Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Luis Velazquez Ruiz, 27, to Milka Villalba Ureta, 22. Tony Meyer, 52, to Tammy Henery, 48.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Caleb Dunker v. Brittney Dunker. Kerry Koerting v. Kyle Koerting.
Criminal case judgments
Britnay Jordan, 20, Clinton, Indiana, conspiracy to commit a Class IV felony, one year in jail with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
April Buck, 35, Neligh, charged with theft by deception.
Danny Macias, 32, Madison, charged with two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
Christina Gray, 46, Tekamah, charged with delivery of methamphetamine.
Jayde Bomar, 32, 1310 Hillview Drive, charged with child abuse.
Shealynn Palmer, 21, Madison, charged with possession of psilocybin.
Patrick Nichols, 62, Madison, charged with delivery of marijuana.
Derek Friedrich, 27, 1505 Ponca Hills, No. A, charged with attempting to provide false information on gun permit.
Damen Berg, 21, Madison, charged with assault by strangulation.
Dominick Carr, 21, 810 S. Ninth St., charged with first-degree sexual assault.
Dallas Rhinehart, 50, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 8, charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Antonio Finn Sr., 43, Madison, charged with criminal mischief.
Criminal case judgments
Kevin Maslonka, 56, Battle Creek, attempted Class I misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Ethan Anderson, 21, possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less), $300, costs.
Patricia Barta, 53, 808 S. 16th St., No. 1, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, driving under suspension, $500, costs.
Jose Casares, 27, 307 W. Bluff Ave., attempted Class I misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Joseph Kleve, 59, 309 N. Ninth St., disturbing the peace, 90 days in jail, costs.
Jose Zavala, 27, 723 S. 11th St., reckless driving, $350, costs.
Steven Dungey, 27, Ocoee, Florida, driving under the influence, seven days in jail with credit for two days served, $500, license revoked for six months, costs.
John Dieter, 28, 604 W. Bluff Ave., possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less), $300, costs.
Jeremy Hauf, 45, Stanton, theft, $350, costs.
Todd Roepke, 51, 804 S. 11th St., possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less), $300, costs.
Phelan Schwager, 32, Laurel, possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less), $300, costs.
Randy Wolff, 60, 903 Sherwood Ave., disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Samantha Lewis, 31, 202 S. Eighth St., No. B, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
DNF Associates v. Norberto Flores, 1327 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $768.36, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Janice Robinson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $658.89, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Dennis Sanderson, 502 S. Seventh St., plaintiff awarded $1,334.67, costs.
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance v. Yosbel Roque Llambia, Sioux City, Iowa, plaintiff awarded $8,729.09, costs.
DMC v. James Spencer, 1005 N. Sixth St., No. 18, plaintiff awarded $5,568.61, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brenda Pearson, 207 S. Pine St., plaintiff awarded $4,155.32, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Claudio Rodriguez, 106 Jefferson Ave., plaintiff awarded $446.58, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Kimberly Pulis, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 308, plaintiff awarded $339.16, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Funding v. Ignacio Figueroa, 1308 Pierce St., plaintiff awarded $900.26, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Adam Crawford, 610 S. First St., No. 2, plaintiff awarded $4,894.80, interest, costs.
Unifund CCR v. Sally Shively, 1010 Queen City Blvd., plaintiff awarded $2,090.51, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Eric Juhlin, 1315 Impala Drive, No. F, plaintiff awarded $405.18, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kelli Rodriguez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $736.16, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Karizza Douglas, 1308 Amberwood Drive, No. 4, plaintiff awarded $1,287.01, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Tony Hartford, 111 E. Pasewalk Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,476.13, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Mark Warner, 505 S. Third St., $1,008.28, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kyla Pendergast, 209 S. Ninth St., No. 1, plaintiff awarded $180, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Richard and Amy Fleury, Madison, plaintiff awarded $120, interest, costs, fees.
Collection Associates v. Kathryn Mangels, 1015 N. State Highway 35, No. 10, plaintiff awarded $121.47, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Mullally, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,434.14, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Kevin Heppner, 228 Jackson Ave., plaintiff awarded $451.94, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Jennifer Pineda, 1003 N. Sixth St., No. 12, plaintiff awarded $774.66, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Tanner Nelson, 511 E. Madison Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,289.75, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Roberto Andrade, Madison, plaintiff awarded $360, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jocelyne Arreola, Madison, plaintiff awarded $189.38, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Reynaldo Capetillo, 301 N. First St., plaintiff awarded $631.63, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Cheyenne Mesteth, 1805 Parker Circle, No. D, plaintiff awarded $320, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Schutt, Randolph, plaintiff awarded $8,193.40, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joyce Miller, 2205 Vernon Ave., plaintiff awarded $432.96, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Caitlyn Weis, 1209 S. Third St., No. 3, plaintiff awarded $480, interest, costs, fees.
