Court list for May 5, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Jennifer Long, 40, to Kerry Koerting, 43. Filemon Ordonez-Reyes, 53, to Celinda Urugutia, 49. Lane Cole, 24, to Ariella Crespo, 22. Cole Shanks, 22, to Reanna Lawyer, 20. Daniel Thomas, 42, to Britany Williams, 32. Rigoberto Gonzalez, 28, to Kristina Valle, 29.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Paul Waite v. Eirene Waite.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Jay Aldag, Norfolk, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, 12 to 19 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Jesus U. Miranda, 29, 1107 Grant Ave., possession of a stolen firearm, 4 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 242 days served, costs.
Zane M. Herley, 21, Clearwater, attempted possession of a controlled substance, $500, costs.
Michael J. Zoubek, 29, Norfolk, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 109 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Brent A. Janzen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Luis A. Sanchez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Christopher G. Wallace, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Cadyn J. Kocourek, no valid registration, $50, costs.
Garrett A. Bermel, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Ryan M. Hicks, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Wylie J. Trowbridge, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Mick E. Bayne, driving under suspension, careless driving, $200, costs.
Lane F. Esben, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Wyatt J. Wallin, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Misty C. Hawley, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Trey German, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Billy A. Castillo, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cole S. Pritchett, curfew violation, $15, costs.
Kayla Eberhardt, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Michael J. Zoubek, two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, 30 months in jail, costs.
Kevin J. Lavey, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michele D. Carbaugh, theft, driving under suspension, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Amiah Francis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Manuel A. Darias, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Travis R. Reed, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Sutton M. Bellar, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Natina L. Mitchell, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Guillermo I. Santillan, theft by unlawful taking, certificate of title violation.
Levi H. Baldwin Jr., terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
City ordinance violations
Irma Arango, failure to return library materials.
Ryan Sharples, barking dog, $50, costs.
Greg R. Tift, weeds, litter, stagnant water, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Velocity Investments v. Mellisa Ellenwood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,716.46, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Billy Smith, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,110.81, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jerri Hackett, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $84.06.
DNF Associates v. Chris D. Collins, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $688.99, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Donald R. King, $75, costs. Samantha J. Reigle, $125, costs. Maikoll Peraza-Perez, $25, costs. Trenton R. Earley, $25, costs. Chelsea M. Musquiz, $25, costs. Donald V. Neidig, $75, costs. Kate Hernandez-Hill, $75, costs.
Other citations
Leonard F. Carnes, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. William Thompson, no motorcycle helmet, $50, costs. Jose A. Escobar-Barrios, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. David Sardinas, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Linda S. Peters, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Safaa I. Mohammed, following too closely, $50, costs. Brando J. Ajsivinac, unsafe backing, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Ethan J. Planer, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.