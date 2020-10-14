Court list for Oct. 14, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Joshua Ellenberger, 40, to Emily Warrick, 37. Johnathan Metcalf, 31, to Jasmine Zuhlke, 20.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Dylon Blath, 22, 211 Jefferson Ave., attempted possession of marijuana (more than 1 pound), conspiracy to commit a felony, terroristic threats, 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 34 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jose M. Rivera, charged with possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence.
Derek N. Adair, charged with theft.
Gwen R. Howard, charged with driving during revocation from driving under the influence.
Ali J. Kroeker, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Preston H. Steele, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua K. Gennrich, charged with third-degree domestic assault.
Tremaine L. Smith, charged with second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Criminal case judgments
Dawn D. Olmer, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Angela Vanessa L. Murphy, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Margarita M. Arreguin, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Eduardo Aguilar, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Richard A. Garcia, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Duane W. Beightel, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Steven M. Sanderford, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, $1,000, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months.
Midori E. Miller, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cody R. Granfield, third-degree assault, 30 days in jail, costs.
Robert J. Hofer, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, $230 restitution, costs.
Crystal Alvarez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), transporting child while intoxicated, $1,000, 10 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Alyssa Johnson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, 120 hours of community service, costs.
Xavier T. Bordeaux, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Quinn R. Bailey-Kelly, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
William L. Sauser, driving under suspension, 6 days in jail with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Corbyn R. Crosier, minor in possession, possession of K2, $500, costs.
Cornelius T. Sanders, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Brooke M. Hanson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cornelius M. Taylor, shoplifting, $250, $79.61 restitution, costs.
Andrea N. Thompson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Wendy Garza, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container violation, $150, costs.
City ordinance violations
Dylan W. Heesacker, acts declared unlawful, (license), $50, costs.
Charles Sizemore, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $225, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Neil Dittman, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $108, interests, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Maria Reese, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,753.27, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Sheidaliz Ortiz, Madison, plaintiff awarded $217.50, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Norberto Flores, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $795.80, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. John Marshall, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,315.15, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Patrick Pack, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,996.21, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Abboud, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $463, interest, costs, fees.
Cavalry SPV I v. Natasha Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,785.41, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Terry A. Mieure, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $175, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Christina Prisch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $295.52, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Korina Arnold, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,604.02, interest, costs, fees.
Latisha Monroe v. Crown Asset Management, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,207.34, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Hannah Henery, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $853.90, costs.s
Speeding violations
Lester Sandrino Gonzalez, $200, costs. Rachael L. Courtney, $75, costs. Ryder M. Lehr, no proof of ownership, no operator’s license, $150, costs. James L. Pleskac, failure to use seatbelt, $100, costs. Vanessa R. Ventura, $75, costs.
Shannon R. Tupe, $25, costs. Amanda J. Von Kampen, $25, costs. Corey W. Vavra, $25, costs. Freddy E. Alvarez, $25, costs.
Pedro A. Cruz Hernandez, $75, costs. Christian J. Benda, $25, costs. Robert T. Hallowell, $25, costs. Levi D. Hassler, $25, costs.
Rancel A. Gallo, $75, costs. Hailey J. Race, $75, costs. Jamie S. Penne, $75, costs. Kayce L. Seiler, $25, costs.
Christian J. Benda, $25, costs. Gill P. Bolz, $25, costs. Dylan R. Voss, $125, costs. Dillon T. Dittman, $125, costs.
Jose A. Barrales, $127.95. Kara R. Naumann, $75, costs. William J. Stabler, $200, costs. Katelyn E. Wiegand, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Scott J. Sisson, $75, costs.
Other citations
Lisa R. Hodge, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Travis C. Kubes, no valid registration, $25, costs. Gustavo Cienfuegos, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kelby D. Goetsch, CMV brake, $50, costs. Kiera M. Wright, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Kadin M. Hickman, negligent driving, $75, costs. Edgar Ixquiactap Vaquiax, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Timothy Robbins, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Ethan P. Kitto, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Alicia M. Thorson, failure to yield, $50, costs. Osmel L. Valdes, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Brian J. McGillivray, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Joseph Castillo, careless driving, no operator’s license, $175, costs. Rudy O. Huinac Tevalan, $25, costs. Michael J. Sturm, no valid registration, $25, costs. Robert J. Barrows, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Katerina P. Fricke, no valid registration, $25, costs. Vincent Kistner, no valid registration, $25, costs. Donald W. Daniel, careless driving, $100, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.