Unifund CCR v. Felercia Russel, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 213, plaintiff awarded $714.60, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jamie Colbert, 732 S. 18th St., No. 17, plaintiff awarded $220.38, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Tom Snodgrass, 806 N. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $259.57, interest, costs, fees.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Heather Rzasa, plaintiff awarded $910.32, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Laura Mathew, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,345.70, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Karen Walmsley, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 52, plaintiff awarded $2,619.91, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jeromy Vauble, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,195.14, costs.
Midland Funding v. Christopher Ward, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $954.76, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Guillermo Barrera, Madison, plaintiff awarded $214., costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Kimberly Thoms, 2206 Sunset Ave., plaintiff awarded $350.51, interest, costs, fees.
Autovest v. Gretchen Belzer, 916 Syracuse Ave., No 3, plaintiff awarded $5,774.04, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Clint Leisinger, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,604. 59, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Fonseca, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,172.87, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Randy Bartak, Madison, plaintiff awarded $272.89, interest, costs, fees.
Unifund CCR v. Camara Buckendahl, 209 E. Prospect Ave., plaintiff awarded $795.41, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Karla Miranda, 209 S. Boxelder St., No. 1, plaintiff awarded $1,126.84, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Richard Lauritsen, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $321.72, interest costs, fees.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Anita Hanks, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,963.32, costs.
City ordinance violations
Clark Bowman, 800 S. 11th St., fictitious plates, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $225, costs. Evan Harrod, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 2, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Bryson Bovee, 828 S. Eighth St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Ashley Hutson, 1003 S. First St., no proof of insurance, $200, costs. Andrew Strom, 312 N. Ninth St., no valid registration, failure to yield, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Collin Riley, Norfolk, No valid registration, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Troy Ratcliff, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 8, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $225, costs. Aspien Otteman, 602 E. Prospect Ave., no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $50, costs. Dustin Liss, Omaha, reckless driving, $200, costs. Michael Fowler, 1110 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs. Staci Giebelman, Tilden, open container, $50, costs. Cecille Laswell, 910 W. Park Ave., failure to return library materials, materials returned, costs. Brian Odey, Tilden, urinating in public, $50, costs.
Speeding violations
Rylee Olson, Leigh, $75, costs. Justin Coolidge, 1809 N. Eastwood St., $75, costs. Melville Seagren, 1300 Galeta Drive, No. A, $75, costs. Marie LaFleur, 101 Corto St., $25, costs. Jason Ternus, Hadar, $25, costs. Yosmani Gonzalez Fernandez, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 219, $200, costs. Lee Reh, 800 S., 18th St., No. 10, $25, costs. Alberto Abreu Real, Madison, $125, costs. Christopher Tinkham, 1503 Glenmore Drive, No 104, disobeying stoplights, $100, costs. Carter Keller, Humphrey, $25, costs. Kaitlin Bargmann, Columbus, $25, costs. Zachary Brock, Yankton, $75, costs. Christopher Thompson, Albion, $25, costs. Aaron Peters, Pierce, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jason Jones, 111 N. Ninth St., failure to yield, $25, costs. Dylan Johnson, Platte Center, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Jolyn Eatherton, 302 E. Kaneb Road, failure to maintain lane, $25, costs. Omar Serrano-Ramirez, 915 S. 14th St., failure to stay in lane, $25, costs. Margaret Classen, Lynch, no valid registration, $25, costs. Rudy Moran, 1203 Koenigstein Ave., stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alexander Mrsny, 1010 W. Michigan Ave., following too close, $25, costs. Alberto Gonzalez, 1906 S. First St., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Martin Kilcoin, O’Neill, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mark Hauser, 1801 Cedar Ridge Road, negligent driving, $75, costs. Natividad Martinez Canizalez, traffic control violation, $100, costs. Tammi Janssen, 2903 Pinnacle Drive, failure to yield, $25, costs. Cal Tierney, Omaha, following too close, $50, costs. Joey Wright, 407 W. Pasewalk Ave., following too close, $50, costs. Angela Houdek, 803 S. 11th St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Jacob Jensen, 805 W. Pasewalk Ave., following too close, $50, costs. Brandon Demmel, Madison, no operator’s license, $75, costs. George Prince, Pierce, failure to yield, $25, costs. Steven Knull, 55028 839 Road, failure to yield, $25, costs. Ivan Gonzalez, 909 S. 13th Place, stop sign violation, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Ryan Goodman, 702 Blue Stem Circle, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Stephanie Stevens, Creighton, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Elian Nova, 610 N. 13th St., traffic signal violation, $25, costs. Salvador Alveraz-Sanchez, 1317 Hayes Ave., negligent driving, $75, costs. Cheryl James, Niobrara, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Dalton Pelster, Burwell, no valid registration, $50, costs.
* * *
