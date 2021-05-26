Court list for May 26, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Oscar Zarate Jr., 27, to Reyna Rios Alvarez del Castillo, 22. Derek Thieman, 28, to McKenzie Essley, 26. BayLee Colfack, 23, to Camille Armitage, 21. Thomas Mitchell, 54, to Marialicia Schmidt, 53.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Ryan Kelly v. Andrea Kelly.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Dale Matteson, 51, 806 S. 20th St., intentional child abuse resulting in death, attempted incest, 75 to 80 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 190 days served, costs.
Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, 26, 718 S. 11th St., operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 30 days to be served immediately, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 4 months, costs.
Daniele L. Sleister, 41, Tilden, transporting a child while intoxicated, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before end of probation with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Terri L. Anderson, 63, Springfield, Missouri, attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before end of probation with credit for 1 day served, $2,412.58 restitution, costs.
Francisco E. Lavadi, 36, Grand Island, theft, possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault by a confined person, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 181 days served, costs.
Russel R. Frost, 43, 1700 N. Victory Road, revocation of probation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 300 days in the Madison County Jail.
David C. Wilhelm, 59, Omaha, sex offender registration violation — second offense, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Jennifer L. Capps, 38, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 52 days served, costs.
Justis J. Calkins, 23, 302 Trailridge Road, possession of methamphetamine, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Dallas D. Korcek, 56, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 307, possession of methamphetamine, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, costs.
Raquel L. Wright, 34, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. B, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Rachel L. Daniels, 24, 805 Chestnut St., No. 1, possession of oxycodone, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Shane Sleister, 47, Oakdale, attempted strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served, costs.
Samantha J. Brouhard, 36, Battle Creek, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Justin M. Deluna, 29, Council Bluffs, Iowa, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 150 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Preston H. Steele, 57, Wakefield, failure to appear when on bail, possession of a controlled substance, 1 year and 60 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 101 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Michael Faustino, driving under the influence — second offense, contributing to the delinquency of a child, driving under suspension, $1,100, 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Alicia Williams, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Keith Berg, carrying a concealed weapon, 30 days in jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Nadia A. Garzoria, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Brandin D. Nelson, assault by mutual consent, $1,000, costs.
Delvin W. Jones, second-degree forgery, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $200 restitution, costs.
Zachary M. Mosier, reckless driving, minor in possession, $700, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Gage T. Schultz, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
DeShawn L. Gleaton Jr., third-degree domestic assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, 2 years in jail with credit for 135 days served, costs.
Alexis Rodriguez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Curtis W. Sitzmann, driving under the influence, $500, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Tashasia Lueken, third-degree assault, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, third-degree domestic assault, 45 days in jail with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Nathan L. Graae, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Ryli B. Winsor, third-degree assault, $300, 1 day in jail with credit for 1 day served, 8 months’ probation, costs.
Angelica J. Khan, no proof of insurance, stop sign violation, $175, costs.
Oscar Torres-Barajas, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Eirene E. Waite, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jaida K. Carley, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ethan T. Taylor, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), reckless driving, $700, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Charles E. Krysl, possession of a controlled substance.
City ordinance violations
Kyneshae R. Bowens, fishing without permit, $100, costs.
Jesse L. Ganskow, fishing without permit, $100, costs.
Aalyah R. Brown, littering, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Natalie Yosten, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $285.44, interest, fees, costs.
Metal West v. Nevada Metals, Las Vegas, Nevada, plaintiff awarded $4,300, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tessa L. Nelson, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,219.73, interest, fees, costs.
Synchrony Bank v. Mary Rodgers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,472.65, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Pedro A. Cruz-Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,020.28, costs.
Synchrony Bank v. Marlo Hins, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,312.06, costs.
Discover Bank v. Mary L. Rodgers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $10,701.75, costs.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Juan C. Radovich, Madison, plaintiff awarded $10,181.39.
Onemain Financial Group v. Elias V. Moreira Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $11,994.71, costs.
Second Round Sub v. Julie Hoadley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,064.71, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Alex Blecher, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $851.69, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Eric Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $240.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Taylor M. Cornelius, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $359.83, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Leticia Zepeda, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $634.16, costs.
AR Solutions v. Benjamin Hurner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $445, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Preston W. Lawrence, Lincoln, plaintiff awarded $214.15, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Jose Acosta-Loya, $75, costs. Pablo E. Mondeja-Rodriguez, $200, costs. Titania A. Jones, $75, costs. Etyam Artiles-Lopez, $125, costs. Alexander T. Theros, $10, costs. Natasha Figueroa, $25, costs. Rosario Morales-Santos, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Kolten D. Bulin, $125, costs. Lara L. Thomas, $75, costs. Todd Keenan, $75, costs. Nicholas E. Brandt, $200, costs. Camille C. Cuba, $75, costs. Julie M. McCarter, $75, costs.
Other citations
Christian M. Koenig, no valid registration, $25, costs. Frederick J. Hoppe, stop light violation, $75, costs. John J. Kleinschmit, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs. Amber C. Menendez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Brooks P. Reiman, following too close, $50, costs. Rachel A. Schindler, no valid registration, $25, costs. Christian J. Benda, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Roberto Alonzo-Jimon, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Javier Rojas, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Wakisa Mtika, negligent driving, $75, costs. Diego Leon-Cruz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Gary E. Budde, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Mitchuim Wells, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Hannah R. Hilger, no valid registration, $25, costs. Amanda Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Keegan P. James, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mariah A. Fahrenholz, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Joan A. Tappe, negligent driving, $75, costs. Justin F. Schnoor, improper turn, $25, costs. Troy A. Montano, no proof of insurance, unsafe backing, $125, costs. James S. David, improper turn, no valid registration, $50, costs.
Paul E. Newman, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kamara A. Hackerott, following too closely, $50, costs. Francisco J. Mendez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Venancio Simaj-Benito, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Barbara E. Friedrich, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Christina I. Pimentel, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Erin R. Barnhill, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
