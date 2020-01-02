Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses: Gerald Wallace, 87, to Lana Rusk, 67. Richard Spulak, 35, to Christine Courtney, 33.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Melissa Gdowski v. Michael Gdowski. Kenneth James v. Jamie James. Irma Solorio Garcia v. Javier Garcia. Michael Randles v. Caley Carnahan.
Criminal case judgments
Douglas Prather, 38, 511 E. Braasch Ave., possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, driving during revocation, one year in Nebraska Department of Corrections, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for one year, costs.
Sandra Harris, 37, Clarkson, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, $100, 24 months’ probation.
Lacey Cox, 31, no address listed, escape when under arrested on felony charge, one year in jail, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Brooke Brumbaugh, 34, Madison, charged with criminal impersonation, failure to appear.
Joshua Molczyck, 35, Meadow Grove, charged with failure to appear.
Criminal case judgments
Eric Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., second-degree criminal trespass, 33 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, costs.
Leandro Alfaro-Junquera, 19, Columbus, exhibition of acceleration, $50, costs.
Cade Wilkinson, 19, Tilden, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Adeline Mauldin, 20, 413 W. Michigan Ave., theft, $250, $40.28 in restitution, costs.
Riley Nall, 19, Tilden, obstructing a police officer, seven days in jail with credit for six days served, costs.
Scott Kallhoff, 28, Lincoln, two counts of violation of harassment protection order, 12 months jail with credit for one day previously served, costs.
Civil case judgments
DNF Associates v. Norberto Flores, 1327 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $768.36, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Janice Robinson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $658.89, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Dennis Sanderson, 502 S. Seventh St., plaintiff awarded $1,334.67, costs.
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance v. Yosbel Roque Llambia, Sioux City, Iowa, plaintiff awarded $8,729.09, costs.
DMC v. James Spencer, 1005 N. Sixth St., No. 18, plaintiff awarded $5,568.61, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brenda Pearson, 207 S. Pine St., plaintiff awarded $4,155.32, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Claudio Rodriguez, 106 Jefferson Ave., plaintiff awarded $446.58, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Kimberly Pulis, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 308, plaintiff awarded $339.16, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Funding v. Ignacio Figueroa, 1308 Pierce St., plaintiff awarded $900.26, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Adam Crawford, 610 S. First St., No. 2, plaintiff awarded $4,894.80, interest, costs.
Unifund CCR v. Sally Shively, 1010 Queen City Blvd., plaintiff awarded $2,090.51, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Eric Juhlin, 1315 Impala Drive, No. F, plaintiff awarded $405.18, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kelli Rodriguez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $736.16, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Karizza Douglas, 1308 Amberwood Drive, No. 4, plaintiff awarded $1,287.01, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Tony Hartford, 111 E. Pasewalk Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,476.13, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Mark Warner, 505 S. Third St., $1,008.28, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kyla Pendergast, 209 S. Ninth St., No. 1, plaintiff awarded $180, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Richard and Amy Fleury, Madison, plaintiff awarded $120, interest, costs, fees.
Collection Associates v. Kathryn Mangels, 1015 N. State Highway 35, No. 10, plaintiff awarded $121.47, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Mullally, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,434.14, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Kevin Heppner, 228 Jackson Ave., plaintiff awarded $451.94, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Jennifer Pineda, 1003 N. Sixth St., No. 12, plaintiff awarded $774.66, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Tanner Nelson, 511 E. Madison Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,289.75, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Roberto Andrade, Madison, plaintiff awarded $360, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jocelyne Arreola, Madison, plaintiff awarded $189.38, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Reynaldo Capetillo, 301 N. First St., plaintiff awarded $631.63, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Cheyenne Mesteth, 1805 Parker Circle, No. D, plaintiff awarded $320, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Schutt, Randolph, plaintiff awarded $8,193.40, interest, costs, fees.
Small claims
Angel Ajqui, Wayne, v. Walter Mercado, 110 N. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $500, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Christopher Baum, Elgin, $25, costs. Jack Compton, Pierce, $25, costs. Ireneo Torres, Madison, $25, costs. Jeffrey Bettenhausen, 1709 W. Berry Hill Drive, $25, costs. Ross Wheeler, Eastborough, Kansas, $75, costs. William Calhoon, 104 Koenigtstein Ave., No. 2, $200, costs. Cynthia Furley, 1300 Eldorado Road, $25, costs. Sahawat Tantikittichaikul, 1403 Clark St., $25, costs. Sohail Khan, Chesterfield, Missouri, $25, costs.
Other citations
Lindsey Reyna, Ainsworth, no valid registration, $25, costs. Larissa Bueschek, 1309 Amberwood Drive, No. 4, no valid registration, $25, cots. Miles Kerber, 207 Adams Ave., overweight single axle, $500, costs. Payton Vellek, Yankton, South Dakota, following too closely, $50, costs. Tatiana Figueroa, 307 W. Bluff Ave., violated traffic signal, $75, costs.
Traevon Osafo, 214 E. Park Ave., expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Jose Semus Sierra, 508 Hastings Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Rachele Mittelstaedt, 508 S. Eight St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Jaycie Peter, Stanton, improper turn, $25, costs. Knox Title & Escrow, LLC, 500 W. Madison Ave., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Jabier Sifontes Cepero, 404 S. Ninth St., No. 4, passing violation, $25, costs. Scott Pollman, 207 W. Maple Ave., parking violations, $50, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.