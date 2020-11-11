Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Kevin Sidlinger, 31, to Kaitlinn Nolte, 28. Jose Reyes Herwig, 36, to Ingrid Matute Hernandez, 39. Korbyn Freeman, 21, to Justeen Powell, 28.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Lacy Qualls v. Brian Qualls. Gregory Kellogg v. Karen Kellogg. Levi Dotson v. Robin Dotson.
Criminal case judgments
Jacob Krupicka, 28, Norfolk Regional Center, terroristic threats, $175, costs.
Ronald Tucker, 61, Stanton, obstructing government operations, $1,050, costs.
Jason Thomas, 35, Norfolk Regional Center, third-degree assault on a health care professional, 180 days in jail.
Josie Auld, 36, Lincoln, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, driving under suspension, 60 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Xavier T. Bordeaux, charged with third-degree domestic assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Wesley D. Smith, charged with sex offender registration act violation.
Criminal case judgments
Joel A. Delacruz, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Isaac Hysell, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Tanya A. Rolf-Heck, driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, 111 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lah K. Paw, careless driving, $100, costs.
Ner Yi, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, 180 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 5 years, costs.
Thaaos J. Sandoval, criminal mischief, 30 days in jail, costs.
Benjamin J. Hurner, second-degree trespass, $100, costs.
William S. Jarecki, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 10 days in jail, costs.
Kevin S. Korte, reckless driving, $250, costs.
Mark A. Arias, false reporting, 90 days in jail, 24 months’ probation.
Jennifer N. Pineda, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.
Travis C. Kubes, third-degree assault, driving under suspension, 22 days in jail with credit for 22 days served, $100, costs.
Kenneth L. Johnson II, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding, two counts of failure to appear, $575, costs.
Angela N. Kortje, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Christina J. Froehlich, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Gage D. Smedra, open alcohol container violation, failure to appear, $150, costs.
Tu Tu Poe, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Douglas Gates, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Brent A. Ruimveld, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Shealynn N. Palmer, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Dennis C. Sheaks, failure to return library materials, failure to appear, $125, $37.98 restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
DNF Associates v. Christina Gray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $838.37, interest, costs, fees.
DNF Associates v. Adriana Pinkston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $618.63, costs, fees.
AAA Collections v. Shawn Klinetobe, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,747.32, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Maria Gonzalez Morrales, Norfolk, $3,227.65, interest, costs, fees.
Citibank v. Juan R. Reynaga, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,202.71, costs.
Credit Management Services v., Samantha Strain, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $463, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dannette Wright, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $5,290.49, interest, costs, fees.
Speeding violations
Francisco Contreras, $75, costs. Jorge Torres, $200, costs. Wendy A. Santillan, stop sign violation, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Kalib J. Mauch, $75, costs. Joshua E. Gansebom, $125, costs.
Jarixa I. Linares, $200.14, costs. Michael W. Whitney, $25, costs. Samuel J. Lech, $25, costs. Alonso G. Santiago, CMV load securement, CMV brake, defective signal equipment, $175, costs. Katlyn E. Villareal, $125, costs.
Jeremy W. Crowther, $130, costs. Sara L. Nitz, $75, costs. Carl J. Ernesti, $25, costs. Dustin J. Podoll, $25, costs. Kolby R. Johnson, $75, costs.
Other citations
Avery I. Rosales-Rodriguez, exhibition driving, $250, costs. Melissa D. Johnson, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Kurtis R. Cash, CMV brake, $50, costs. Cesar A. Garcia, following too closely, $50, costs. Sonia Salas, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs.
Tracie R. Brosh, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tyson J. Fisher, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dale L. Beckmann, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Jose Carbajal, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jorge U. Soto Enriquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Gauge N. Johnston, no valid operator’s license, $25, costs. Margaret C. Mummert, negligent driving, $75, costs. Millard J. Friedrichsen, failure to yield, $25, costs. Jorge Lemus Pedraza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Kenneth A. Remines, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Ashley A. Martinez, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.