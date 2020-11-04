Court list for Nov. 4, 2020

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Mikhail Behnke, 27, to Martina Wickett, 27. Eric Beason, 31, to Amanda Libby, 35.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Raymond Carlson v. Erika Carlson.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Joseph A. Schmitz, open alcohol container violation, $50, costs.

Jayden T. Novacek, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Alissa Fink, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Lance R. Angell, driving under the influence, 8 months’ probation, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Matthew C. Schramm, disturbing the peace, 10 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.

Thomas J. Ingram, resisting arrest, 30 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.

Cassandra J. Dowson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Brooks R. Olson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Richard J. Haswell, driving under suspension, $200, costs.

Pedro Valadez, criminal mischief, $500, $1,200 restitution, costs.

Steven S. Denn, public health order violation, $100, costs.

David R. Rodekohr, attempted Class I misdemeanor, $250, costs.

Civil case judgments

Credit Bureau Services v. Bryan T. Wright, Jerri Wright, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $2,493, interest, costs, fees.

Accredited Collection Service v. William F. Kiehl, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,606.48, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Paola Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded costs.

Credit Management Services v. Rebecca George, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,175, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Jordan L. Rossman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $975.74, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Lucia Gomez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,002, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Elisabeth Delancey, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $263.85, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Caley M. Carnahan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,905.13, interest, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Justo Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,015.39, interest, costs, fees.

LVNV Funding v. Morgan Fajman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,017.98, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Reynaldo Capetillo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $293.21, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Francisco Cardenas Mendez, Norfolk, and Anna L. Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $244.18, interest, costs, fees.

LVNV Funding v. Jose Moreno, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $651.15, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Leland O. Lynch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $823.31, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Dustin R. Meyer, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $461.42, interest, costs, fees.

Midland Credit Management v. Travis Fleming, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,516.35, costs.

Discover Bank v. Jay Sloan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $14,800.79, costs.

L.F. Noll v. Dustin H. Heinen, Humphrey, plaintiff awarded $1,563.32, costs.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Steven Jackson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $520.45, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Brandie Prince, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $400, interest, costs, fees.

Accounts Management v. Randy Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $395.37, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Dustin M. Herfel, Norfolk, and Melissa M. Herfel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $475.25, interest, costs, fees.

Midland Credit Management v. Ana Ramirez, Norfolk, $457.48, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Josefina Avila Ruiz, Norfolk, $8,115.35, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Jessica Knight, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,028.41, costs.

National Account Systems of Omaha v. Eva Reese, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,337.43, interest, costs, fees.

National Account Systems of Omaha v. Patricia Kallhoff, Bloomfield, plaintiff awarded $449.59, interest, costs, fees.

LVNV Funding v. Krystina Marshall, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $617.70, costs.

Speeding violations

Craityn O. Mills, $75, costs. Kaleb A. Luther, $25, costs. Edgar F. Cruz, $75, costs. Benjamin J. Oltmer, $75, costs. Marie J. Demerath, $125, costs.

Alejandro A. Martinez, $25, costs. Jeremy K. Stanley, $75, costs. Matthew A. Sieck, $25, costs. Brent L. Schmidt, $125, costs. Craig M. Werner, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs. Johnathan Gallegos Melchor, $75, costs.

Other citations

Antonio L. Soto, unlicensed ATV, $50, costs. Debra L. Tucker, no valid registration, $25, costs. Keylyn J. Anderson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Victoria E. Avila, no operator’s license, expired in-transit decal, $125, costs. Reyna Villareal, no operator’s license, $75, costs.

James D. Volk, failure to display proper plate number, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs. Austin J. Weinrich, failure to display proper plate number, $25, costs. Gregory A. Braun, two counts of stop sign violation, $150, costs. Justin Oestreich, unlawful parking, $25, costs.

John W. Brudigan, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Carson J. Klein, POP license violation, $75, costs. Robert A Hoffman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Elias L. Noa, no operator’s license, $75, costs.

Carter D. Jensen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Aja C. Synovec, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ocean E. Cuevas, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jose A. Juaraz, unlawful use of red or green front light, $25, costs.

* * *

