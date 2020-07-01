Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jacob Middleton, 24, to Samantha Bruening, 23. Daniel Hallock, 43, to Kristy Aker, 49. Yuvielkys Acevedo Moreira, 36, to Keren Mirabal Vazquez, 26. Colin Schwartz, 22, to Megan Prochaska, 22.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Lori Dingel v. Brian Dingel.
Criminal case judgments
Robert Brown, 59, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., 12 to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
John Dieter, 29, Madison, attempted possession of a controlled substance, burglary, theft, obstruction of government operations, 8 to 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Giovani Adame, 23, 911 S. 15th St., attempted child abuse, 14 days in jail, 30 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 21 served, to be served before the end of probation.
Hans Berg, 23, Plainview, third-degree assault, $500 fine, costs.
Adam Nielsen, 40, Battle Creek, shoplifting, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Hali Hendrickson, 21, Grand Island, theft by receiving stolen property, 16 months in jail with credit for 51 days served, $375 in restitution, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Francisco Hernandez, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Miguel A. Sixtos, Norfolk, charged with driving under the influence – third offense; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a defaced firearm; refusal to submit to a chemical test – third offense.
Billie Jo Cramer, Norfolk, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Marlin A. Smith Jr., Norfolk, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA (ecstasy).
Kalin M. Bennett, Madison, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA (ecstasy), criminal impersonation.
Damian J. Hess, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Marlin J. Clemons, Norfolk, charged with child abuse, tampering with evidence.
Nathaniel Mahlin, Madison, charged with first-degree sexual assault, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (willful and reckless).
Amparo Cenovia Gonzalez, Madison, charged with possession of tramadol, charged with possession of oxymorphone, charged with possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver.
Criminal case judgments
Michael Jensen, West Point, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Damien Wallace, Norfolk, third-degree assault (fight by mutual consent), 60 days in jail, costs.
Jesse Oxner, Hadar, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation ordered, costs.
Giovani Adame, Norfolk, protection order violation (domestic abuse), 8 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, $800, costs.
Thomas Macias, Norfolk, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), shoplifting, 30 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, $300, costs.
Jaime Sanchez, Norfolk, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nathaniel Mahlin, Madison, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Hanna Halterman, Norfolk, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Joey D. Wright, O’Neill, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Nicole J. Moore, Stanton, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Estevan Sanchez, Norfolk, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Patrick J. Harlan, Norfolk, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 18 months, probation, costs.
Loren M. Horstman, Norfolk, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Erick Garcia Hernandez, Madison, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Jessica D. Hayes, Yankton, South Dakota, theft, 1 day in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, costs.
Brian E. Daughton, Norfolk, driving under the influence – second offense, 60 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, $500, license revoked for 18 months.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. James Thomas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $361.40, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Elizabeth Pepper, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $460.26, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Caitlin Marvin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,665.50, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Ana Avalos, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,715.28, costs.
City ordinance violations
David Weaver, Grove, Oklahoma, traffic signal violation, no proof of insurance, $75, costs.
Christian Lundgren, 713 S. Fourth St., failure to remove garbage, failure to provide adequate trash receptacles, $50, costs.
Derek Pedroza, 1910 S. First St., failure to yield, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Maria Del Ca Arreola Ramirez, 601 Verges Ave., No. 3, no license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs.
Speeding violations
Elias Vidal, Moreira Rodriguez, Norfolk, $75, costs. Adrianna Raygoza, Bloomfield, $20, costs. Cristian Acosta, Norfolk, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Jason Schnoor, Chambers, $50, costs. Heidi Reinpold, Newman Grove, $75, costs.
Jesus Romero, Norfolk, $25, costs. Benjamin Ortiz, Lyford, Texas, $125, costs. Grant Nordby, Norfolk, $25, costs. Jadyn Keller, Humphrey, $25, costs. Heather Dvorak, Stanton, $25, costs.
Other citations
George Fox, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Marjie Briscoe, Madison, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Morgan Zeck, Norfolk, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jeffrey Fisher, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Samantha Suhr, Norfolk, no seatbelt, $25, costs. Anthony Clemens, Norfolk, following too closely, $50, costs. Hunter Loewe, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Colby Snodgrass, Creighton, overweight axle, $25, costs.
Dillon Dittman, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Doug Junge, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jorge Soto-Aldama, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs,
