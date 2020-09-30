Court list for Sept. 30, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Jeffery Thelen, 49, to Tracy Haxton, 49. Jeremiah Grubb, 22, to Brittany Schmitz, 25. Nicholas Wachter, 28, to Melissia Myrick, 32.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Ronald Hunter v. Ginger Hunter.
Criminal case judgments
Silvia Santaballa-Galvez, 51, Columbus, third-degree assault, $750, costs.
Rael Diaz Estrada Palma, 38, 1303 Impala Drive, Apartment B, two counts of third-degree assault, attempted terroristic threats, 26 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 260 days served, costs.
Todd Roepke, 52, 804 Fifth St., delivery of marijuana, attempted delivery of marijuana, 5-9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 64 days served, costs.
Andrez Espitia, 20, Madison, third-degree assault, second-degree false imprisonment, 270 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Dominick Carr, 22, 810 S. Ninth St., attempted first-degree sexual assault, 18 to 36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 288 days served, costs.
Christina Gray, 47, 414 Hastings Ave., attempted delivery of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 20 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Anthony Fuerhoff, 35, Madison, possession of a controlled substance, attempted driving during revocation, attempted unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 132 days served, costs.
Brett Roberts, 29, 1805 Parker Circle, third-degree assault, attempted first-degree false imprisonment, 364 days in jail with credit for 79 days served, costs.
Dustin Shephard, 35, 1700 N. Victory Road, two counts of assault on an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs waived.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, charged with custody order violation.
Dillon L. White, charged with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Amanda L. McCloskey, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Christopher A. Bingham, third-degree assault, 6 months in jail, costs.
Shannon L. Stellato, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Catina J. Hins, driving under the influence, child abuse (negligence), 30 days in jail with credit for 29 days served, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jasmin Kepler, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Ellijah F. Mittchell, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Tabitha R. Coleman, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Melissa A. Woodruff, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 63 days in jail with credit for 63 days served, license revoked for 18 months.
Christopher A. Palmer, assault causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail, costs.
Matthew C. Schramm, criminal mischief, 10 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Shon C. Little, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tatayannah L. Zephier, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $100, costs.
Justin G. Bear, two counts of disturbing the peace, $700, costs.
Paul W. Sciarappa Jr., harassment protection order violation, $220, costs.
Jose A. Ramos, third-degree domestic assault, 60 days in jail with credit for 39 days served, costs.
Colton. W. Scott, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Small claims judgments
Matteo Sand & Gravel, Norfolk, v. Scott Grimm, Omaha, plaintiff awarded $617.11, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Garth Ferris, no flood plain development, no elevation certificate, begin construction without permit, no building permit (fence), $300, costs.
Michelle A. Hunter, storage of unlicensed vehicles, $60, costs,
Speeding violations
Cynthia M. Walth, $25.90, costs. Karla B. Ortiz-Mejia, $75, costs. Yanet Perez-Arbolaez, $75, costs. Nina L. Zimmerer, $25, costs. Lukas M. Pinkelman, $25, costs.
Kevin W. Rodriguez, $75, costs. Julian D. Gallardo Garcia, $75, costs. Mariana M. Mendez-Mendoza, $25, costs. Fryda V. Molina-Canto, $200, costs. Miguel A. Ramierez Carrera, $25, costs.
Joseph P. Serres, $25, costs. Blake A. Racicky, $25, costs. Ricardo A. Sanabria, $25, costs. Elsie M. Magwire, $25, costs. Naseef M. Azan, $25, costs.
Oluyemi Akin Olugbade, $125, costs. Humberto O. Flores, $25, costs. Robert J. Rankin, $75, costs. Randy D. Sunderman, $75, costs.
Brian N. Wiese, $75, costs. Jan C. Schahrer, $75, costs. Ryan D. Schwager, $25, costs. Dixie L. Board, $125, costs.
Elliot B. Anderson, $25, costs. Luke J. Lehmann, $75, costs. Hailey L. Gregory, $75, costs. Linda I, Whipple, $25, costs.
Colby J. Carley, $75, costs. Valarie K. Dreger, $75, costs. Brett M. Aaberg, $75, costs. Duane O. Leicy, $75, costs.
Other citations
Kenneth E. Saxton, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Brandon W. Jones, no license on person, $25, costs. Michaela L. Johnson, violate traffic control sign, $75, costs. Anthony A. Kern, CMV brake, $50, costs. David P. Shefl, drive CMV without CDL, CMV lights inoperable, CMV brake, $175, costs.
Jeffrey L. Hoadley, drive CMV without CDL, CMV brake, CMV tire, CMV wheel or rims, $225, costs. Morris C. Reed, CMV lights inoperable, CMV brake, CMV load securement, no registration in vehicle, $200, costs. Michael D. Burris, CMV brake, $50, costs. Dylan L. Walton, CMV brake, $50, costs. Jysse A. Sleister, CMV marking, CMV brake, CMV lights inoperable, $125, costs.
Larry W. Hoffman, failure to yield, $25, costs. Keith A. Hobza, CMV lights inoperable, CMV brake, $75, costs. Rigoberto Lopez, no valid registration, CMV marking, $75, costs. Charlie J. Simons, violate traffic control signal, $75, costs. Sada L, Carr, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Traevon N. Osafo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bryon M. Gutz, improper lane change, $25, costs. Judy K. King, improper lane change, $25, costs. Cody D. Jensen, $100, costs.
Nathan T. Wiese, negligent driving, $75, costs. Karen L. Nielsen, following too closely, $50, costs. Jorge A. Soto Aldama, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jasmine N. Foulk, $50, costs.
Leah R. Schaller, violate traffic control signal. $75, costs. Florencia Xorxe, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Francisco Hernandez, spilling load, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Jordan A. Moyer, unsafe backing, $25, costs.
Joyce W. Saegebarth, violate traffic control signal, $75, costs. Rick E. Klassen, railroad crossing violation, $100, costs. Ashley N. Rios, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brian R. Petersen, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Robert K. Addleman, no operator’s license, $300, costs. John R. Gall, violate traffic control signal, $75, costs. Brody L. Calkins, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Esteban A. Solorio, negligent driving, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs.
* * *
