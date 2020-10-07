Court list for Oct. 7

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Calvin Sims, 36, to Mckenna Wells, 28. Eric Mccovery Sr., 36, to Ashley Kubes, 26. Nicholas Rech, 31, to Brittni Roepke, 30. Norberto Flores, 27, to Francis Garza, 24.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Francis Ortiz Ramos v. Richard Rodriguez.

Criminal case judgments

Richard Nehls, 31, 1700 N. Victory Road, attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult, 18 months in jail.

Joedy Brummels, 60, Lincoln, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, 24 months in jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

Kody M. Bromley, charged with theft ($5,000 or more).

Thaaos J. Sandoval, charged with second-degree assault.

Criminal case judgments

Jaymes R. Werner, obstruct a peace officer, $1,000, costs.

Derek S. Damme, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Sarah E. Nogrady, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Miles M. Guyton Jr., criminal mischief, $250, 90 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, $2,985.54 restitution, costs.

Danny J. Beal, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Gage R. Ernst, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of marijuana, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $800, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Matthew C. Schramm, disturbing the peace, 30 days in jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.

Adam J. Mittelstaedt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Zachary B. Mansfield, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Jason L. Kaup, possession of open alcohol container, littering, $100, costs.

Nathan O. Broekemeier, failure to appear, $100, costs.

Haley Nugent, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Alexa C. Scholes, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

City ordinance violations

Marina Ramirez, failure to return library materials, $31.95 restitution, costs.

Richard T. Abler, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $325, costs.

John M. Mitchell, improper turn, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs.

Rylee E. Tatum, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.

Civil case judgments

Credit Bureau Services v. Nathanial Ferry, Winside, $114.50, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Cody Lind, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $246.14, interest, costs, fees.

Cavalry SPV I v. Joyce Miller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,023.74, costs.

DNF Associates v. Katie Ferguson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $953.45, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Karina Dieter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $497.39, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Wyatt Wallin, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,226.75, interest, costs, fees.

Bank of America v. Joyce Miller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,962.43, costs.

General Service Bureau v. Letha Grey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,411.90, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Emily Druyor, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $112.59, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Jorge Zepeda Ruiz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $973, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Jesus Jimenez Gonzalez, $75, costs. Yesenia Magallan, $75, costs. Eric O. Amezcua, $75, costs. Cristal Casanova, $75, costs. Brianna L. Mendias, $75, costs.

Eryn J. Arbuthnot, $75, costs. Victor Garzia, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Natalie M. Rocha-Mendez, $25, costs. Alberto Legorreta Gomez, $26, costs. Jessica L. Stamp, $75, costs.

Ibrahin Lora Silega, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Christian D. Gonzalez, $25, costs. Kelsey L. Kmiecik, $75, costs. Nancy S. Young, $25, costs. Roger L. Meyer, no operator’s license, $150, costs.

Charles W. Jones, III, $75, costs. Frank E. Thompson, $25, costs. Thomas J. Haiar, failure to use seatbelt, $150, costs. Randi Lynn Sussex Uphold, $75, costs. Elizabeth C. Massucci, $125, costs.

Alyssa M. Roberts, $125, costs. Arnold R. Thompson, $75, costs. Craig B. Risor, $25, costs. Courtney H. Chapman, $25, costs. Dino A. Alai, $75, costs.

Nolan P. Kruse, $75, costs. Ariel Perez Lopez, $25, costs. Payton J. Weis, $125, costs. Kent King, $75, costs. Kimberly R. Kai, $75, costs.

Other citations

Russel W. Haase, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Monte C. Sorrells, disobey stop lights, $75, costs. Stanley P. Jackson, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Karla A. Diaz, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Rafael Acevas-Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs.

Nicole Duarte Centurion, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Melissa K. Cherington, following too closely, $50, costs. Raul I. Esparza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Sirena R. Schroeder, no operator’s license on person, $25, costs. Maria Alonzo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.

Daniel P. Yowell, negligent driving, $75, costs. Michael J. Ward, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alyssa S. Meyer, $100, costs. Alan J. Wurdinger, failure to yield, $25, costs. Meaghan K. Britton, $25, costs.

Kiley R. Wiedeman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Wyatt K. Lemon, no valid operator’s license. Wright W. Chamberlin, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. David A. Birdwell, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Delmer D. Pufahl, $50, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

Court list for Oct. 7

Court list for Oct. 7

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Website offers free e-books

Website offers free e-books

After sharing a photo of a recent book haul with one of my online book groups, a member commented that she’d really like to get her hands on my newly acquired copy of “Showboat” by Edna Ferber because it wasn’t one of Ferber’s books available on Project Gutenberg.

+2
Hard work pays off during snagging season

Hard work pays off during snagging season

“Hold her feet, she’s going in,” hollered the stranger just down the bank. The wind was biting as my hands gripped the rod and reel. My feet shifted on the rocks inching toward the water, but still I held on. I stood my ground, bound and determined to land my first paddlefish.