Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Shannon Jahnke, 47, to Wendy Hutchinson, 48. May Heh, 35, to Green Star, 33.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
William Knudsen, 50, Madison, charged with false information.
Matthew Swoboda, 32, Madison, charged with criminal impersonation, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine.
Ralph Books, 46, Madison, charged with two counts of burglary, possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Jones, 19, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest — second offense.
Anthony Fuerhoff, 37, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension.
Charles Owens, 34, Madison, charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of cocaine.
Dylan Bosse, 20, 1102 Blaine St., charged with strangulation.
Jekel Douglas, 24, Madison, charged with assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree false imprisonment.
Carl Werner, 53, Madison, charged with driving under the influence — second offense (refusal to test).
Criminal case judgments
Rigoberto Ceja-Ruan, 49, 303 S. Fifth St., driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Hunter Halsey, 22, 1502 Glenmore Drive, No. 101, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Pascual Patishtan, 25, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), seven days in jail with credit for 12 days served, $500, license revoked for one year.
Abimael Ortiz-Penalbert, 29, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 48 hours in jail with credit for one day served, $500, license revoked for one year, probation, costs.
Andrew Norton, 29, 108½ S. Ninth St., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Lyle Frisch, 47, 1307 S. Second St., driving under suspension, 10 days in jail with credit for seven days served, costs.
Ronald Brown, 59, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, 10 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Tremain Monroe, 25, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 33, driving under suspension, 10 days in jail.
Jeffrey Stuckwisch, 48, Tilden, reckless driving, $400, costs.
Austin Arens, 19, Laurel, exhibition of acceleration, $50, costs.
Shelby Fernau, 24, 1009 Village Green Drive, No. 7, speeding, $75, costs.
Jimmy Simeon, 32, Wayne, driving under suspension, $200, license revoked for one year, costs.
Jeffrey Stewart, 27, 110 Gold Strike Drive, No. 4, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Pedro Mejia-Sanchez, 42, 214 S. Ninth St., willful reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jorge Puentes, 29, Madison, theft, $250, costs.
Randolph Teboe Jr., 43, Randolph, third-degree assault, $1,000, costs.
Justin Carthel, 44, Gruver, Texas, driving under the influence — second offense, 90 days in jail with credit for one day, $500, license revoked for 18 months, ordered not to drive for 45 days, costs.
Civil case judgements
Veridian Credit Union v. James Smith, 201 N. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $34,331.38, costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Adryann Kouba, 210 S. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $5,282.47, costs.
National Account Systems v. Omar Contreras, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,032.37, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Michelle Janis, 1112 W. Pasewalk Ave., plaintiff awarded $707.30, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Donald and Arlene Wells, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $275, interest, costs, fees.
Unifund CCR v. Deanna Schaller, 922 Woodhurst Drive, No. 38, plaintiff awarded $666.63, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Savannah Leonard, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 3, plaintiff awarded $345.44, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Rachel Carpenter, 605 Georgia Ave., plaintiff awarded $204.88, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Elia Araujo, 205 W. Maple Ave., plaintiff awarded $440, interest, costs fees.
Credit Management Services v. Robert Hoppe, 1301 Sheridan Drive, plaintiff awarded $1,474.33, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andrew Hemmer, 606 Emerald Drive, plaintiff awarded $120.30, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Timothy Johnson, 1105 S. Sixth St., plaintiff awarded $1,345, interests, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Huffman, Madison, plaintiff awarded $233.45, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jose and Deidra Juarez, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $283,24, interest, costs, fees.
Capital One Bank v. Ross Hoffmeyer, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $732.36, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Casey Hoskinson, 1008 N. Third St., plaintiff awarded $918.08, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Adam and Rachelle Mittelstaedt, 508 S. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $367.38, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Troy Roberts, 1202 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $149.22, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Michelle Sawyer, 204 W. Braasch Ave., plaintiff awarded $142.99, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kenneth Nelson, 200 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $264, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Michael Socarras, 507 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $6,559.12, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Taylor Pentland, 804 N. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,350, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jaymes Kumm, 1410 Blaine St., plaintiff awarded $3,292.90, interest, costs, fees.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Rose-Marie Aase, 517 Elm Ave., plaintiff awarded $565.05, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Maura Acosta, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,322.72, costs.
Small claims
Linda Whipple, 109 S, 11th St., v. Courtney Hampton, 809 W. Pasewalk Ave., dismissed.
City ordinance violations
Zachery Blum, 19, 601 Magnet St., disorderly conduct, $500, costs.
Jesse Osantowski, 20, Genoa, disorderly conduct, $500, costs.
Caeden Pierce, 19, Hoskins, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $225, costs.
Shawna Hausmann, 41, 305 Sherwood Lane, disorderly conduct, $250, costs.
Speeding violations
Cory Bachman, Gretna, $75, costs. Miguel Rojas, Sioux City, Iowa, $25, costs. Estevan Sanchez, 906 S. 13th Place, $125, costs. Jade Raeside, 1106 Terrace Road, $25, costs. Brayden Heffner, 2304 N. Eastwood, No. 6, $200, costs.
Justin Petersen, Randolph, $75, costs. Nay Htoo, Lincoln, $75, costs. Gage Switzer, Orchard, $25, costs. Veronica Peck, Wisner, $75, costs. Jacob Timm, Pierce, $25, costs.
Other citations
Latoya Van Duzer, 313 Sherwood Lane, learner’s permit violation, $75, costs. James Clinch, 1101 W. Michigan Ave., two counts of no valid registration, $50, costs. Mario Navarrete Gonzalez, 204 Willow Way, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Edgar Arellno, 55722 833 Ave., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Devon Eggerling, Brunswick, traffic signal violation, $75, costs.
Jacob Rusk, 1410 Longhorn Drive, negligent driving, $75, costs. Mario Chali Xorxe, 607 W. Cedar Ave., No. 36, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Heidi Webb, 708 S. First St., driving too fast for conditions, $20, costs. Erika Ramirez, West Point, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Nichole Hajek, Columbus, no valid registration, $25, costs. Garbriel Sanchez-Maldonado, 213 E. King St., learner’s permit violation, $75, costs. Ryan Koinzan, Neligh, failure to yield, $25, costs. Benjamin Ramirez-Mendez, 110 Gold Strike Drive, No. 3, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Adrian Montes, 117 Jefferson Ave., stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Carrie Cook, 1805 N Eastwood St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Louis Herley, 110 S. Eighth St., headlights violation, $25, costs. Kellen Sohl, 4610 W. Norfolk Ave., no valid registration, no motorcycle endorsement, $100, costs. Luis Ortiz Gomez, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Aaron Gallup, Wausa, $25, costs.
Linda Chavez-Herrera, Pierce, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Randy Kliment, Creighton, violated traffic signals, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.