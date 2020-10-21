Court list for Oct. 21 2020

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Brian Geertsema, 34, to Nicole Stueckrath, 36. Leon Arceny, 33, to Barbara Armas, 34. Loren Janssen, 68, to Korenia Eckstrom, 59.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Christopher Weich v. Rona Weich.

Criminal case judgments

Zachary Hansen, 20, Lincoln, terroristic threats, attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery, 14 to 18 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Damien Wallace, 25, 1700 N. Victory Road, third-degree assault on a health care professional, 6 months in jail.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

Dalton G. Baxter, charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Natalie R. James, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Criminal case judgments

Jana K. Hellbusch, child abuse (negligence), attempted Class I misdemeanor, 60 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, costs.

Sunnie M. Darville, charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Alyssa N. Johnson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, 120 hours of community service, costs.

Dana K. Webb, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Jennifer M. Lee, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Brook L. Clausen, criminal mischief, $250, $236.42 restitution.

Justin M. De Luna, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Dacee K. Hall, reckless driving, $300, 7 days in jail, 6 months’ probation, license impounded for 30 days, costs.

Civil case judgments

Credit Bureau Services v. Trish Wood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,426.98, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Dacia Vavra, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,570, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Jose Gonzalez-Beltran, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Reh Phre, $25, costs. Leuvis Leyva, $150, costs. Dean J. Pfeifer, $25, costs. Korbin L. Alberts, $75, costs.

Paul M. Medelman, $75, costs. Isaac M. Marino, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs. Austin L. Starman, $25, costs. Eric Moctezuma, $125, costs. Michael J. Cespedes, $75, costs.

Alay R. Perez Mendoza, $25, costs. Coty R. Payne, $75, costs. Kirsten Desomma Cortes, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Eduarda A. Cisneros, unlawful display of plates, $125, costs. Lorenzo A. Alvarez, $75, costs.

Other citations

Rodney D. Long, CMV brake, $50, costs. Mackenzie R. Rudolf, following too closely, $50, costs. Carlos Santillan, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Troy D. Chaney, no proof of insurance, 3 days in jail with credit for 4 days served, costs. Laura C. Gonzalez Espinoza, no operator’s license, $75, costs.

Keith A. Kahlo, drive CMV without CDL, violate farm registration use, expired in-transit decal, $250, costs. William D. Kohlhof, drive CMV without CDL, $100, costs. Erick I. Haro, failure to yield, $25, costs. Isaac X. Nayely Ciriaco Arenas, no valid registration, $25, costs. Melissa L. Clinch, stop sign violation, $75, costs,

Cristian Nava-Ramirez, negligent driving, no operator’s license, $150, costs. William E. Rezac, failure to yield, $25, costs. Megan J. Koester, failure to yield, $25, costs. Eduardo Castro Santos, no valid operator’s license, improper turn, $100, costs. Roy R. Bullard, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Bacilio Nolasco Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Edgar E. Santos Gaspar, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Michile M. Sorrells, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jordan L. Volden, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Robert E. Daughton, unsafe backing, $25, costs.

Debra D. Janke, following too closely, $50, costs. Torey L. Benson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Roy R. Bullard, no valid registration, $25, costs. Encarnacion Quixon-Tomas, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield, $100, costs. Terry L. Comeford, failure to yield, $25, costs.

Abby L. Jokinen, negligent driving, no valid license, $150, costs. Caden M. Wortman, improper lane change, $25, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

