Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Sidlinger, 31, to Kaitlinn Nolte, 28. Jose Reyes Herwig, 36, to Ingrid Matute Hernandez, 39. Korbyn Freeman, 21, to Justeen Powell, 28.

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Lacy Qualls v. Brian Qualls. Gregory Kellogg v. Karen Kellogg. Levi Dotson v. Robin Dotson.

Criminal case judgments

Jacob Krupicka, 28, Norfolk Regional Center, terroristic threats, $175, costs.

Ronald Tucker, 61, Stanton, obstructing government operations, $1,050, costs.

Jason Thomas, 35, Norfolk Regional Center, third-degree assault on a health care professional, 180 days in jail.

Josie Auld, 36, Lincoln, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, driving under suspension, 60 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

Xavier T. Bordeaux, charged with third-degree domestic assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Wesley D. Smith, charged with sex offender registration act violation.

Criminal case judgments

Joel A. Delacruz, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Isaac Hysell, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.

Tanya A. Rolf-Heck, driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, 111 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Lah K. Paw, careless driving, $100, costs.

Ner Yi, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, 180 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 5 years, costs.

Thaaos J. Sandoval, criminal mischief, 30 days in jail, costs.

Benjamin J. Hurner, second-degree trespass, $100, costs.

William S. Jarecki, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 10 days in jail, costs.

Kevin S. Korte, reckless driving, $250, costs.

Mark A. Arias, false reporting, 90 days in jail, 24 months’ probation.

Jennifer N. Pineda, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.

Travis C. Kubes, third-degree assault, driving under suspension, 22 days in jail with credit for 22 days served, $100, costs.

Kenneth L. Johnson II, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding, two counts of failure to appear, $575, costs.

Angela N. Kortje, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.

Christina J. Froehlich, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.

Gage D. Smedra, open alcohol container violation, failure to appear, $150, costs.

Tu Tu Poe, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.

Douglas Gates, driving under suspension, $200, costs.

Brent A. Ruimveld, driving under suspension, $200, costs.

Shealynn N. Palmer, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

City ordinance violations

Dennis C. Sheaks, failure to return library materials, failure to appear, $125, $37.98 restitution, costs.

Civil case judgments

DNF Associates v. Christina Gray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $838.37, interest, costs, fees.

DNF Associates v. Adriana Pinkston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $618.63, costs, fees.

AAA Collections v. Shawn Klinetobe, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,747.32, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Maria Gonzalez Morrales, Norfolk, $3,227.65, interest, costs, fees.

Citibank v. Juan R. Reynaga, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,202.71, costs.

Credit Management Services v., Samantha Strain, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $463, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Bureau Services v. Dannette Wright, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $5,290.49, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Francisco Contreras, $75, costs. Jorge Torres, $200, costs. Wendy A. Santillan, stop sign violation, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Kalib J. Mauch, $75, costs. Joshua E. Gansebom, $125, costs.

Jarixa I. Linares, $200.14, costs. Michael W. Whitney, $25, costs. Samuel J. Lech, $25, costs. Alonso G. Santiago, CMV load securement, CMV brake, defective signal equipment, $175, costs. Katlyn E. Villareal, $125, costs.

Jeremy W. Crowther, $130, costs. Sara L. Nitz, $75, costs. Carl J. Ernesti, $25, costs. Dustin J. Podoll, $25, costs. Kolby R. Johnson, $75, costs.

Other citations

Avery I. Rosales-Rodriguez, exhibition driving, $250, costs. Melissa D. Johnson, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Kurtis R. Cash, CMV brake, $50, costs. Cesar A. Garcia, following too closely, $50, costs. Sonia Salas, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs.

Tracie R. Brosh, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tyson J. Fisher, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dale L. Beckmann, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Jose Carbajal, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jorge U. Soto Enriquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.

Gauge N. Johnston, no valid operator’s license, $25, costs. Margaret C. Mummert, negligent driving, $75, costs. Millard J. Friedrichsen, failure to yield, $25, costs. Jorge Lemus Pedraza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Kenneth A. Remines, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Ashley A. Martinez, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for Nov. 11, 2020

Bankruptcies for Nov. 11, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

It was an unforgettable weekend

It was an unforgettable weekend

We just had a weekend for the books as our daughter was on the team that won the Class C2 volleyball championship. She’s our sixth and youngest child who is in her last year in high school so we savored every minute of the whole experience.

First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

This November was my first time voting in a presidential election. I began paying more attention to politics in my junior and senior years of high school in anticipation of the election that was to come during my senior year. I knew that this election would have a bigger effect on me since I…

Trying to be educated on politics

Trying to be educated on politics

During the last few weeks, every time I opened a social media application on my phone or switched on the television, I was bombarded with political advertisements as the presidential election drew near. For most people, the constant influx of ads was an annoyance and they just want it to be …

Not worth voting for

Not worth voting for

Just recently, the election took place and Americans where anxiously awaiting to hear who would get the responsibility of president put on their shoulders. Voting lingers in the very back of my mind like a forgotten box of knickknacks in an undisturbed attic, considering I am not exactly eli…