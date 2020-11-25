Court list for Nov. 25, 2020

Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Terrin Schroeder v. Jeffrey Schroeder. Susan L. Miller v. Thomas M. Petznick.
Criminal case judgments
Michael Fowler, 29, 1107 S. Fifth St., possession of methamphetamine, 30 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 119 days served, costs.
Billie Jo Cramer, 41, 200 S. 13th St., possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation, costs.
Teegan Kennedy, 18, Kearney, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, false reporting, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease, costs waived.
Dominic Juarez, 19, 307 S. Third St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, 180 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived.
Danny Macias, 33, 1009 S. 10th St., third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic assault, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, 12 months postrelease supervision and court costs.
William Romero, 40, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – third offense, driving under suspension, 9 months in jail with credit for 69 days served, costs.
Deion Miller, 21, Sioux City, Iowa, possession of alprazolam, 60 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, 30 months’ probation, 30 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Patrick Nichols, 63, Madison, Attempted possession of money used to facilitate the violation of Nebraska statutes, $100, costs.
Justin Kleindienst, 35, 119 Jefferson Ave., burglary, attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, 5-8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 153 days served, costs.
Dylan Bosse, 21, 1102 Blaine St., attempted strangulation, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, with credit for 8 days served and court costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Festus C. Perry, charged with failure to appear when on bail, criminal impersonation.
Norman N. Ironthunder, charged with delivering or possessing and exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Gary H. O’Dey Jr., charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Adam N. Henn, charged with possession of a controlled substance, child abuse (intentional).
Savannah R. Jones, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Tristan J. Simoni, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Arik R. Seymour, minor misrepresenting age to obtain alcohol, $500, 9 months’ probation.
Caiden M. Terry, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession, $350, costs.
Jake R. Short, minor in possession, failure to comply with citation, $600, costs.
Sean L. Board, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
John Bosanko, third-degree assault, 30 days in jail, costs.
Dacee K. Hall, driving under the influence, 60 days in jail, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Karla J. Birdhead, third-degree assault, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Josue Soto, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Edwin F. Belina Jr., attempted Class I misdemeanor, $1,000, costs.
Jennifer L. Lauridsen, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lynn M. Poppe, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Shamauri W. Hawkins, domestic assault (intentionally causing bodily injury), 45 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Scott J. Kallhoff, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Fawn L. Beerman, refusal to submit to chemical test, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jacob A. Schulte, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, $800, costs.
Corrine A. Hein, theft, $500, costs.
Adam N. Henn, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Daniel Schulz, duty to control noxious weeds, $400, costs.
Candace M. Stickman, failure to return library materials, costs.
Damian J. Doescher, failure to return library materials, $44.99 restitution, costs.
Bryce H. Schmitz, failure to return library materials, costs.
Civil case judgments
Discover Bank v. Jay Aldag, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,194.30, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Julie Zlomke, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $595.41, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jory Holland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,495.01, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Bruce A. Monroe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,300, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Nancie L. Clinch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,530.55, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Stefanie Lee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $675.99, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Stacy Witt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $264, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Asany Calvo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,647.59, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Isaiah Francis, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $334.41, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jennifer Koenig, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $376.68, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Josue Soto, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $450.16, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Dairian Calderon, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,441.98, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Alay Perez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $633.26, costs.
Midland Funding v. Kelly Russell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,435.21, costs.
Bank of America, N.A. v. Carol Griffith, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,751.43, costs.
Speeding violations
Yordano Hernandez Perez, $75, costs. Daniel L. Daily, $75, costs. Kelli M. Means, $75, costs. Sebastian Montenegro, $125, costs. Heather A. Veik, $25, costs.
Emilio A. Sierra, $25, costs. Brenda Delacruz, $75, costs. Margaret R. Roat, $25, costs. Adiel D. Colina Galvan, $75, costs. Jeffrey M. Summers, $25, costs.
Debra L. Bates, $25, costs. Vanessa D. Carpenter, $25, costs. Margarita M. Ramos, $25, costs. Kaity A. Sewell, $75, costs.
Other citations
Rafael Rodriguez, no operator’s licenses, $75, costs. Dylan A. Bosse, no valid registration, $25, costs. Marty L. Eckert, no valid registration, $25, costs, Miguel A. Ramirez-Adame, no registration in vehicle, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Elias Moreira Rodriguez, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs.
Kenneth B. Funk, CMV lights inoperable, CMV brake, CMV load securement, $175, costs. Edgar Ixquiactap Vaquiax, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ober Reyes, no valid registration, $25, costs. Chad L. Warneke, CMV HM shipping papers, CMV HM placarding, driving CMV without CDL, CMV HM load securement, $400, costs. Brandon M. Rystrom, CMV lights inoperable, CMV marking, $75, costs.
Lizabeth Ortega Ciriaco, traffic control signal violation, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Rylee J. Olson, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Rick Graae, failure to yield, $25, costs. Cheri J. Carlson, $50, costs. Tyler A. Labenz, failure to yield, $25, costs.
Jeremiah D. Galusha, negligent driving, $75, costs. Bryce H. Schmitz, $25, costs. Sebastian Montenegro, failure to yield, $25, costs. Adam P. Grunke, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Lisa M. Towers, negligent driving, $76, costs. Branden M. Ruge, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Amy B. Caskey, negligent driving, $75, costs. Stefanie N. Lee, no valid registration, $25, costs. Branden M. Ruge, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Carlos Lopez, no proof of insurance, improper lane change, $125, $3,846.76 restitution. Jessica A. Gildea, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bradley C. Easland, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Caiden M. Terry, no proof of insurance, $150, costs.
Jasmine A. Brandt, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Jordan K. Baker, following too closely, $50, costs. Phillip H. Wantoch, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Devan J. Eisenmenger, following too closely, $50, costs. Trevor J. Eisenbraun, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.