Court list for Sept. 23, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Alan Vazquez Marrufo, 22, to Suriana Aviles Carreno, 21. Justin Timmerman, 22, to Kelsey Bartak, 21. Jacob Rath, 23, to Kourtney Hart, 23. Andrew Rasmussen, 23, to Sarah Turner, 22. Andrew Christiansen, 32, to Alison Smith, 26. Cory Rodriguez, 36, to Amber Rodgers, 32.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Linda Rocha v. Jorge Rocha. Tracey Volquardsen v. Morris Volquardsen.
Criminal case judgments
Damion Anderson, 30, 1809 E. Norfolk Ave., attempted possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, 18 months’ probation, $750, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Katelin Dover, 34, Norfolk, failure to appear, 9 months in jail, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Damien Wallace, charged with third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional.
Yadrian Carbonell, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Katelin A. Dover, charged with burglary, second-degree forgery.
Robert A. Gaeta, charged with terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Juan Mazariegos-Castillo, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail with credit for 6 days served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Tom A. DeMoss, willful reckless driving, $500, 3 months probation, costs.
Nathan C. Miller, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jessica L. Kilcoin, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cristian R. Varela, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Samuel Henry, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Daren D. Drews, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Anayeli Sotelo-Aviles, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Govenor Reiss Jr., driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, $600, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Levi W. Slater, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Todd B. Bierman, possession of drug paraphernalia, $10, costs.
Hector A. Ortiz-Santini, driving under suspension $100, costs.
Laura B. Buckingham, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Skyler Rodekohr, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Thaaos J. Sandoval, disturbing the peace, 30 days in jail.
Reginald Simmons, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Daryl T. Moore, failure to return library materials, failure to appear, $100, $57.95 restitution, costs.
Roger W. Parks, no proof of insurance, careless driving, $200, $500 restitution, costs.
Desiree N. Casey, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, 4 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, $25, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Jessa Papay, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $235, interests, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Sara Forney, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $296.07, interest, costs, fees.
ARL Credit Services v. Cody Lind, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,160.97, interest, costs, fees.
Clear Recovery v. Alyson Bowers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $751.56, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Catherine Pena King, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $558.54, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Marilyn Wright, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $860.74, costs.
Hauge Associates v., Gabriel Synovec, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,797.44, interest, costs, fees.
Battle Creek Farmers Coop v. Michael Braband, Elgin, $19,989.83, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Chris Denker, Norfolk, $527.93, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Caley Carnahan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $688.27, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Paige Krohn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $202, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jason Schade, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $162.71, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Amalia Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $162, interest, costs, fees.
Crown Asset Management v. Jessi E. Sherman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,030.52, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Brett King, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $520, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jessica Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $86.64, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Katherina Rossman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $706, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Seth Felber, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $219, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kendra Ashker, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $343.43, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeffery Bear, Jody Bear, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $208.64, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Miguel Socarras Guerr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,229.68, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tautiale Pekny, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $148.31, interest, costs, fees.
DNF Associate v. Leland Lynch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $837.48, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Connor H. Plummer, disturbing the peace (loud noise), failure to appear, $150, costs.
Andres Contreras, storage of unlicensed vehicles, $60, costs.
Speeding violations
Hilot Perez, $75, costs. Jorge Luis Diaz Dominguez, careless driving, $175, costs. Trent A. Sommer, $125, costs. Yi Sa Ray La, stop sign violation, $150, costs. Brooke T. Lee, $25, costs.
Bethany L. Van Duzer, $125, costs. Gary L. Bussey, $125, costs. Jesus A. Rodriguez, $75, costs. John A. Klassen, $25, costs. Manuel D. Romero-Alvarado, $25, costs.
Lucinda M, Larson, $75, costs. Darlene H. Howell, $25, costs. Ignacia E. Cantero-Garcia, $300, costs. Jewel A. Villareal, $125, costs. Larry L. Wecker, $200, costs.
Laurie A. Gubbels, $25, costs. Kimberly L. Martz, $25, costs. Bronwyn C. Benck, $24, costs. Charles M. Aviles Carreno, $25, costs. Audrey R. Sandall, $25, costs.
Jacob M. Arlt, $75 costs. Lara Esther, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Timothy A. Anderson, $200, costs. Zachary D. Krier, $75, costs.
Heather K. Theisen, $75, costs. Brian D. Lichter, $125, costs. Stephanie A. Saylor, $75, costs. Diane M. Schroeder, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jose Amezcua, careless driving, $100, costs. Victor M. Noriega Vasquez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Shane M. Bullock, CMV lights inoperable, $25, costs. Derek J. Leifeld, driving CMV without CDL, CMV brake, CMV load securement, $250, costs. William A. Altwine, CMV lights inoperable, no registration in vehicle, $50, costs.
William B. Sieczkowskie, CMV lights inoperable, $25, costs. Laurissa M. Wilson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Gaudalupe Lopez-Espino, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Yousef M. Ghafel, careless driving, $100, costs. Ayli A. Ruiz Mazariegos, failure to yield, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Cara M. Graae, failure to yield, no seatbelt, $50, costs. Hunter J. Halsey, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Maria E. Rubio Simon, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Alysha A. Anderson, negligent driving, $75, costs. Karla L. Frey, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Blaize A. White, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Heather Bailey, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Rayanna M. Esquimaux, failure to yield, $25, costs. Richard K. Martin, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Maria Y. Karakatsanis, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Zebina Pitikul, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Cody J. Suckstorf, failure to yield, $25, costs. Francisco Ayalo Lopez, $75, costs.
