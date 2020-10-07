Court list for Oct. 7

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Calvin Sims, 36, to Mckenna Wells, 28. Eric Mccovery Sr., 36, to Ashley Kubes, 26. Nicholas Rech, 31, to Brittni Roepke, 30. Norberto Flores, 27, to Francis Garza, 24.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Francis Ortiz Ramos v. Richard Rodriguez.
Criminal case judgments
Richard Nehls, 31, 1700 N. Victory Road, attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult, 18 months in jail.
Joedy Brummels, 60, Lincoln, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, 24 months in jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kody M. Bromley, charged with theft ($5,000 or more).
Thaaos J. Sandoval, charged with second-degree assault.
Criminal case judgments
Jaymes R. Werner, obstruct a peace officer, $1,000, costs.
Derek S. Damme, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sarah E. Nogrady, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Miles M. Guyton Jr., criminal mischief, $250, 90 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, $2,985.54 restitution, costs.
Danny J. Beal, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Gage R. Ernst, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of marijuana, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $800, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Matthew C. Schramm, disturbing the peace, 30 days in jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Adam J. Mittelstaedt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Zachary B. Mansfield, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jason L. Kaup, possession of open alcohol container, littering, $100, costs.
Nathan O. Broekemeier, failure to appear, $100, costs.
Haley Nugent, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Alexa C. Scholes, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Marina Ramirez, failure to return library materials, $31.95 restitution, costs.
Richard T. Abler, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $325, costs.
John M. Mitchell, improper turn, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs.
Rylee E. Tatum, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Nathanial Ferry, Winside, $114.50, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Cody Lind, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $246.14, interest, costs, fees.
Cavalry SPV I v. Joyce Miller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,023.74, costs.
DNF Associates v. Katie Ferguson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $953.45, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Karina Dieter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $497.39, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Wyatt Wallin, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,226.75, interest, costs, fees.
Bank of America v. Joyce Miller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,962.43, costs.
General Service Bureau v. Letha Grey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,411.90, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Emily Druyor, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $112.59, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jorge Zepeda Ruiz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $973, interest, costs, fees.
Speeding violations
Jesus Jimenez Gonzalez, $75, costs. Yesenia Magallan, $75, costs. Eric O. Amezcua, $75, costs. Cristal Casanova, $75, costs. Brianna L. Mendias, $75, costs.
Eryn J. Arbuthnot, $75, costs. Victor Garzia, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Natalie M. Rocha-Mendez, $25, costs. Alberto Legorreta Gomez, $26, costs. Jessica L. Stamp, $75, costs.
Ibrahin Lora Silega, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Christian D. Gonzalez, $25, costs. Kelsey L. Kmiecik, $75, costs. Nancy S. Young, $25, costs. Roger L. Meyer, no operator’s license, $150, costs.
Charles W. Jones, III, $75, costs. Frank E. Thompson, $25, costs. Thomas J. Haiar, failure to use seatbelt, $150, costs. Randi Lynn Sussex Uphold, $75, costs. Elizabeth C. Massucci, $125, costs.
Alyssa M. Roberts, $125, costs. Arnold R. Thompson, $75, costs. Craig B. Risor, $25, costs. Courtney H. Chapman, $25, costs. Dino A. Alai, $75, costs.
Nolan P. Kruse, $75, costs. Ariel Perez Lopez, $25, costs. Payton J. Weis, $125, costs. Kent King, $75, costs. Kimberly R. Kai, $75, costs.
Other citations
Russel W. Haase, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Monte C. Sorrells, disobey stop lights, $75, costs. Stanley P. Jackson, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Karla A. Diaz, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Rafael Acevas-Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Nicole Duarte Centurion, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Melissa K. Cherington, following too closely, $50, costs. Raul I. Esparza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Sirena R. Schroeder, no operator’s license on person, $25, costs. Maria Alonzo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Daniel P. Yowell, negligent driving, $75, costs. Michael J. Ward, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alyssa S. Meyer, $100, costs. Alan J. Wurdinger, failure to yield, $25, costs. Meaghan K. Britton, $25, costs.
Kiley R. Wiedeman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Wyatt K. Lemon, no valid operator’s license. Wright W. Chamberlin, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. David A. Birdwell, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Delmer D. Pufahl, $50, costs.
