, costs.
Shayla Meyer, 1107 Rose Lane, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Denny Hale, Wayne, shoplifting, 10 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Douglas Gates, 820 S. Eighth St., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $1,000, restitution, costs.
Robert Gaeta, 311 W. Bluff Ave., carrying a concealed weapon, 8 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
Shane Becker, Pierce, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 45 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Hector Medina, Stanton, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $250, costs.
Dawson Finkral, 813 N. Boxelder Circle, shoplifting, $1,000, costs.
Krag Spagnol, 900 Prospect Ave., No. 23, first-degree criminal trespass, 45 days in jail with credit for 2 days served.
Kwamel Ross, 109 Goldstrike Drive, reckless driving, $250, restitution, costs.
Darla Bovill, West Point, shoplifting, $250, costs.
Aaron Amador, Pender, shoplifting, $250, costs.
Michael Maixner, Bennett, Colorado, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jose Rivera, Battle Creek, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, 3 days in jail, $100, costs.
Aaron Davis, no address listed, second-degree criminal trespass, 8 days in jail with credit for 9 days served.
Domingo Tziquin Tzic, no address listed, fraudulent license or identification, 9 days in jail with credit for 10 days served.
Opal Lehmann, 814 S. Fifth St., no proof of financial responsibility, driving under the influence of drugs, 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, $600, license revoked for 6 months.
Tyler Unseld, Pierce, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Derrick Brugman, 83695 Jolean Drive, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
James Spencer, 1005 N. Sixth St., No. 18, third-degree assault, 60 days in jail.
Matthew Swoboda, 2408 Belmont Drive, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, protection order violation, 52 days in jail, costs.
Civil case judgments
ARL Credit Services v. Samantha Legler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,444.17, interest, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Kay Eierman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,149.81, costs.
Unifund CCR V. Jerry Heier, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $600.96, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Melanie Smith, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,442.61, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Damien Cunningham, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,233.68, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Victor Gazca, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $400, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Pascual Varela, Michelle Varela, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,203, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jassi Gates, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $544.93, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Linda Whipple, William Whipple, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $815.19, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Becky Hovey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,449.01, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Stephanie Porcayo, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $407, interest, costs, fees.
General Service Bureau v. Noe Delara Jr., Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $571.48, costs, fees.
General Service Bureau v. Joseph Kelly, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $945.93, costs, fees.
Hauge Associates v. Enriqueta Ozuna Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,374.29.
LVNV Funding v. John Marshall, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,500.82, costs.
Auto Owners Insurance v. CJ Transport, Norfolk, plaintiff $25,211.88 interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Anisley Brito, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $241.23, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Adriana Jimenez, Stanton, plaintiff awarded $3,071, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Anisley Brito-Aguilera, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $874.45, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Teri Colwell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $230.64, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Paul Domsch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,299.93, costs.
Accounts Management v. Jacob Walker, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,090.89, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Diana Vervynck, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,844.29, interest, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Tiffany O’Meara, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 7, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Heather King, 306 N. 12th St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Bernita Lunde, Bellwood, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Billie Cramer, 608 S. Ninth St., no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Sara Sohl, 915 S. Second St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Laura Hays, Gretna, failure to return library materials, costs.
Justo Sanchez, 210 S. Hickory St., two counts of storage of unlicensed vehicles, $120, costs.
Lazaro Pavon, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3A, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Jennifer Baldwin, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 9, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Billie Cramer, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $150, costs.
Speeding violations
Juan Olovarrieta, Madison, $75, costs. Riley Huettner, Humphrey, $25, costs. Shanna Schroeder, Norfolk, $25, costs. Carl Weiland, Norfolk, $75, costs. Elizabeth Zach, Humphrey, $25, costs.
Amanda Lund, Stanton, $75, costs. Mark Arias, Norfolk, $25, costs. Dominique Rickard, Norfolk, $75, costs. Jon Hausmann, Norfolk, $75, costs. Kayla Roberts, Norfolk, $75, costs.
Darwin Alvarado, Santa Ana, California, $75, costs. Angel Caldera, Norfolk, $25, costs.
Patrick Heine, Norfolk, $75, costs. Jairo Mendoza, Columbus, $150, costs. Aurora Piceno, Madison, $26, costs.
Tyler Bassett, Stanton, $75, costs. Levi Engebretson, Norfolk, $25, costs. Caitlyn Scheinost, Norfolk, $25, costs. Breana Chohon, Wisner, $75, costs. Beau Collison, Pierce, $25, costs.
Kevin O’Connell, Omaha, $75, costs. Mario Garcia, Columbus, $75, costs. Robert Goste Jr., Norfolk, $200, costs. Heath Mettler, Battle Creek, $125, costs. Karla Nelson, Norfolk, $20, costs.
Ayle Nelson, Norfolk, $25, costs. Julio Mora, Madison, $100, costs. Gage Perry, Columbus, $100, costs. Jessica Rodriquez-Burgos, Madison, no license, $150, costs. Michael Calvillo Jr., Norfolk, $25, costs.
Jose Figueroa-Figueroa, Norfolk, $75, costs. Christine Johnson, Neligh, $25, costs. Marian Hernandez, Norfolk, $20, costs. William Smith, Norfolk, $25, costs. Cole Otten, Norfolk, $200, costs. Robert Aylward, Bellevue, $75, costs.
Other citations
Carlos Perez, Columbus, no valid registration, $75, costs. Benjamin Carrera, Norfolk, following too closely, $100, costs. Stacy Beacom, Norfolk, unlawful display of plates, $50, costs. Ivette Quezada, Omaha, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Emma Beckman, Pierce, failure to yield, $50, costs.
Briana Hopp, Norfolk, following too close, $50, costs. John Herfel, Madison, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tyson Stelling, Norfolk, failure to yield, $50, costs. Edgar Carfias-Lezama, Columbus, no license, $75, costs. Gary Merchant, Norfolk, unsafe backing, $25, costs.
Linda Taege, Norfolk, following too closely, $50, costs. Lavonne Koehler, Wausa, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Jose Plata-Sanchez, Madison, failure to yield, no license, $100, costs. Demetrius Johnson, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Kyle Wegner, Phillips, unlawful parking, $25, costs.
Lori Shaffer, Norfolk, following too closely, $50, costs. Yinaidis Batista, Madison, expired tabs, $50, costs. Jurithzy Contreras, Madison, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Brandon Kluender, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Deborah Flessner, Norfolk, following too closely, $75, costs.
Martin Alonzo, Norfolk, no valid operator’s license, traffic signal violation, $150, costs. Alyssa Cluffe, Norfolk, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Lindsay Dixon, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Omar Serrano-Ramirez, Norfolk, traffic signal violation, $75, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.