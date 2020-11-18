Court list for Nov. 18, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Riley Morton II, 42, to Lisa Imus, 42.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Juan Calderon v. Diana Porras. Lisa Gloe v. James Gloe.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Hope A. Klug, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus R. Gubbels, charged with terroristic threats.
Antwyan S. Wright, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel A. Bocio, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Benjamin D. Granger, charged with third-degree domestic assault, strangulation.
David J. Sehi, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jason L. Koehler, charged with terroristic threats.
Criminal case judgments
Yordano Hernandez-Perez, third-degree domestic assault, $500, costs.
Erick Haro, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Luis Lemus-Gutierrez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Charles M. Aviles Carreno, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Lazaro R. Pavon, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Trey T. Pearce, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 20 days in jail, costs.
Brandon M. Craddock, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Wyatt J. Jacobs, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Cole E. Noecker, minor in possession, $300, costs.
James R. Witt, public urination, $50, costs.
Cameron M. Bates, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Justin R. Conley, criminal mischief, 2 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Dennis C. Sheaks, disturbing the peace, 4 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Danica A. All Around, third-degree assault, $500, costs.
Abigail J. Anderson, minor in possession, $500, 90 days probation, costs.
Alexis M. Velasquez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Anthony J. Kaup, second-degree criminal trespass, $200, costs.
Daniel A. Bocio, criminal mischief, 5 days in jail, costs.
Xavier T. Bordeaux, third-degree assault, 120 days in jail, costs.
Dennis C. Sheaks, shoplifting, $200, costs.
Zachariah A. Andrews, criminal mischief, $300, costs.
Paige E. Johnson, minor in possession, $500, 90 days’ probation, costs.
Damen Barg, disturbing the peace, 10 days in jail, costs.
Scott W. Montgomery, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Frankie-Ann M. Hansen, minor in possession, $400, costs.
Sheila A. Tift, shoplifting, $250, costs.
Henry R. Thomas, theft, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, $200 restitution, costs.
Sarah L. Bryant, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Taurino Valdivieso Perez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jennifer E. Baldwin, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Miguel Martinez Carbajal, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ericka D. Martinez, failure to return library materials, costs.
Civil case judgments
General Collection Co. v. Kelsey Choutka, Madison, plaintiff awarded $5,444.96, costs.
Accounts Management v. Shawn McCrady, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,591.67, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $274.40, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Becky Frauendorfer, Madison, $1,390.13, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Paige Anthony, Madison, plaintiff awarded $242.40, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Teri Evy-Hughes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,389, interest, costs, fees.
Accredited Collection Services v. Caitlin Marvin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $207.44, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jared Thompson, Norfolk, and Audrey Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $848.50, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Herman E. Koehler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $296.44, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Michael E. Thress, Madison, plaintiff awarded $546.15, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joseph L. Hutfles, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $151.32, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Debra J. Thomsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,786, interest, costs, fees.
Speeding violations
Riley A. Winfrey, $200, costs. Marisol Bujanda, $125, costs. James L. Short, $75, costs. Edwin E. Arita Cruz, $25, costs. Kyle M. Kemper, $200, costs.
Samuel U. Gloria, $25, costs. Aeryn K. Alm, $75, costs. Jordyn Doolittle, $25, costs. Napoleon A. Machado, $25, costs. Jason Koehler, $25, costs.
Todd J. Seattele, $75, costs. Justin R. Johnson, $75, costs. Kristin K. Ironthunder, $125, costs. Jessica A. Chiles, $75, costs. Anastasia M. Enevoldsen, $75, costs.
Nathan T. Brungardt, $25, costs. Cody J. Payne, $125, costs. Josh A. Brester, $20, costs. Juan C. Perez, $75, costs. Erin L. Johnson, $75, costs.
Other citations
Josiah R. Wedekind, negligent driving, $75, costs. Adam W. Nielsen, no license on person, $25, costs. Jordan R. Polt, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Jared R. Thompson, failure to have or carry fuel permit, reciprocity (no trip permit), $135, costs. Richard E. Rasmussen, CMV load securement, CMV brake, CMV tire, no registration in vehicle, $225, costs.
Aaron E. Beckman, CMV tire, $50, costs. Robert W. Kelberlau, CMV marking, $50, costs. Chase E. Lambert, load contents requirement violation, $100, costs. Laura M. Trautman, disobey stop lights, $75, costs. Duard O. Dempster, failure to yield, $25, costs.
Martha Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Alexis G. Millan, failure to yield, $25, costs. Mushtaq Ahmad, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dale W. Detlefsen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ila J. Wiedeman, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Maria Cartela-Covarrubias, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessica Estrada, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jordyn M. Doolittle, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Caitlin J. Stahley, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Roger M. Johnson, failure to yield, $25, costs.
Anthony C. Morgan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Patricia J. Lura, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Scott J. Sohl, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cody A. Hansen, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Charles D. Sellers, improper lane change, $25, costs. Johnscott V. Grimes, following too close, $50, costs. Jodi L. Slonecker, improper lane change, $25, costs. Mya C. Scott, traffic control signal violation, $75 costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.