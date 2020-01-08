Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Seth Miller, 21, to Haley Schmeichel, 20.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Victor Jaras v. Christina Jaras.
Criminal case judgments
Douglas Prather, 39, 511 E. Braasch Ave., delivery of methamphetamine, one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 37 days previously served, costs.
Ryan Johnson, 19, Bennington, shoplifting, 270 days in jail with credit for 71 days previously served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Douglas Prather, 39, 511 E. Braasch Ave., charged with failure to appear.
Trenton Hackett, 31, Madison, charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Douglas Prather, 39, 305 E. Klug Ave., driving under suspension, 60 days in Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Dominique Snyder, 23, Madison, no proof of insurance, $75, costs.
Joseph Provencher, 22, 603 E. Park Ave., driving during suspension, $100, costs.
Jeremiah Rotherham, 19, 500 Hastings Ave., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Tori Wooters, 24, Albion, theft, 30 days in jail, costs.
Seth Wantoch, 28, 1314 Galeta Ave, No. C, shoplifting, $1,000, $32.98 in restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
Cavalry SPV I v. Nicholas Coburn Jr., no address listed, plaintiff awarded $991.91, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Michael Wood, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $3,483.16, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Aren Christ, 104 W. Monroe Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,340.74, interest, costs, fees.
Westside Plaza Apartments v. Damaris Neff, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 314, plaintiff awarded $588, costs.
Credit Management Services v. James Hernandez, 1308 W. Bluff Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,944, interest, costs, fees.
Crown Asset Management v. Tamara Buckendahl, 209 E. Prospect Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,218.50, costs.
Speeding violations
Paul Kuchar, 83651 550th Ave, $25, costs. Travis Belina, Madison, $75, costs.
Other citations
Aracili Latham, Wayne, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Jose Jimenez, 816 S. 11th St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Mayra Alvarado Sanchez, 1209 W. Phillip Ave., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jackson Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, failure to yield, $25, costs. Isaac Hysell, Madison, no valid registration, $25, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.