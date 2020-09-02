Court list for Sept. 2, 2020

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Jay Tucker, 28, to Katie Seek, 30. Mark Johnson, 51, to Kristi Choutka-Dykstra, 44. Shawn Cornelio, 22, to Madysen Andrew, 33. William Nuss, 24, to Karlie Kudrna, 26. Tyson Owen, 29, to Brittany Fergerson, 28. Warren Green, 24, to Jaidra Gehring, 24. Parasuraman Krishnakanthan, 34, to Abigail Douglas, 24.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Tracee Larson v. Raymond Larson. Samantha Aguilar v. Mark Aguilar.

Criminal case judgments

Vernon Cech Jr., 61, 807 S. Second St., delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted possession of alprazolam, 8 to 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 87 days served, costs.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

Zachariah A. Andrews, charged with shoplifting ($1,500-$4,999).

Laura B. Buckingham, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Deborah L. Brandt, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Criminal case judgments

Courtney L. Williams, driving under suspension, $200, costs.

Char Kaw Htoo, criminal mischief, $500, costs.

Erica D. Ober, minor in possession, 45 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.

Mathew O. Hampton, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Kelsey J. Eisenmann, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Alicia R. Frederick, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Marcus A. Crespo, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Enrique J. Gonazalez, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, $500, costs.

Clifford J. Chohon, driving under suspension, 15 days in jail, costs.

Seth E. Higginbotham, third-degree domestic assault, 15 days in jail with credit for 20 days served, costs.

Jason N. Benda, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days.

Kasie J. Scott, shoplifting, $200, costs.

Hailey M. Steece, shoplifting, $200, costs.

Jesse J. Oxner, driving during revocation, driving under the influence, 33 days in jail, $1,000, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

DeShawn L. Gleaton Jr., driving under suspension, 10 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year.

William J. Hammock, third-degree domestic assault, 30 days in jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.

Dallas S. Rhinehart, shoplifting, 30 months in jail, costs.

Jimmy R. Simeon, driving under suspension, $400, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Ronald D. Dittman, false reporting, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.

Civil case judgments

Wakefield and Associates v. Marcos Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $667.79, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. George Gerken, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $850.60, interest, costs, fees.

CVI SGP Acquisition Trust v. Dylan Pospisil, Battle Creek, $3,455.36, costs.

Capital One Bank v. Mark Clyde, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,840.70, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Leland Lynch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,295.49, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Jason Siedschlag, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $609.24, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Valerie Lewchuk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $463.53, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Jorge Sandoval, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $293.92, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Baldemar Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $36.98, interest, costs, fees.

Veridian Credit Union v. Tonya Plessel, Norfolk, $3,160.85, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Jocelyne Varela Arreola, Alex Arreola, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,740.50, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Amber Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $649, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Jessica Holmstedt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $590.43, interest, costs, fees.

National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jennifer Wells, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,347.52, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Bridget Avery, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $256.18, interest, costs, fees.

Wakefield and Associates v. Charlie Simons, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,015.15, interest, costs, fees.

LVNV Funding v. Javier Zavala, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $609.98, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Marisela Malanco, Francisco Malanco, plaintiff awarded $1,021.30, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Anita Yunker, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $239, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v, Kimberly Salinas, Madison, plaintiff awarded $343.86, interest, costs, fees.

Midland Credit Management v. Trisha Grevson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $837.64, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. E. Quintanillapena, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,503.01, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. John Chadek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $985.41, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Chance Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,417, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. David Birdwell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $470, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Rebecca Pelster, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $402.97, interests, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Gregory Eigenberg, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $784.50, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Benjamin B. Wilcox, $125, costs. Jacii J. Lopez, $125, costs. Clayton T. Didier, $25, costs. Venkata Satyap Malempati, $25, costs.

Shyanne E. McCuiston, $25, costs. Dulce M. Rangel, $125, costs. Kolton D. Solis, $25, costs. Eryn J. Arbuthnot, $75, costs.

Lazaro Venegas Jr., $25, costs. Jennifer E. Fischer, $125, costs. Jacob C. Aschoff, $25, costs. Julian Contreras, $125, costs. Darrin R. Turek, $75, costs.

Edgardo Parra, $125, costs. Aaron R. Braun, $200, costs. Alyssa T. King, $75, costs. Brian A. Sauter, $75, costs.

Other citations

Alberto Vazquez Gonzalez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Timothy B. Levins, careless driving, $100, costs. Paulo C. Alvarez Silverio, $75m costs. John Planer, no operator’s license, $75, costs.

Francisco Malanco-Mendoza, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dillan M. Beaumont, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Chad T. McGrath, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Saul Garcia, two counts of no valid operator’s license, $150, costs.

Adam G. Peterson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Nicole L. Hollum, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Eduardo Mora, following too closely, $50, costs. Barbara M. Ellsworth, failure to yield, $25, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

