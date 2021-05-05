Court list for May 5, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Jennifer Long, 40, to Kerry Koerting, 43. Filemon Ordonez-Reyes, 53, to Celinda Urugutia, 49. Lane Cole, 24, to Ariella Crespo, 22. Cole Shanks, 22, to Reanna Lawyer, 20. Daniel Thomas, 42, to Britany Williams, 32. Rigoberto Gonzalez, 28, to Kristina Valle, 29.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce

Paul Waite v. Eirene Waite.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Jay Aldag, Norfolk, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, 12 to 19 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 3 days served, costs.

Jesus U. Miranda, 29, 1107 Grant Ave., possession of a stolen firearm, 4 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 242 days served, costs.

Zane M. Herley, 21, Clearwater, attempted possession of a controlled substance, $500, costs.

Michael J. Zoubek, 29, Norfolk, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 109 days served, costs.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Brent A. Janzen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Luis A. Sanchez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Christopher G. Wallace, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Cadyn J. Kocourek, no valid registration, $50, costs.

Garrett A. Bermel, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Ryan M. Hicks, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Wylie J. Trowbridge, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Mick E. Bayne, driving under suspension, careless driving, $200, costs.

Lane F. Esben, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Wyatt J. Wallin, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.

Misty C. Hawley, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Trey German, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Billy A. Castillo, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Cole S. Pritchett, curfew violation, $15, costs.

Kayla Eberhardt, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.

Michael J. Zoubek, two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, 30 months in jail, costs.

Kevin J. Lavey, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Michele D. Carbaugh, theft, driving under suspension, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.

Amiah Francis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Manuel A. Darias, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Travis R. Reed, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Sutton M. Bellar, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Natina L. Mitchell, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Guillermo I. Santillan, theft by unlawful taking, certificate of title violation.

Levi H. Baldwin Jr., terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

City ordinance violations

Irma Arango, failure to return library materials.

Ryan Sharples, barking dog, $50, costs.

Greg R. Tift, weeds, litter, stagnant water, $100, costs.

Civil case judgments

Velocity Investments v. Mellisa Ellenwood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,716.46, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Billy Smith, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,110.81, costs.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Jerri Hackett, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $84.06.

DNF Associates v. Chris D. Collins, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $688.99, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Donald R. King, $75, costs. Samantha J. Reigle, $125, costs. Maikoll Peraza-Perez, $25, costs. Trenton R. Earley, $25, costs. Chelsea M. Musquiz, $25, costs. Donald V. Neidig, $75, costs. Kate Hernandez-Hill, $75, costs.

Other citations

Leonard F. Carnes, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. William Thompson, no motorcycle helmet, $50, costs. Jose A. Escobar-Barrios, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. David Sardinas, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Linda S. Peters, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Safaa I. Mohammed, following too closely, $50, costs. Brando J. Ajsivinac, unsafe backing, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Ethan J. Planer, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

+3
Longtime Uptown co-owner ‘would always take time to say hi’

Longtime Uptown co-owner ‘would always take time to say hi’

According to the people who loved her, Rosalind Lamson was many things. The Norfolk native, known affectionately as "Roz," died Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer, but she left behind a legacy treasured in Norfolk, Stanton and beyond over her 70 years of life.

Court list for May 5, 2021

Court list for May 5, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Norfolk Senior Center opening back up again

Norfolk Senior Center opening back up again

These are exciting times at the Norfolk Senior Center. Although the center has been busy the past few weeks with vaccination clinics and, of course, distributing Meals on Wheels, it officially opened to pre-COVID “scheduled activities” on Monday.

Bankruptcies for May 5, 2021

Bankruptcies for May 5, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Quality books preferred

Quality books preferred

I recently took part in a writing conference. The keynote speaker was a best-selling novelist who shall remain anonymous for this column. She was incredibly motivational, and I enjoyed listening to her.

Going to miss all of the activities

Going to miss all of the activities

We had our last high school activity this week, which is a big deal. When our oldest daughter tried out for the dance team at Lutheran High in 2006 and made it, little did we know that would start us on a journey of watching high school events for literally the next 15 years.