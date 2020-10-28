Court list for Oct. 28 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Nathan Johnson, 25, to Calee Cavanaugh, 23. Jesus Zavala Juarez, 54, to Alicia Fernandez, 58.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Albert Ponder v. Paige Ponder.
Criminal case judgments
Luis Martin, 22, 1103 Rose Lane, attempted robbery, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 55 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Damen Barg, 22, 605 S. 10th St., attempted strangulation, protection order violation, 270 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Juan Loya, 30, 810 S. 12th St., third-degree domestic assault – second offense, child abuse (negligence), 2 to 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 122 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
John Bosanko, 31, 1700 N. Victory Road, third-degree assault on a health care professional, terroristic threats, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
James Charles McNatt II, charged with fugitive from justice.
Michael J. Riedel, charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Matthew F. Silvers, charged with first-degree assault, strangulation, tampering with a witness, costs.
Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez, charged with strangulation.
Zane M. Herley, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel M. Mahlin, charged with child abuse.
Daidrea C. Donelson, charged with shoplifting ($1,500-$4,999).
Matthew G. Gaunt, charged with first-degree assault.
Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence.
Raquel L. Wright, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Mario C. Rogel-Sanchez, shoplifting, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, 130 days in jail with credit for 130 days served, costs.
Joseph W. Hogeland, driving under under suspension, $200, costs.
Adrian Martinez, third-degree assault, 60 days in jail, costs.
Shay I. Carstens, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, $300, costs.
Edgar Santillan, driving under suspension, $350, costs.
Robert McBride, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Julio A. Gallegos, driving under suspension, $350, costs.
Christopher L. Cournoyer, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, 4 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Armando Barraza, disturbing the peace, 7 days in jail, costs.
Daniel R. Bush Jr., protection order violation, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Sheryl A. Huss, third-degree assault, $250, 2 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Christian F. Luedtka, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dakota L. Allen, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, $800, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Samantha J. Brouhard, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Britney Alvarado-Maciel, minor in possession, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $805, costs.
Alexander B. Widler, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Christopher L. Busskohl, shoplifting, $500, costs.
Kimberleigh H. Moore, theft, $250, costs.
Ana G. Alvarez, third-degree assault, $200, costs.
Arianna N. Valbuena, criminal mischief, minor in possession, $350, $130 restitution, costs.
Raymond A. Estrada, child abuse (negligence), 30 days in jail, costs.
Russell L. Taylor, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Nilda I. Aponte-Cartagena, littering, $50, costs.
Rose A. Rickard, failure to return library material, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Kimberly Wiese, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Kami Boettcher, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,203.38, interest, costs, fees.
Collection Associates v. Preston Lawrence, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $593.57, interest, costs, fees.
Wakefield and Associates v. Windy Grieser, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,877.58, interest, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. William D. Ptacek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,451.34, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Jose Ramos, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $433.87, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Toni Bossaller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $411.27, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Virginia Aviles, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $547.82, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dawn Brachle, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $240.03, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dairan Calderon, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $130.52, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Justin Mendenhall, Pierce, plaintiff awarded $3,447.04, interest, costs, fees.
Carney Law v. Baldomero Gallegos-Miranda, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,774.43, costs.
Small claims judgments
Isabelle Roepke v. Jessika Ruroede, plaintiff awarded costs.
Speeding violations
Jessie R. Jarboe, $25, costs. Htoo Ka Kaw, $75, costs. Adriana Saldana, $200, costs. Noemi Maldonado De Martine, $75, costs.
Larry G. Weyrich, $25, costs. Vicenti Hurtado Hernandez, 25, costs. Brody V. Meyer, $25, costs. Juan B. Contreras Valencia, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Emily C. Putters, $125, costs. Khem K. Ghalley, $125, costs. Dennis G. Noelle, $75, costs. Nicole C. Beauvais, $25, costs.
Tanner J. Dickey, $75, costs. Natasha L. Quigley, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $200, costs. Lochlan J. Simonson, $75, costs. Vanessa Varela, $75, costs.
Other citations
Caden M. Steck, reckless driving, $500, costs. Felipe Campos, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Heather M. Wingate, no registration in vehicle, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Jared R. Thompson, CMV marking, reciprocity — no trip permit, failure to have or carry fuel permit, $175, costs. Jesus N. Vazquez, $75, costs.
Jinio Chocoy Gomez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Eduardo D. Contreras, no proof of insurance, $250, costs. Kamimina Wright, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Christopher R. Bruening, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Jesus A. Vargas, exhibition driving, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Elizabeth A. Harris, failure to yield, $25, costs. Chelsea L. Ranger, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Jake R. Short, traffic control signal violation, no valid registration. Misty M. Lawrence, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Randy A. Nelsen, failure to yield, $25, cost.
Britney F. Compton, following too close, $50, costs. Jose D. Carrillo-Diego, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Thomas M. Lurz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cody A. Yawn, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Anna E. Swanstrom, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Adrian Tapia, stop sign violation, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Jessica A. Chiles, following too close, $50, costs. Mayra Zamarripa Manriquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Isabelle L. Roepke, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kim D. Bussey, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
April J. Engelbart, spilling load, $100, costs. Thomas L. Higginbotham, $25, costs. Julissa Y. Lopez Tello, $75, costs. Jake R. Short, following too closely, $50, costs. Hannah J. Taylor, failure to yield, $25, costs.
Maggie C. Urwin, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Kaleb K. Mook, no valid registration, $25, costs. Caroline A. Sischo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bryce M. Classen, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Cary M. Colvey, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Mary N. Otero, failure to yield, $25, costs. Jesus Noriega-Vazquez, $75, costs. Chancey N. White, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Ivan Gonzalez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Eulalia Gonzalez Domingo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.