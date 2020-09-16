Court list for Sept. 16, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Andrew Merrill, 25, to Mackenzie Johnsen, 26. Seth Fevold, 36, to Raeanna Zellers, 25. Matej Nozicka, 24, to Allison Koenig, 24. Nathaniel Murray, 24, to Cheyenne Rosenkrans, 24. Cesar Alpaca Palma, 46, to Maria Cartela Covarrubias, 45.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Katelin Dover, 34, Norfolk, burglary, failure to appear on bail, 3 to 5 years in jail with credit for 168 days served, costs.
Matthew Rose, 34, Omaha, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 56 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Michael J. Fowler, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Brendan S. Bachman, charged with driving during revocation.
Criminal case judgments
Kimberly A. Williams, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
William J. Calhoon, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Cynthia S. McDonald, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container, $150, costs.
Jeremy W. Rood, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, 45 days in jail with credit for 4 days served, license revoked for 1 year, $100, costs.
Brendan S. Bachman, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kevin S. Korte, public urination, $50, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Kaylee Robertson, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $721.75, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Carla Veik, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,472.37, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Joshua Schultz, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,542.50, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Karina Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $790, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Dennis Sanderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $637.36, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Stephen Schrader, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $840.02, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dustin Heinen, Humphrey, $282.60, interest, costs, fees.
Small claims judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Donald Bermel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,404.71, costs.
National Account Systems Omaha v. Dennis Moseley-Hall, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $917.14, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Clifford J. Woeppel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $221.85, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Matthew Vaughan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,630, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amber Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,222.16, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Lazaro Valdes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,634.38, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Anthony Deichmann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $581, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Lawrence Hamilton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,252, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Kris Monk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $70.99, interest, costs fees.
Farmers Co-op Association v. James Volk, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,631.80, costs.
Speeding violations
Chadd R. Raff, $125, costs. Nicholas J. Hall, $125, costs. Darian Torres Valdes, $200, costs. William E. Ross, $25, costs. Brock N. Eiler, $75, costs.
Eldi B. Hernandez, $75, costs. Jennifer L. Fonseca, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Matthew D. Fisher, $125, costs. Sebastian L. Murray, $125, costs.
Other citations
Justin M. Nantarojanaporn, no valid registration, $25, costs. Trenton P. Walz, CMV load securement, CMV brake, CMV lights inoperable, no registration in vehicle, $200, costs. David L. Wells, CMV lights inoperable, $25, costs. Ron L. Kneifl, CMV suspension, $25, costs. Thomas F. Wayne, passed stopped vehicle, $100, costs.
Daniel Gonzalez, driving left of center, $25, costs. Kenneth H. Klafter, following too closely, $50, costs. Cheyenne A. Mesteth, no proof of ownership, no valid registration, $75, costs. Jessica Pierson, following too closely, $50, costs. Yolanda R. Clinch, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.