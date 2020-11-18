Court list for Nov. 18, 2020

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Riley Morton II, 42, to Lisa Imus, 42.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Juan Calderon v. Diana Porras. Lisa Gloe v. James Gloe.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

Hope A. Klug, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus R. Gubbels, charged with terroristic threats.

Antwyan S. Wright, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel A. Bocio, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Benjamin D. Granger, charged with third-degree domestic assault, strangulation.

David J. Sehi, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jason L. Koehler, charged with terroristic threats.

Criminal case judgments

Yordano Hernandez-Perez, third-degree domestic assault, $500, costs.

Erick Haro, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Luis Lemus-Gutierrez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Charles M. Aviles Carreno, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Lazaro R. Pavon, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Trey T. Pearce, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 20 days in jail, costs.

Brandon M. Craddock, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Wyatt J. Jacobs, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Cole E. Noecker, minor in possession, $300, costs.

James R. Witt, public urination, $50, costs.

Cameron M. Bates, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Justin R. Conley, criminal mischief, 2 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.

Dennis C. Sheaks, disturbing the peace, 4 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.

Danica A. All Around, third-degree assault, $500, costs.

Abigail J. Anderson, minor in possession, $500, 90 days probation, costs.

Alexis M. Velasquez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Anthony J. Kaup, second-degree criminal trespass, $200, costs.

Daniel A. Bocio, criminal mischief, 5 days in jail, costs.

Xavier T. Bordeaux, third-degree assault, 120 days in jail, costs.

Dennis C. Sheaks, shoplifting, $200, costs.

Zachariah A. Andrews, criminal mischief, $300, costs.

Paige E. Johnson, minor in possession, $500, 90 days’ probation, costs.

Damen Barg, disturbing the peace, 10 days in jail, costs.

Scott W. Montgomery, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Frankie-Ann M. Hansen, minor in possession, $400, costs.

Sheila A. Tift, shoplifting, $250, costs.

Henry R. Thomas, theft, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, $200 restitution, costs.

Sarah L. Bryant, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Taurino Valdivieso Perez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Jennifer E. Baldwin, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Miguel Martinez Carbajal, $200, costs.

City ordinance violations

Ericka D. Martinez, failure to return library materials, costs.

Civil case judgments

General Collection Co. v. Kelsey Choutka, Madison, plaintiff awarded $5,444.96, costs.

Accounts Management v. Shawn McCrady, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,591.67, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $274.40, interest, costs, fees.

LVNV Funding v. Becky Frauendorfer, Madison, $1,390.13, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Paige Anthony, Madison, plaintiff awarded $242.40, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Teri Evy-Hughes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,389, interest, costs, fees.

Accredited Collection Services v. Caitlin Marvin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $207.44, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Jared Thompson, Norfolk, and Audrey Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $848.50, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Herman E. Koehler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $296.44, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Michael E. Thress, Madison, plaintiff awarded $546.15, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Joseph L. Hutfles, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $151.32, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Debra J. Thomsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,786, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Riley A. Winfrey, $200, costs. Marisol Bujanda, $125, costs. James L. Short, $75, costs. Edwin E. Arita Cruz, $25, costs. Kyle M. Kemper, $200, costs.

Samuel U. Gloria, $25, costs. Aeryn K. Alm, $75, costs. Jordyn Doolittle, $25, costs. Napoleon A. Machado, $25, costs. Jason Koehler, $25, costs.

Todd J. Seattele, $75, costs. Justin R. Johnson, $75, costs. Kristin K. Ironthunder, $125, costs. Jessica A. Chiles, $75, costs. Anastasia M. Enevoldsen, $75, costs.

Nathan T. Brungardt, $25, costs. Cody J. Payne, $125, costs. Josh A. Brester, $20, costs. Juan C. Perez, $75, costs. Erin L. Johnson, $75, costs.

Other citations

Josiah R. Wedekind, negligent driving, $75, costs. Adam W. Nielsen, no license on person, $25, costs. Jordan R. Polt, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Jared R. Thompson, failure to have or carry fuel permit, reciprocity (no trip permit), $135, costs. Richard E. Rasmussen, CMV load securement, CMV brake, CMV tire, no registration in vehicle, $225, costs.

Aaron E. Beckman, CMV tire, $50, costs. Robert W. Kelberlau, CMV marking, $50, costs. Chase E. Lambert, load contents requirement violation, $100, costs. Laura M. Trautman, disobey stop lights, $75, costs. Duard O. Dempster, failure to yield, $25, costs.

Martha Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Alexis G. Millan, failure to yield, $25, costs. Mushtaq Ahmad, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dale W. Detlefsen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ila J. Wiedeman, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Maria Cartela-Covarrubias, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessica Estrada, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jordyn M. Doolittle, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Caitlin J. Stahley, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Roger M. Johnson, failure to yield, $25, costs.

Anthony C. Morgan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Patricia J. Lura, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Scott J. Sohl, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cody A. Hansen, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Charles D. Sellers, improper lane change, $25, costs. Johnscott V. Grimes, following too close, $50, costs. Jodi L. Slonecker, improper lane change, $25, costs. Mya C. Scott, traffic control signal violation, $75 costs.

* * *

